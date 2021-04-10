Rebel Foods & Dentsu Posterscope literally paint Delhi red for new Wendy's campaign

Rebel Foods in association with Dentsu Posterscope literally painted Delhi red with a high decibel outdoor media campaign of Wendy’s, the US-based fast-food brand, that will now be available from Rebel Foods’ cloud kitchens.

Consumers’ need for convenience and their hectic lifestyles has propelled demand for delivery only brands in recent times, and the trend has been furthered during the pandemic period. Therefore, for Rebel Foods, the creator of Faasos wraps, Behrouz biryani, Mandarin Oak chinese food and Ovenstory pizzas, the timing could have not been more appropriate for introducing Wendy’s through the online food delivery model.

The campaign adopted a quirky messaging route to appeal and resonate with the millennial and Gen Z audiences. The copy comprised of a number of pop culture references in colloquial expressions such as, “Jeb meh cash kum hai, lekin phir bhi poori aish heh” and “Punjabi music bajate hain, burger mein extra chahte hain”.

Sanjana Narang, Brand Lead - Wendy’s, Rebel Foods said, “Wendy’s has held a massive brand pull in the international market for decades, and it’s going to be an exciting challenge to hold that position and garner that customer love in India as well. Given that it’s a first for the brand to enter a market through the cloud kitchen route, we have to do better than the best to make its presence felt as much as any other competitor with physical stores. Given the multiple successes we have had in the past with Posterscope across brands, we couldn’t have executed this milestone campaign with anyone else.”

Commenting on the campaign Ashvin Bhatia, AVP, Dentsu Posterscope India said “We have been associated with Rebel Foods over the years and worked closely with the marketing team to craft impactful and effective OOH campaigns for Behrouz, Oven Story and Mandarin Oak. We realize the importance of OOH media for Rebel Foods in their overall communication strategy and role it plays in narrating the brand story. We applied the learnings and experience of our past executions for Rebel Foods and are thrilled to deliver a strong visibility OOH media campaign for Wendy’s.”

Objective of the campaign was to create massive awareness for Wendy’s Burger in the national capital region and to achieve this Dentsu Posterscope made use of its planning tool OOHZONE, to arrive at the target consumer touchpoints and media placement locations. In addition to that, hyper local targeting was accomplished by meticulously radius mapping of the locations adjoining the Rebel Foods cloud kitchens across Delhi NCR.

