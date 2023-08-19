Every day is a 'Fryday', says McCain Foods

McCain Foods, India’s leading frozen food brand recently launched its ‘Fryday Campaign’ for their range of products including their flagship Smiles, Fries and appetizers. The campaign builds on the powerful insight that Fridays hold a special place in everyone's hearts. It's the day when we can let go of the week's hustle and bustle, gather with loved ones, and indulge in the joy of good food and great company. McCain's products are synonymous with that cherished Friday feeling - a perfect blend of relaxation and celebration as we eagerly await the weekend's arrival.
The campaign aims to convey to the consumers in a fun yet relatable way how McCain is a perfect accompaniment for making any ordinary day a FRYDAY. Whether it’s prepping your kid’s tiffin box, quality family time in the evenings or getting together with friends, a delectable spread of the McCain’s snacking range is the ideal partner for all these occasions. The first leg of the campaign focuses on the existing behaviour of mother’s preparing McCain Smiles as a special Friday tiffin, now encouraging them to make any day special for their kids by making it a FRYDAY with McCain.
The DVCs conceptualized by BBDO showcases the idea of ‘Fryday feels’ and how McCain’s range of snacking products brings out the same feeling no matter what day of the week it is. The DVCs aim to highlight McCain as an ideal snacking partner to brighten up your mundane weekdays which can either be by transforming your kid’s Wednesday tiffin into a Fryday Feast or washing away your partner’s Monday blues with McCain’s mouthwatering snacks and hence, making it a Fryday in just one bite.
The campaign is amplified through digital platforms, influencer collaborations, community marketing, UGC content as well as some snackable content on social media channels.
Speaking on the campaign, Aditya Krishna (Head of Marketing and Sales – Retail, McCain), McCain said, “McCain is known not just for its delicious snacking range, but also making family time and get-togethers more fun and pleasant. Through this campaign, we aim to build on this compelling resonance and how McCain’s products bring that same Friday feeling alive, not just on weekends but on every other day. We are hopeful that through this campaign, we can reach out to our consumers and transform their weekdays into ‘Frydays’ through our scrumptious range of snacks.”
Talking about the campaign, Nikhil Mahajan (Chief Growth Officer and GM, BBDO India), said: “This is a very special piece of work since this is the first campaign that has come out of our recent partnership with the amazing folks at McCain Foods. #FeelsLikeFryday is in line with BBDO’s one of the seven principles of impactful brand communication – Create Small Acts. Our endeavour through every piece of communication is to ensure business results and we are certain this campaign will deliver on that while also winning consumers’ Heart Share!”
Branquila launches creative arm – Bravo!
The agency’s first creative campaign has been conceptualised for Madame
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 1:03 PM | 2 min read
ASCI's new rule: Finfluencers can now offer investment advice only if registered with Sebi
Health and financial influencers must disclose qualifications and registration details on relevant endorsements, according to revised guidlelines
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:55 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has revised its influencer advertising guidelines to place additional responsibility on advertising content of health and finance influencers. The guidelines, introduced initially in May 2021, aim to help consumers identify promotional content and make informed decisions on products or services. The guidelines have been amended in keeping with the rapidly evolving nature and extensive impact of digital platforms. Inaccurate and deceptive advertising content in categories such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and health and nutrition products and services, could significantly impact consumer well-being and financial security.
In light of these updates, financial influencers, commonly referred to as ‘finfluencers’, operating within the BFSI realm, can now offer investment-related advice only after being registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Their registration number must be prominently displayed alongside their name and qualifications. For other financial advice, influencers must possess appropriate credentials such as a license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), be qualified as a chartered accountant, holds a company secretaryship, etc. Moreover, they are expected to adhere to all disclosure prerequisites as stipulated by financial sector regulators from time to time.
Similarly, influencers that endorse products that make claims on health and nutrition must hold relevant qualifications such as medical degrees or certification in nursing, nutrition, dietetics, physiotherapy, psychology, etc., depending on the nature of the advice provided. Such qualifications must be disclosed prominently.
Disclaimer requirements for health and finance influencers
The influencer must disclose their qualifications and registration/certification details prominently in all types of promotional material:
- Superimposed on the visuals prominently and upfront, or mentioned as the opening remark in videos
- For blogs or any text-based posts, they should be stated upfront before the consumer has to read the post
- In the case of podcasts or a purely audio medium, they should be called out at the beginning of the advertising content
It may be noted that on August 11, 2023, the Department of Consumer Affairs also extended its influencer guidelines to mandate additional disclosures while endorsing health and wellness products and services. Influencers found to be in violation of the guidelines could face penalties under the Consumer Protection Act (2019).
ASCI’s guidelines pertain to advertising content, where a brand or product or service is being promoted directly or indirectly, and there is a material connection between the brand and the influencer.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, stated: “As losses to consumers could be substantial and serious due to improper advice in the categories of health and finance, it is necessary that influencers in these two critical categories are qualified to provide advice and that these qualifications are stated upfront, whenever they put out such advertising posts. A “one size fits all” approach can be dangerous in these areas and consumers should only follow the advice of qualified experts when engaging with brands or products in these categories. Unlike celebrities whom consumers clearly know the fields they belong to, they may not necessarily know which influencers have the necessary qualification and expertise to provide the right advice and also inform them of any associated risks. To safeguard consumers from the consequences of advice from non-experts, these additional requirements should now be followed by health and financial influencers”.
McCann Worldgroup unveils maiden campaign for 'new' Air India
The film titled ‘Talisman’ was created to launch the new brand identity of Air India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:18 PM | 1 min read
McCann Worldgroup, awarded the Creative Communication Mandate for Air India, recently unveiled its maiden creative for the brand.
The film titled ‘Talisman’ was created to launch the new brand identity of Air India.
The iconic jharoka that was a part of Air India aircraft windows, has been reimagined as a golden talisman symbolizing a ‘Window of Possibilities’. And the story is based on a little girl’s discovery of this magical talisman that acts as a portal to the future – showing boundless possibilities. Blending emotion, innocence and magical realism, the film beautifully showcases the new identity for Air India while addressing an international audience.
Commenting on the film Prasoon Joshi – Chief Creative Officer McCann Worldgroup India said “This film will always stay close to my heart as a creative person. This was unique challenge for story telling -where I strongly felt that we must have a human connect rather than just revealing the brand identity.
The team at McCann and Air India have along with the director Arun Gopalan have worked passionately for the same. Drawing one into an innocent charming world of imagery. It gently brings alive the concept of windows of opportunities. I am sure the communication will resonate.”
Saffola’s latest campaign 40 Under 40 inspires India to ‘eat better and live healthier’
The brand has joined hands with 40 young achievers under 40 to embark on the ‘Eat Right for Healthier Living’ journey over 8 weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:02 PM | 3 min read
Saffola has launched the Saffola 40 Under 40 campaign. This movement is aimed at inspiring young Indians to prioritise their health. The movement commences with 40 young achievers from varied fields, all of whom are under 40 years of age, taking part in the journey of health by adopting Roz Ka Healthy Step and inspiring India to eat better and live healthier.
The 360-degree campaign encompasses TV, Print, OOH and Digital platforms to bring widespread awareness about celebrating success in health, as one would with the 40 under 40 milestone in a career.
The movement has been designed to continue to remind young and mid-career individuals to take note of their health, even as several other priorities of life such as jobs, careers, children, ageing parents, etc. demand their time. This lack of focus on health has led to a significant rise in lifestyle diseases like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes impacting young Indians. Conditions and health issues that were once commonly associated with individuals in their 60s are now affecting Indians much earlier, at the age of 40 and under.
Speaking about the campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico said, “There is an increasing trend of young Indians falling prey to lifestyle diseases. In a young country like India, this trend is deeply concerning. Saffola has always focussed on a healthy lifestyle and as a thought leader in that space we believe it is our responsibility to encourage young India to eat better and live healthier. Through the 40 under 40 campaign, Saffola is attempting to bring about a sustainable habit change which can better our consumers life. We believe in today's hectic day and age, earning the consumers’ attention requires sustained effort and engagement which we will attempt to build using a multi-touch point model to bring the campaign alive.
The Saffola 40 under 40 campaign is spearheading the cause of inspiring India to take health seriously by participating on a health journey with 40 young achievers under 40 years, who will take India on a journey towards better health by adopting Roz Ka Healthy Step.”
Additionally, Jolene Fernandes Solanki, Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media said, "Taking a note of the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases amongst young people; together with Saffola, we at Madison Media take pride in creating this health journey with 40 young achievers and their followers across India. Saffola has always been at the forefront of promoting a healthy lifestyle, and through this campaign it attempts to make a change and bring forth the focus on healthier living. Backed by months of conceptualising and strategic excellence, along with all the stakeholders we look forward to driving and promoting the health journey for the upcoming days.”
Ram Jayaraman, Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Mullen Lintas said, “While the world (rightly) celebrates professional young achievers, we wanted to encourage all Indians to think deeply about another kind of achievement: good health. Saffola ’40 under 40’ Roz ka Healthy Step is a social-first, interactive campaign that recruits 40 influencers under the age of 40 as real, fallible brand ambassadors, to inspire the rest of us towards taking that decisive first (and second, and third) step towards mindfully healthy living.”
Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon launch creative-marketing agency 'Curativity'
The duo made the announcement on Independence Day week
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 7:11 PM | 1 min read
Amer Jaleel, former Group CCO and Chairman of MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Virat Tandon, former Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas, have come together to launch a creative-marketing agency 'Curativity' on Independence Day week. The duo announced the same with their LinkedIn post, ' Happy Independent Day'.
Jaleel wrote a heartfelt post:
Tandon, meanwhile, wrote:
Jaleel and Tandon bid adieu to MullenLowe Lintas in March this year.
Interestingly, a few days back, e4m wrote about this trend of senior professionals in the ad industry going independent for creative freedom, among other things.
Beyond Advertising: How brands can use soft power to make a difference
Guest Column: Krishna Iyer, Director – Marketing at MullenLowe Lintas Group, writes on why a strong brand reputation is a valuable asset for a company
By Krishna Iyer | Aug 16, 2023 11:50 AM | 5 min read
Soft power, the ability to influence others through attraction rather than coercion, has become an increasingly valuable tool in shaping global attitudes and behaviors. While traditionally associated with governments and political leaders, soft power is now being wielded by brands to promote positive change in the world. A strong brand reputation can be a valuable asset for any company, and it can act as a moat that protects the brand from competition.
One of the most powerful tools brands must exercise their soft power is through social media. Brands can use social media platforms to create and share content that resonates with their audience. They can engage with their followers, respond to their queries and concerns, and establish a relationship with them.
For example, Coca-Cola has been using social media to build its soft power. The company uses social media to share positive messages and create an emotional connection with its audience. Coca-Cola's Share a Coke campaign, which personalized Coke bottles with people's names, was a notable example of this. By creating a personal bond with their customers, Coca-Cola can increase brand loyalty and exercise its soft power.
Another way brands can exercise their soft power is by promoting social and environmental causes. Many consumers today are looking for brands that align with their values and beliefs. By supporting social and environmental causes, brands can establish themselves as responsible and trustworthy, thus increasing their soft power.
For instance, Patagonia, an outdoor clothing, and gear brand, has been using its soft power to influence people and communities to act on environmental issues. Through its campaigns and initiatives, Patagonia has been promoting sustainability and environmental conservation. The company's "Don't Buy This Jacket" campaign, which urged customers to think before buying and consider the environmental impact of their purchases, was a notable example of this. By promoting environmental responsibility, Patagonia has been able to build a loyal customer base and exercise its soft power.
Closer to home too, there are several brands that have been effectively using their soft power to influence people and communities.
We all know that the Tata Group operates in several industries, often referred to as the salt to steel conglomerate. The Group has been effectively using its soft power promoting various causes from social to environmental. Over 60% of its profit is distributed by its holding and charitable arm Tata Trusts. It has been involved in several initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education, and rural livelihoods. Tata Group's social responsibility initiatives have helped it establish itself as a responsible and trustworthy brand, thus increasing its soft power.
IPL (Indian Premier League) - the professional Twenty20 cricket league has been a heady cocktail of Sports, Bollywood, Entertainment and more. While world sees it that way, it has managed to exert its soft power to promote cricket and Indian culture. IPL has not only been successful in promoting cricket as a sport but has been instrumental in creating a fan culture around cricket. The league has also been promoting Indian culture by featuring Indian music, dance, and fashion during its matches. IPL's soft power has helped it establish itself as a global brand.
While soft power can be a powerful tool for brands, there are also some potential negatives that come with its use. Here are a few examples:
Co-opting Social and Environmental Causes: Brands may use soft power for marketing purposes by promoting social and environmental causes, but not actually committing to making a difference. This can harm the brand's reputation. An example is Pepsi's 2017 ad featuring Kendall Jenner, which was criticized for co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Undermining Local Culture: Brands may sometimes use their soft power to promote global or Western culture, which can undermine local culture and values. For example, in 2018, H&M faced backlash for releasing an ad featuring a black child wearing a hoodie with the text "coolest monkey in the jungle", which was seen as racist and insensitive towards the black community.
Polarizing Audiences: Soft power can sometimes be used in a way that polarizes audiences and creates controversy. For example, Nike's "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick in 2018 was seen as controversial and polarizing by some, resulting in boycotts and negative reactions from some consumers.
Overreliance on social media: Brands that rely too heavily on social media for their soft power campaigns may be vulnerable to negative reactions from consumers. Social media campaigns can quickly backfire if they are seen as insensitive or out of touch. For example, in 2020, KFC faced backlash for releasing an ad encouraging customers to "finger lickin' good" during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was seen as tone-deaf and insensitive.
While soft power can be a powerful tool for brands, it is important for brands to use it responsibly and with care. It is crucial for them to recognize the power they hold and use it for the greater good. Soft power may be an intangible concept, but its impact can be felt worldwide, making it an essential tool for brands to shape global attitudes and behaviors towards a better tomorrow.
What will adland do with complete creative freedom?
Creative greats share their ideas for Independence Day if they were given no briefs, no rules and absolute liberty
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 16, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
This Independence Day… is the refrain with which most campaigns dedicated towards India’s independence begin. While the messages that these ads carry have been widely appreciated, there is also the sense of the campaigns being repetitive and low on innovation.
So, this year we reached out to our creative greats to know how would they craft their I-Day campaigns if there were no briefs, no rules and absolute liberty.
This is what four of our admen shared:
Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India
I have written songs like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bharat Yeh Rehna Chahiye’. All of them portrayed my love for the country.
But if I have to write a song today, it will be full of hope. It won’t be about critiquing the country, but about filling everyone with a sense of hope. It will drive home the idea that ‘India can make it’ and rekindle the faith in all of us.
If you remember, in Taare Zameen Par, there was an example given about Solomon Islands where if people have to cut a tree, they don’t cut it but curse it. And with the curses, the tree falls. The opposite is also true, if you encourage, inspire, and reassure each other that we as a nation can really do well, the nation will do well.
So, it is a time for positively inspiring the nation and if I were to create something today it would be around positively inspiring the nation.
Hemant Shringy, CCO, BBDO India
In response to our challenge, Shringy penned down a poem on an issue that he said has been affecting the country for long. He talks about achieving “actual freedom” when women will no longer be harassed, thanks to “better parenting, better learning and better punishing”.
Azazul Haque, CCO, Media.Monks India
Well if there was no brand and no brief for an Independence Day campaign, then I would have chosen a subject that is most relevant in today's context and best portrays what Independence truly means.
Also, I wouldn't have chosen a message that paints our nation in a bad way or picked a topic that showcases what's wrong with us. I would have chosen a subject that celebrates Independence. Vividness is India's most unique characteristic and I would have loved to do a campaign that celebrates that. Like a campaign that showcases the various dialects of India, we have the freedom to speak our own language. Imagine a campaign that celebrates 700 plus dialects of India. And using Machine Learning AI would have made it possible for any Indian to talk any language. Imagine a Kashmiri talking in Tamil or a Keralite talking in Gujarati.
Ideally, on occasions like these, we must use AI-based tech to make the campaigns more interactive so every Indian can literally participate and feel a part of the Independence Day celebration.
Mukund Olety, Group CCO, VMLY&R India
I would do product innovation. I would make one of the most popular conspiracy theories in WhatsApp come to life - inserting a chip in currency notes to eradicate corruption. Great idea from the WhatsApp Bureau of India.
