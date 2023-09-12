Parle Products releases three-film TV campaign for KrackJack
The campaign has been created by Thought Blurb Communications
Parle Products, a biscuit brand, has released its latest campaign for KrackJack.
The three-film campaign created by Thought Blurb Communications tells stories of conundrums that are solved in hilarious ways by the two protagonists, Krack (played by Dharmesh Yelande) and Jack (played by Raghav Juyal). They have different sweet and salty perspectives, that brings alive the idea- "Sweet and Salty saath jab aaye, baat ban jaaye".
“The over-the-top style of humour follows a legacy that was started in the 90s with Boman Irani and Vijay Patkar playing the titular roles. The torch then passed on to Swapnil Joshi and Gaurav Gera in the noughties, and after a decade, Krackjack has now found renewed vigour with Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande,” read a press release.
Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, speaks about Krackjack and the direction it has taken over the years. “Krackjack is the first biscuit in India to find that magical spot in the consumer’s palate with a flavour that tickles sweet and salty taste buds. When the flavour is so out-of-the ordinary, how can its communication not be unusual? Over the years, the characters Krack & Jack, have endeared themselves to audiences across the country. Every new generation resonates with these sweet and salty characters. Dharmesh and Raghav are new age celebrities with a wide fan following among the youth. More importantly, we chose them because we felt they have a spontaneity in their repartee, which is key to the brand’s communication.”
Vinod Kunj, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Thought Blurb Communications echoes the sentiment and explains the challenges, “It’s a big challenge to work on a legacy brand like Krackjack with a high decibel legacy communication. When we got the brief we were clear that we have to carry forward the torch to the next generation of audiences across India. Not only do we have to appeal to a wide section of audiences across socio economic segments, we also had to touch their funny bone. Evidenced by the viewer responses we have received, the execution seems to have hit the bull’s eye. The dash of rollicking humour coating the films make them entirely enjoyable.”
Joining in with her perspective on the creative execution, Renu Somani, National Creative Director, Thought Blurb adds, “We started off with a product that is sweet but also has salty overtones. That kind of dictated the tone and tenor of the campaign. In one of the brain storming sessions when the strategy team came up with the idea of ‘contrarian views working towards a common goal’ we knew we had our campaign. This in turn finds resonance in the claim - ‘sweet aur salty saath jab aaye, baat ban jaaye’. The fun part was working with the film crew to get Dharmesh and Raghav to work in tandem to translate this strange combination of diametrically opposite views. We wanted the viewers to have fun, and I think that has come out quite well.”
The campaign is released in 12 languages across mediums.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Greenply Industries unveils new campaign with Jr NTR
The campaign is for its Zero Emission product range
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 7:02 PM | 2 min read
Greenply Industries Limited, an infrastructure company, has launched a new brand campaign for its ‘Zero Emission (E-0)’ product range. The TVC features N. T. Rama Rao Jr.
“The brand's new TV commercial is set to make waves, showcasing Jr. NTR as the hero who champions the cause of healthy interiors. The story of two carpenters discovering the benefits of Greenply after a dramatic encounter with the Telegu superstar is sure to captivate audiences, reminiscent of the electrifying charm of a South Indian blockbuster,” the company said in a statement.
The commercial unfolds in a bustling workshop, where two carpenters labor diligently with ordinary plywood. Their discomfort becomes evident as they battle the harmful emissions emitting from the plywood, causing eye irritation, and breathing difficulties. In a true action-heroic style, Jr. NTR makes an entrance, confidently strides towards his cutout, and with a bold kick, he sends the wooden cutout made from ordinary plywood tumbling, declaring a victory over ordinary harmful emission plywood. A moment of comprehension dawns upon the carpenters, who join him in unison.
The TVC depicts Jr. NTR and Greenply’s Zero Emission plywood as a hero who fights the harmful emissions from ordinary plywood, protecting the consumers from its harmful effects.
Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director and CEO at Greenply Industries, expressed his delight at this collaboration, stating, " Greenply Industries has always been at the forefront of innovation in the plywood industry. Our Zero Emission product range is a testament to our commitment to product innovation and the well-being of our consumers. We are thrilled to have Jr. NTR as our brand ambassador, as both Greenply and Jr. NTR share mutual values of sustainability and a deep commitment to the environment. We are certain that his charismatic pan-India appeal will help us reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the critical role of eco-friendly products in the home interiors.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Max Life Insurance unveils brand campaign starring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh
The campaign is anchored to the company’s ‘You are the difference’ theme
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 5:51 PM | 4 min read
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has unveiled its latest advertising campaign, starring cricketer Rohit Sharma along with his spouse Ritika Sajdeh. This marks the third captivating ad campaign featuring the power couple. The Television Commercial (TVC) introduces a tapestry of candid everyday moments that delve into the deep impact of "bharosa" (trust) on one another and the impact we have in the lives of our loved ones.
The TVC narrative unfolds in a succession of heartwarming scenes, where Ritika's thoughtful swap of Rohit's sandwich for a salad or their co-parenting practices exemplify more than just their personal dynamics. Throughout the commercial film, Ritika’s reassuring presence and simple solutions evoke a sense of trust and unwavering support. Echoing the campaign's core, the tagline "Aap hi to ho apno ka sabse bada bharosa, aur aapke bharose ke liye Max Life Insurance" reflects Max Life's commitment to protecting the lives of their customers.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “Embedded at the heart of this campaign is the unwavering theme of 'bharosa,' a value that Max Life personifies. Rohit and Ritika beautifully epitomize the dynamics of trust and partnership. Together, they are an embodiment of our philosophy ‘You are the Difference’ inspiring individuals to protect the well-being and aspirations of their loved ones. Rohit and Ritika's relatable journey mirrors the journey of countless couples, families, and individuals who find solace in the presence of their loved ones. Through this campaign, our focus is to underscore Max Life's commitment - to stand by our customers when it matters most.”
Talking about the campaign launch, Rohit Sharma, Captain of the Indian National Men’s Cricket Team and Brand Ambassador, Max Life Insurance said, "This TVC holds immense personal significance for me, as it brings together the essence of 'bharosa' and the impactful notion of 'you are the difference.’ These values resonate deeply with my own principles. As a cricketer, the notion of being there for your team, through thick and thin, reflects the same spirit of trust and reliability. Ritika and I, through our journey, have emphasized the value of trust and the pivotal role each of us plays in our family's well-being.”
“It's truly reassuring to witness Max Life valuing the trust placed by customers. Max Life's comprehensive suite of insurance solutions, financial guidance, and customer-centric approach enable individuals to take charge of their financial security and the well-being of their loved ones. Ensuring the well-being of my loved ones holds unparalleled significance to me, and I would encourage each individual to move towards ensuring a secured future for their families.” added Ritika Sajdeh.
Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India said, “Created by FCB Interface, Max Life Insurance's latest campaign featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh brings alive the many dimensions of ‘bharosa’ in the lives of modern, progressive couples. Through candid moments and relatable experiences, the campaign beautifully encapsulates these dimensions of 'bharosa’. Further, this campaign looks to use AI to take personalization and accessibility to newer heights, ensuring that it connects with audiences like never before.”
“In addition to the TVC, the campaign is breaking new ground with AI powered advancements. With cutting edge AI integration, the campaign sets its sights on unlocking personalisation and accessibility by enabling opportunities of limitless content creation with Rohit Sharma at the heart of it all. The fusion of Rohit Sharma and AI will enable content development aimed at elevating consumer experience across the board with videos that cater to their specific requirements. The campaign goes live on Linear Television (LTV), Connected Television (CTV), and Mobile platforms. The campaign will also tap regional markets through its vernacular versions- in 6 regional languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Gujarati,” read a press release.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Omnicom gets HSBC Bank’s global media account
OMG earlier secured the bank's account in 2018
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 8:08 AM | 1 min read
Omnicom has bagged HSBC Bank's global media planning and buying account, as per media reports.
The global account is said to be worth $400 million.
As per a report, the pitch process went on for about 6 months.
Till 2018, Mindshare had the global account for about 13 years, post which it went to Omnicom.
An HSBC spokesperson was quoted as saying that the bank tries to "select the best partners to maximise the effectiveness of our investment".
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Sleep Company collaborates with Karan Johar for new campaign
The #MadeToFlaunt campaign says ‘Sleep in Style, Recline in Style’
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
The Sleep Company has launched its latest campaign, ‘#MadeToFlaunt,’ in partnership with filmmaker, Karan Johar. This campaign showcases the company’s Elev8-Smart Recliner Beds and SmartGRID mattresses.
“Renowned for his unmissable style and love for luxury, Karan Johar effortlessly joins the #MadeToFlaunt campaign, skilfully highlighting The Sleep Company’s Elev8- Smart Recliner Bed and SmartGRID mattress. These exceptional products, mirror Karan's talent for making a statement with premium and luxurious choices, captivating with unrivalled attributes. Just as Karan earns admiration for his taste in luxury and curated items, Elev8 demands attention with its unparalleled comfort-tech features,” read a press release.
Commenting on the collaboration, Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company, expressed, "Since 2019, The Sleep Company has led the way in revolutionising comfort and sleep solutions. Rooted in sleep science, our unwavering mission is to enhance our customers' quality of life. Our latest brand campaign, #MadeToFlaunt, is a celebration of exceptional products that seamlessly merge luxury, style, and comfort; Karan Johar perfectly embodies this philosophy, boldly embracing luxury. With his widespread popularity, this campaign brings us closer to making our SmartGRID technology accessible to an even broader audience, further cementing our leadership in innovative sleep and seating solutions."
Ripal Chopda, CMO, The Sleep Company also commented on the campaign and said, "Our main motive behind the #MadeTo Flaunt campaign is to connect with audiences who appreciate innovative products with cutting-edge technology. The Sleep Company’s Smart Recliner Bed complemented by our patented SmartGRID mattresses is a product which redefines sleeping comfort blended with luxury and innovation. With Mr. Karan Johar on board we are sure that this new campaign will lead to high visibility and help us strike a chord with modern consumers of today”
“In keeping with the spirit of Mr. Johar for #MadeToFlaunt, we at The Sleep Company hope that this campaign is 'The Biggest Blockbuster of the year!" added Ripal.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassador for W
The brand has launched its festive campaign with the association
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 12:17 PM | 2 min read
W onboarded Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand prepares to launch its high-decibel festive campaign that beautifully merges the warmth of festivities with the spirit of modernity.
The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women. It captures the essence of women being the centre of every celebration, thereby urging women to cherish their individuality and ‘Celebrate your story’.
Speaking about the association, Anushka Sharma said, "I am happy to be a part of the W for Woman family as a brand ambassador. The brand's ideology resonates with my beliefs and values. The brand celebrates the essence of every woman, her unique story, her convictions, her beliefs, her challenges and her wins. To me, W for Woman is the embodiment of a thinking woman’s brand, reflecting the modern woman who embraces her roots- a woman who is truly Indian at heart and global in her outlook.”
Anant Daga, Managing Director - TCNS Clothing Co Ltd., said, "Anushka’s vibrant persona and strong individuality perfectly complement the essence of the brand. Anushka epitomises the inspiring and accomplished modern woman, seamlessly transitioning through diverse roles, embodying the true spirit of the W woman. Our festive range, unveiled alongside this campaign, takes on a fresh identity- an all-new avatar. We are excited to have Anushka on board as the W woman.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Teachers Day 2023: How brands honoured India's educators
Gratitude and respect with a side of humour were the dominant themes in the creatives put out by the brands this year
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:51 PM | 2 min read
September 5th is celebrated as Teachers Day in India to honour the contributions of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India who was also an exemplary educator. India has a long and rich tradition of honouring teachers, often placing them above God as demonstrated by the Sanskrit phrase: “Mata Pita Guru Dev." A teacher is not only an educator but a mentor and a guide who is also responsible for the spiritual growth of the pupils.
Given India's reverence for mentor figures, September 5 is a day when people pay their respects to the teachers who shaped their lives and careers. Even brands leverage the occasion to honour the teachers on this day.
Adda247
Aditya Birla
A nostalgic trip down the lane can make us remember the first time we saw the world through our teacher’s eyes.— Aditya Birla Group (@AdityaBirlaGrp) September 5, 2023
This Teacher’s Day, we are immensely thankful to them for opening a window of endless possibilities. #AdityaBirlaGroup#BigInYourLife#WindowToTheWorld#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/eNOtzUQrnf
Amul
Happy Teachers Day! For the teaching and learning and the education- and inculcating in us that great lesson called life.#TeachersDay #KoolTeachers pic.twitter.com/P61GWbUUVG— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 5, 2023
APL Apollo
View this post on Instagram
Bumble
View this post on Instagram
Cartoon Network
View this post on Instagram
Discovery Kids
View this post on Instagram
Godrej & Boyce
Kalyan Jewellers
Navneet
Netflix
View this post on Instagram
Oxemberg
View this post on Instagram
Paperboat
View this post on Instagram
Paytm
Happy Teachers' Day to the lightning-fast? lessons that were taught during the short PTMs! #PaytmKaro❤️#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/VvYhe4Vrfw— Paytm (@Paytm) September 5, 2023
Swiggy
Swiggy
View this post on Instagram
Shoppers Stop
View this post on Instagram
Tata Play
View this post on Instagram
Zomato
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Samsung Galaxy says ‘Shor no more’ in campaign for A14 5G
The campaign has been curated by Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:50 PM | 2 min read
Cheil India released a new campaign that demonstrates the new ‘Voice Focus’ feature in the recently introduced Galaxy A14 5G. The omnipresence of ambient noise in the surroundings is the pain point that Cheil is highlighting in its newest campaign for Samsung Galaxy A14 5G anchored in the theme of ‘Shor no More’.
“Samsung has always set the benchmark when it comes to innovation and making technology accessible and appealing for everyone. With the aim to make India future-ready we introduced the Galaxy A14 5G, a smartphone that provides a holistic 5G experience to the Indian consumer with an array of exciting features. The unique ‘Voice Focus’ feature in Galaxy A14 5G was conceptualised keeping the Indian consumer and context in mind. This unique feature cuts out the ambient noise around you, and amplifies your voice so that you are heard loud and clear even in the noisiest of environments. We have also made Galaxy A14 5G easier for consumers to own with affordability options that translates to just INR 44/day, which is a testament to our philosophy of’ Awesome is for Everyone’, ” says Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India said, “We had a product feature that was made for India – Voice Focus. All we did was demonstrate in a dramatic fashion how cacophony never leaves us in this noisy country of ours. Once we did that, the rest of the ad ‘followed’ effortlessly so to say!”
“It is a digital-first campaign and its appeal lies in the fact that while noise is everywhere, we need moments where we need to cut it out. The film is meant to inform consumers about Samsung’s latest innovative feature which is now available on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphones," said Srijib Mallik, Head of Business- Samsung at Cheil India.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube