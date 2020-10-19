Rebel Foods awards Sweet Truth performance TV campaign to DCMN India

Aside from media planning and booking, DCMN will track and optimize the campaign’s performance using their proprietary TV attribution tool DC Analytics

DCMN India has won the mandate for Rebel Foods’ premium Western dessert brand Sweet Truth. The marketing campaign consists of a brandformance TV flight for the Indian market, which was launched on October 15, 2020. It’s the next chapter of an already successful partnership between the growth marketing experts and the world's largest internet restaurant company.

Sweet Truth is the fourth brand from the Rebel Foods ecosystem that DCMN is onboarding. The two companies are already working together to grow the Behrouz Biryani, OvenStoryandFaasos brands. The Sweet Truth account will also be serviced from DCMN’s Gurgaon office and will be led by Bindu Balakrishnan, country head of DCMN India.

Aside from media planning and booking, DCMN will track and optimize the campaign’s performance using their proprietary TV attribution tool DC Analytics. The ads are being rolled out nationwide, including in the 35 cities where Sweet Truths is available. The campaign is targeting young men and women who are quality-conscious western dessert lovers. And the cherry on top: Users can give a dessert to a beloved fellow sweet tooth with a personalised video.

On the launch of this campaign, Nishant Kedia, Vice President Brands at Rebel Foods said: “At Rebel Foods, we strongly believe in being a consumer first brand. The advertisement clearly communicates this to our audience. DCMN as our trusted partners have done complete justice to the message we wanted to convey. The team echoes our thoughts about driving brand awareness. We are convinced this campaign will speak to our target audience of urban dessert lovers with a refined palate in a meaningful way.”

“DCMN is very proud of taking our partnership with Rebel to the next level. We are excited about being able to support Sweet Truth’s growth with a very targeted campaign and all analytics as well as media expertise available to us,” said Bindu Balakrishnan. “Given the fast development of this industry, especially in the context of the ongoing pandemic, brandformance TV is the perfect approach to grow the Sweet Truth brand among its target groups. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership in an exciting segment – and to a successful campaign.”

For company logos and headshots, please see our press kit.

For more information and further inquiries please contact Zilke Grogan, z.grogan@dcmn.com.