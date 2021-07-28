LifeCell International appoints Mullen Lintas as creative partner

CRIC

Jul 28, 2021
LifeCell International has appointed Mullen Lintas as their creative partner for promoting their community stem cell banking division.

The communication mandate is to build consideration among parents-to-be towards making community stem cell banking an effective means to secure not just their baby’s future but also the future well-being of their family. The scope of the engagement is to drive home the advantage of community stem cell banking and build preference for LifeCell via multiple communication channels.

LifeCell has state-of-the-art laboratories in Chennai and Gurgaon with a network spread over 200 service centres across the country. With the concept of community stem cell banking, parents can get access to more than 50,000 samples in LifeCell's registry with >97% chance of finding a matching stem cell unit with which over 80 medical conditions including genetic, neurological, immune disorders and different blood cancer forms can be effectively treated.

Commenting on the association, Ishaan Khanna, CEO and Executive Director, LifeCell International said: “Being the leader in Community Stem Cell Banking, we feel it is our responsibility to keep innovating and make sure we reach maximum mothers highlighting the importance of stem cell preservation. With this objective in mind, we have some exciting ideas planned for this year for which we have onboarded Mullen Lintas as our creative agency.”

Speaking about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “We are elated to have been given the mandate for LifeCell. The scientific value and relevance of LifeCell in the health & wellbeing of consumers, is something that most consumers need an education on. We’re excited to partner with LifeCell in creating a new category in Health & Wellness.”

The account will be managed by the Gurgaon office of Mullen Lintas.

