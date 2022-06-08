ANTS Digital bags digital, brand & performance marketing mandate for VEGA's new vertical

VEGA appoints ANTS Digital Pvt Ltd as their digital, brand and performance marketing partner for their new upcoming vertical. The agency will be responsible to launch this vertical across digital and social platforms and create innovative campaigns for the B2B market.

VEGA plans to offer a comprehensive range of services and solutions curated by the leading grooming professionals for styling experts. By leveraging this launch the brand aims to redefine the future of styling and grooming for ‘creators’. Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer, VEGA, remarked, “As part of our expansion plan for this financial year we are looking to broaden our horizon into the B2B space. We will be embracing the strong fundamentals and market understanding from the core business yet creating a new niche by delivering quality, precision, and the widest assortment of professional tools to this creator community. We wanted to partner with an agency that understood how to link a powerful creative idea and create a meaningful proposition out of that. Thrilled to have ANTS join us on this journey.”

Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, ANTS Digital Private Limited, added, “VEGA as a strong legacy brand is an asset to our portfolio. We are super excited to put some revolutionary ideas into action for their new vertical. By developing new age, innovative strategies by constantly studying and recognizing industry bottlenecks, we are exponentially growing the B2B push for many brands. With the launch of this new premium vertical, we have the opportunity here to scale Vega’s product offerings and consumer acumen by building a robust community of creators & a strong digital and retail presence”.

