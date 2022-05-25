Oven Story unveils new campaign for half-n-half pizza

The world’s largest chain of internet restaurants, Rebel Foods, unveiled its new campaign for its half-n-half pizza offering by its flagship brand Oven Story Pizza. The new campaign aims to break the monotonous offerings in the pizza category, highlighting the superior and standout offerings of Oven Story Pizza.

Through this campaign, What’s Your Problem creatively tries to expose the dictatorship of leading pizza companies. Every time a customer orders a pizza, he/she is left with not many choices and has to choose options dictated by the pizza brands. This is where Oven Story Pizza changes the game with its Stand Out Pizzas giving customers more value and options to choose from.



The first film in this campaign is about two stylists who want different pizzas - veg and non-veg. This is where they are confronted by a dictator who tries to dominate them by forcing them to compromise and go for only one pizza. But thanks to Oven Story, the stylists put an end to this pizza dictatorship by opting for Oven Story’s half-n-half pizzas.



Amit Akali, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab, said, “There is a dictatorship in the pizza category with every big player giving out the same offerings. For an ardent foodie like myself, it was high time that someone came along and put an end to this dictatorship. Oven Story does just that with its unique half and half pizzas. The film is fun, quirky and drives home the message well. More importantly, they are unexpected. And today, if you catch attention, that’s half the battle won for a brand. You can look forward to a few more episodes with our dictator.”

Talking about the campaign, Pragati Dalal, VP, Brands at Rebel Foods, said, “Oven Story truly believes in exciting innovations with stand out offerings while making every pizza different. This unique identity goes beyond the product and also gets captured in the way we market the brand. Customers usually end up compromising while ordering their pizza when ordering in a group. Through this new campaign, we have addressed these customer problems with Oven Story’s half-n-half pizza where customers can order their choice of pizza/toppings individually. Being a disruptor in the pizza category, we don’t want our customers to compromise which makes us stand out against our competition.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)