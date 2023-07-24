Ankush Grover, Rebel Foods, to discuss innovations in customer journeys at TechManch
Grover will present about successfully navigating the changing food and beverages landscape and adapting to new customer journeys through technology and data
At TechManch 2023, the seventh edition of the exchange4media group’s celebration of all things technological and innovative, brand heads, media mavens, and veteran marketers will dive into the endless possibilities of emerging technologies in advertising and marketing, share insights and discuss the digital era and its future.
Among the industry’s movers and shakers sharing their valuable insights will be Ankush Grover, Co-Founder, of Rebel Foods and CEO of India BU, who will speak on ‘Innovating for Today's Changing Customer Journeys.’
Given all the rage around AI developments, the need to generate and apply consumer data and insights towards marketing and customer acquisition efforts, as well as the necessity to incorporate interactive media into content strategy is paramount for today’s digital marketer.
Grover’s presentation will be about how Rebel Foods-owned and operated Faasos brands have successfully navigated the changing food and beverages landscape and adapted to new customer journeys through technology and data.
An alumnus of NIT Jamshedpur and IIT Bombay, Grover has long nurtured an entrepreneurial zeal and has helped incubate a diverse range of businesses, projects and products. His session may well see him share how the digital marketing strategies have enabled the company to create exceptional customer experiences and remain competitive in the ever-evolving retail industry.
TechManch 2023 will be held in Mumbai on August 9 and 10.
We need to harness AI talent: Harshil Karia, Schbang
At the e4m iDAC conference, Karia, Founder, Schbang, gave his opinion on ‘Digital Marketing In 2023: The Rise of AI and What it Means for Your Strategy'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 8:55 AM | 3 min read
The first edition of the exchange4media Independent Digital Agency Connect (iDAC) conference and awards saw the leadership of the country’s top independent digital agencies gather with their industry peers to celebrate each other and their achievements and discuss the issues most pertinent to advertising and marketing in the digital era.
Starting off the event, Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang, gave his Expert Opinion on ‘Digital Marketing In 2023: The Rise of AI and What it Means for Your Strategy.’
Beginning his address with a sample of a music track generated by AI which garnered over 25 million views within a day, Karia noted, “So the truth is that AI is here, it's powerful, and it's here to stay. Now, this is an example of something that AI has created, a piece of music that earned $12000 in royalties. The AI basically took an artist’s writing style together with music to release complete tracks and you're releasing, you're getting tons of views and you're getting tons of revenues. Now that's what AI has the potential to create.”
“I'm going to switch gears a bit from AI to the absolute truth of our business. And then there's an absolute truth to our business, which is (and some people may not like what I have to say) effectively a headcount business you know, we're a margin trading and a headcount business. So, why our business works is that in our four walls each of our companies within our four walls we enable a unique environment where minds work together with a unique combination of culture and systems to enable better productivity. So effectively, why the client hires us is because we can get more productivity per individual in our four walls versus what the same individuals would be in the client's walls,” he explained.
Karia went on to address the need to harness this AI. “It's actually an opportunity for us to reimagine the way we do business, to reimagine our culture to be able to integrate AI into our culture and our systems to be able to get more efficient with AI so that we can continue to maintain on that same headcount business or 30 to 35%. More productivity with the maintenance of the 20% margin, give or take,”
Pointing out that creative agencies have always been better at harnessing talent, Karia observed it is time to do the same with AI talent. “We are all good at being able to harness talent much better than another set of people which is why we have a reason to exist in our business. You add AI into the mix and we basically have to learn how to harness this AI talent better and I specifically call it AI talent because it's got the ability to produce this for the ability to create.”
Thereby, he said, AI was useful because it's a 24/7 creatively able machine or analytically able machine. “I'm using the word able deliberately, because yes, it is creative. It has the ability to be creative, but it cannot do anything if it's not harnessed or guided by somebody. Most of the design work that you're seeing, most of the media work that you're seeing or technology we're producing, have humans sitting on top of the AI.”
Karia went on to explain why AI wasn’t a death knell in a world with 8 billion thinking, living, creating human beings but another tool in our admittedly impressive arsenal to progress further in technology, business and everyday living.
MX Player looking for funds now?
With the Amazon acquisition deal falling through, the Times Internet OTT platform is exploring ways to raise funds, say sources
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 9:14 AM | 1 min read
MX Player is looking for investors after its proposed acquisition deal with Amazon Prime Video fell through, sources privy to the development told e4m.
“The cash-strapped company needs funding to sustain in the streaming market, which is increasingly being competitive,” a source said.
The OTT Platform owned by Times Internet Ltd has been struggling for funds for quite some time, said people in the know. The company posted a loss of USD 97 million in FY 22, according to data obtained from Traxcn. Its annual revenue for the year stands at USD 134 million.
We reached out to Times Internet and CEO Karan Bedi for a response but did not receive them till the time of publishing this story.
The high-profile deal between Amazon Prime Video and MX Player was called off over issues with due diligence, e4m reported last week.
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/amazon-mx-player-deal-may-not-sail-through-128611.html
The price quoted by Amazon was not clear but it was reportedly around $50 million, roughly Rs 400 crore. Times Internet Ltd (TIL) acquired MX Player for an estimated $140 million or Rs 1,000 crore in 2018.
Had the deal gone through, Prime Video would have become the most significant OTT player in India in terms of consumer acquisition. Prime Video has an estimated 28 million users in India, while MX Player has nearly 78 million users.
AI in live entertainment could be the next big thing: Vasuta Agarwal, InMobi
Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi Advertising Platform, spoke to e4m about ad monetisation, personalisation, expansion plans and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 24, 2023 8:37 AM | 6 min read
In today's hyper-connected world, consumers actively seek personalized, authentic, and interactive experiences with brands. This has sparked a surge in Smart Lock Screens (SLS), bridging the gap between brands and consumers like never before.
According to Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer of InMobi, “This transformative shift in the lock screen experience not only offers new avenues and possibilities for brands and users to explore but also transforms the lock screen from a dull, static space into a dynamic and interactive surface for consumers and brands alike.”
Vasuta is responsible for the P&L, revenue, strategic partnerships and business for India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, and ANZ markets. She has been with InMobi since 2012 and has worn many hats in her time from strategy to product management to business roles.
Agarwal, who was visiting Mumbai on Friday, spoke to e4m at length.
Excerpts:
You are leading the ad monetisation for InMobi’s consumer businesses for the last 11 months. Could you share your observations from both global and Indian perspectives?
The main business in India and Southeast Asia is around the lock screen where we have the Glance (InMobi’s AI-driven lock-screen platform) products bundled with different OEMs. Moreover, we have established a strong presence in India in the last couple of years. We have subscribed to 200 million devices with 200 million people who spend time on Glance.
On average, people are spending almost 25 minutes a day on Glance, which has grown a lot in the last two years. I think the interesting thing for us is the way this platform has evolved and the way the surface economy is changing and evolving.
If you look at any smartphone, it has multiple surfaces. Also, the way users are interacting and spending time on different parts of it has been interesting and unique even for us to see how people are adopting this whole surface economy. Predominantly, Glance is bringing content to the block screen in a single click.
In the earlier era, you would have to unlock your phone and take almost seven, or eight steps to get into something that you wanted to consume, whether it was a video or some article, or some shopping experience. Glance brings all of that to your lock screen in a single click. It's been amazing to see how users are coming to like this and adopting this whole phenomenon in India.
We've already expanded markets in Indonesia and gradually to Southeast Asia. We still have some journey to go on the Glance lock streams, but we do have other products which are launching under the consumer platform side, and whenever they're launched, we can share more stats and details around that.
How many brands have you onboarded over the past year and how is the lock screen helping them improve users’ experience, privacy and accessibility?
We have onboarded 200 to 250 brands at a glance across different categories. They are using Glance to impact customers, enhance customer engagement, and foster brand promotion across the markets. The presence of Glance with 200 million plus users also helps brands in simplifying the overall customer targeting and retargeting strategy. For instance, if a car brand is launching a new vehicle in the market, it can reach all the users in a single day using Glance.
With the power of personalisation, we can easily access the user's behavioural patterns and the content they are seeking on their phones. For example, OTT brands have a new series coming up, they will come and engage clients and they will be like can you help engage my users about the show? Show them interesting snippets and trailers and even get users to interact with the show so that it builds buzz for the show. We have a lot of that kind of excitement on the engagement side.
During IPL when people were sitting at home and watching the match they wanted to order food. The lock screen was one click away from the user. Brands like Swiggy and Zomato could use Glance in sending very interesting promotions and offers at the time of the match.
Does personalisation really help brands to maintain long-term relationships with consumers?
Personalisation has to be done in a balanced way so that it also doesn't become intrusive to users. Because users also have to feel comfortable with the amount of communication and the kind of communication that they are receiving from the brand. For them to have loyalty and long-term relationships, they need to also trust the brand.
There was a Telco brand which had some exciting offers around international grooming and they wanted to personalize it based on which destination the user would go to, their gender, and their age, because tourists are of different types, going to different destinations. They use AI for that personalisation to create that combination but they maintain a very nice balance as well so that users don't feel it is very intrusive.
I believe brands that can maintain that balance on Personalisation are getting good results, in terms of how they see the click-through rates or even the conversions and so on. I think if consumers find value in that, there is going to be a longer relationship that then sets in with the brand. Also, personalisation can lead to long-term retention and loyalty for brands.
From an eight-click journey to single-click one, mobile experience has seen a complete transformation over time. What next? What is cooking in InMobi’s kitchen now?
Glance itself has evolved very rapidly in the next few years. So obviously, a lot of innovation lies ahead, especially using AI. We're using AI in personalisation, but there are other areas around, for example, live entertainment, which is very hot and will get even sort of more interesting in the next year.
Gaming is the other big one. On Glance, we have almost 75 million monthly active gamers who come and spend time on the Glance nostra destination. So that's again an area which can be very big and it is a global phenomenon already.
How has been InMobi's ad monetisation business in FY23 and what are the projections for FY24?
Undoubtedly, the business has been growing a lot in the last two years. We have seen a lot of interest and adoption from brands with almost 220 brands working with us. We have ambitious business goals year on year in terms of growth but it is impossible to share the numbers.
Do you have any plans for expansions?
We will look at some more geography for sure. I think possibly in Japan and some other markets across the globe, I think probably in a couple of months we would be in a better place to talk about all of the global expansion and markets.
InMobi has acquired close to 20 firms from across the globe. Are there any more acquisitions in the pipeline?
I think all the acquisitions we made so far are pretty much public. Not really anything else that I can think of.
Twitter bird to depart, Elon Musk teases new logo
'Interim X logo goes live today,' tweeted Musk
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 8:11 AM | 1 min read
Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the iconic logo of the bluebird will now be replaced by "X". He tweeted, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."
Last night, he again wrote: "X.com now points to twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live today."
He also teased a short flickering video of the logo set against a dark background.
July 23, 2023
Musk had not long ago changed the name of Twitter's holding company to X Corp.
Back in 2017, Musk bought back X.com, expressing his long-standing fascination with the letter X. "Thanks PayPal for allowing me to buy back X.com! No plans right now, but it has great sentimental value to me," he tweeted.
Twitter and X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino also seemed to be on board with the plan: "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."
However, this is not the first time Musk has experimented with the Twitter logo. In April, he caused a furore on the internet by temporarily changing the logo with Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog.
AI brings together seven billion ways of thinking at the click of a button: Sowmya Iyer
Speaking at the first edition of e4m iDAC 2023 conference, the founder and CEO of DViO Digital deep dived into the topic of tech-driven marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 22, 2023 8:54 AM | 3 min read
When Chat GPT launched at the end of last year everyone went through waves of curiosity, scepticism and even resistance. Some creative agencies also happened to ban it.
But now, we have come to a point of embracing Chat GPT or open AI. If not really using it fully, we have come to a stage of acceptance, said Sowmya Iyer, Founder and CEO of DViO Digital - a global creative-tech and digital-first marketing organisation.
Iyer was speaking at the first edition of e4m iDAC 2023 on unlocking the power of brand building with tech-driven digital marketing. Iyer shared that she was mandated to use Open AI with DViO more from a creative and production standpoint.
“We are going through a behavioral change as humanity. Everything will need to change and therefore the pertinent question to answer here is ‘What is the most important skill set that will be relevant in the coming times?’
“Even with the talent that we're recruiting as marketers, agencies and brands irrespective of the industry is what we call prompt engineering.”
According to Iyer, prompt engineering is nothing but the ability to interact with AI tools and bring out the best output from the AI tools.
“Therefore every young talent out there needs to deep dive into the world of AI tools. There are about a thousand of them that are launched every week.”
Iyer quoted Tim Urban who says that the human colossus refers to the collective intelligence and capabilities of the entire human population working together. “He suggests that while individual human intelligence is limited the combination of human minds collaborating effectively can achieve remarkable feats,” she added.
“It's mind-boggling and excitingly scary as well. Imagine every way of thinking, every analysis that is out there in the market; it's literally seven billion ways of thinking available to you at the click of a button.”
She said that AI and machine learning have been around for a while now but what really happened is that they became usable. It had a user interface which didn't require coding knowledge for all of us to access the power of AI.”
She further added that AI works as an equaliser. She said, “One may have the best idea for a product because of one’s ability to observe the human condition, which gives you the insight to develop the best product but you may not have the resources to build this product. With AI, you won't need it. The best idea wins so in some sense I look at AI as an equalizer.”
Speaking about whether a brand is a product business or a platform business. She explained that the former is a business model that creates value by delivering products and services down the supply chain and the latter is a model that creates value by building and tapping into network effects.
She also highlighted that businesses that have access to first-party data, first-party; first-hand consumer information are wildly winning today. “While we are developing some of these tools and working on them, the foundation needs to take care of brand discovery without bias.”
Jio Platforms’ net profit up 12.5%, record-high gross rev in Q1
The company announced the addition of over 9 million net subscribers in the quarter
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 22, 2023 8:10 AM | 2 min read
Jio Platforms’ Q1 of FY24 results showcased a record-high gross revenue at 30,640 crore, up 11.3% Y-o-Y. The company’s EBITDA for the quarter was a record ₹13,116 crore, up 14.8% Y-o-Y. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 5,098 crore up 12.5% Y-o-Y.
“Jio network leadership drives 9+ million net subscriber addition, and 25GB of per capita data consumption; Jio’s total data traffic jumped 28.3% Y-o-Y to 33.2 billion GB for the quarter; Voice traffic grew 7.2% to 1.34 trillion minutes,” said the company.
With 9.2 million net subscribers added in the quarter, its monthly churn also reduced to 1.8%. The platform's customer base stood at 448.5 million as on 30th June 2023.
Jio’s ARPU increased 2.8% YoY to Rs 180.5 driven by a better subscriber mix and ramp-up of wireline business . 5G adoption and FTTH ramp-up drives strong 28.3% YoY growth in data usage as monthly data traffic on Jio network crosses 11 Exabytes during the quarter.
The platform also said that it has deployed over 115,000 sites with 690,000 5G cells covering more than 90% census towns and is leading in terms of both network availability and customer experience.
Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: “Reliance’s strong operating and financial performance this quarter demonstrates the resilience of our diversified portfolio of businesses that cater to demand across industrial and consumer segments. Jio’s wide range of quality offerings at affordable price points has enabled strong growth in subscriber base, which reflects in the financial performance of the digital services business. Accelerated roll-out of Jio’s True 5G services is propelling the nation’s digital transformation at an unprecedented pace. In another step towards democratizing internet in India, Jio launched the “JioBharat” Phone Platform, making internet technology accessible and affordable to every Indian. Retail business delivered robust growth, with fast-paced store additions and steady growth in footfalls. The contribution of Digital and New Commerce initiatives is scaling up, delivering value to consumers and providing synergistic benefits to merchant partners."
Netflix ends password sharing in India and other markets
According to Netflix’s financial report, it has gained 5.89 million subscribers in Q2
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 2:11 PM | 3 min read
Netflix’s revenue for the second quarter of 2023 stands at USD 8.2 billion, up by 2.7 % since the second quarter of 2022. The company also announced that it's ending password sharing in India and other markets like Kenya, Indonesia and Croatia after testing it out in countries like US and Canada.
"Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India. A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices. We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix," said the company.
According to Netflix’s financial report for Q2 for 2023, released on Thursday, it has gained 5.89 million subscribers in Q2, taking the total number of global streaming paid subscribers to 238.39 million. In Q1, Netflix had added 1.75 million paid subscribers.
“Q2 ‘23 revenue of $8.2B and operating profit of $1.8B were generally in-line with our forecast—and we expect revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of ‘23 as we start to see the full benefits of paid sharing plus continued steady growth in our ad-supported plan. We’re still targeting a full year 2023 operating margin of 18% to 20%,” the report said.
The report said that the revenue growth was driven by a 6% increase in average paid membership, while average revenue per membership (ARM) declined 3% year over year.
“The year-over-year ARM decline was driven by a combination of limited price increases over the past 12 months (leading up to the launch of paid sharing), timing of paid net additions (primarily late in the quarter due to the May 23 rollout of paid sharing in Q2), and a higher mix of membership growth from lower ARM countries,” Netflix said in a statement.
Netflix said that tackling account sharing between households has been another focus as it “undermines our ability to invest to improve Netflix for our paying members and grow our business.”
“In May, we expanded paid sharing to 100+ countries, which account for over 80% of our revenue. The cancel reaction was low and while we’re still in the early stages of monetization, we’re seeing healthy conversion of borrower households into full paying Netflix memberships as well as the uptake of our extra member feature,” it said.
Netflix said that now it will address account sharing between households in the remaining countries and the households borrowing Netflix, and will be able to transfer existing profiles to new and existing accounts.
In these markets, we’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya, and India) and penetration is still relatively low in many of them so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity. Households borrowing Netflix will be able to transfer existing profiles to new and existing accounts,” the statement said.
