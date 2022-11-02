Posterscope India crafts 'a meme perfect experience' for Pepperfry

Posterscope India has launched its latest OOH (out-of-home) campaign for Pepperfry. Titled, ‘A meme perfect experience’, the campaign is India’s first MEMEVERTISEMENT on OOH.

Executed by Posterscope, the location specialist agency from dentsu India, the campaign has turned brand ambassadors, Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan into memes on OOH. The campaign has been strategically executed across eight-plus cities and in more than 250+ media to drive talkability. It has enabled the brand to inform, attract & engage with its audience through the campaign. To generate maximum impact, it targeted locations such as arterial routes, corporate areas, market areas, and competition brand locations to reach out to the brand’s core target group. The OOH campaign hoardings have been set up at location-specific billboards on high congregate touchpoints, Digital Outdoors, Bus Shelters, Cab, Bus & Metro Branding, Mall Media, and Residential Association Media, among others.

‘A meme perfect experience’ campaign, aptly underlines the core differentiation the brand offers - a nationwide walk-in studio footprint, and a wide portfolio of furniture and home décor pieces to choose from.

The brand further integrated with social media platforms by creating #pepperfryMemesuperstars. It enticed the audience to post pictures of OOH campaigns which further helped in the creation of user-integrated content. This has led to an increase in engagement, creating a sense of closeness between the brand & the audience.

The Angry Saif: A wobble head of Saif moving, using a motor mechanism.

The Broken Billboards: An OOH storytelling experience of a tangy fight between Saif & Kareena using memes.

Thank you, Babaji: Kareena’s cut-out with her famous dialogue. This time it is for the existence of Pepperfry that she is thankful for.

Meme it up: A lit experience with Saif’s sword lit up on billboards.

Speaking on the campaign, Naveen Murali, Head of Marketing, Pepperfry said, “With Diwali right around the corner, we are back to opening up our homes to celebrations and hence, also setting up or upgrading our homes for this occasion. What Pepperfry offers is what the consumer of today seeks in their furniture shopping experience - the true omnichannel shopping experience. It offers the convenience of online shopping with endless choices and the possibility to experience the ones they wish to, up close at the walk-in studios. Outdoor as a medium needed to be treated differently and once the campaign creative was locked, Posterscope helped in crafting a perfect outdoor plan to break the clutter with innovative thinking and creative execution, backed by location-based intelligence."

Imtiyaz Vilatra, MD, Posterscope India added, “We got an opportunity to create INDIA’s FIRST OOH Meme campaign and left no stone unturned to create a high-impact campaign for the brand. The idea here remains to create buzz and drive talkability. With Diwali being a highly cluttered environment in OOH space, this MEME campaign truly broke that and made us stand out in minds of TG.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)