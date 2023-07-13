Prasanth Kumar to be recipient of 6th e4m Influencer of the Year award
The award ceremony will be held in Gurgaon on July 20, 2023
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia of GroupM, will be awarded the exchange4media Influencer of the Year 2022 title. This is the sixth edition of the award that honours visionaries who have demonstrated transformational leadership qualities and achievements over years.
One of the tallest leaders in the industry today, Prasanth Kumar, or PK as he is fondly called by industry colleagues, has over 25 years of experience across the domain. Known for his vision, determination, willingness to take risks, and above all, his humility, he is a true inspiration for all in the industry.
A GroupM veteran, Kumar has served the company in several senior roles across India and the region. Under his leadership as the CEO of South Asia, a role he took in 2019, the company has only excelled growing leaps and bounds. With him at the helm, the agency has won some of the biggest business accounts, as well as awards & accolades, including the Network of the Year title at e4m Media Ace Award. Under his guidance, GroupM, for the second year running, led the industry in new business wins and retention (COMvergence’s Global New Business Barometer FY 2022 report). Leading from the front, Kumar has also rolled out new initiatives at GroupM, like Finecast and Geo Granularity, to name a few.
PK, who prior to GroupM was associated with Mindshare as its CEO for South Asia, has left an outstanding legacy there as well. He oversaw Mindshare’s rapid expansion, bringing it to a market-leading position and winning numerous global awards. PK made sure that Mindshare India set a record for the highest number of new business wins by a single market and created a tradition of external accolades, including a Glass Lion at Cannes and a Grand Prix at WARC.
One of the most respected names in the media domain, Kumar dons several hats, serving the industry in various capacities. He is currently the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India.
Kumar will be handed over the award at the much-awaited e4m Conclave 2023 to be held on July 20, 2023 in Gurugram.
Instituted in 2016, the Influencer of the Year award honours visionaries who have transformed the industry and inspired the next level of growth while progressively using innovative technology. Some of our past winners were:
In 2016, Raj Nayak, then COO, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, was conferred the title. In 2017, CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India, and CEO of GroupM South Asia at that time, took home the honour. In 2018, Virendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Dailyhunt, and Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Dailyhunt bagged the title in 2018. In 2019, the honour was awarded to Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager, Star & Disney India,. In 2020, Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO, InMobi & Glance, was conferred the title
VC-backed start-up Qyuki downsizes, shuts offices
The digital media company has cut down its workforce by 30% and has shut some of its offices in India due to its inability to raise funds, say industry sources
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:38 AM | 3 min read
Qyuki Digital Media, a data-driven content creation company founded by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, musician A R Rahman and late Samir Bangara, has downsized by 30% and has shut some of its offices in India due to their inability to raise funds, exchange4media has learnt from sources.
According to industry insiders, the company, which began in 2012 with an aim to discover and invest in India’s most influential leaders to help them grow their audience and create content, suffered revenue losses after Bangara passed away in 2020.
According to the FY 2020-21 financial statement accessed by e4m, Qyuki suffered a total revenue loss of over Rs 5 crore. Its total revenue came down from Rs 76.23 crore in 2020 to Rs 70.52 crore in 2021.
Industry sources said that in the last one year, the company started cutting its operations across the country and shut its offices in Gurgaon and Bengaluru while giving a heads-up to the staff to look for better options.
Speaking to exchange4media, Abhimanyu Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, Qyuki, said, “During the course of FY23, it became clear that global sentiment was turning sharply and it was going to become difficult for VC-backed companies like ours to raise fresh capital on attractive terms for some of our ‘moonshot bets’ that weren't yet showing clear unit economics.
“We thus decided to shift our focus from growth to profitability and hence paused further investments in projects that would have longer monetization cycles such as Creator Commerce, Ed-tech & Web3. This has indeed resulted in size reduction of some teams, even though we continue to hire in our core business which has more than doubled over the two years of pandemic.”
Sources said that the company let go of certain positions but did not fire anyone. The company has 30% fewer employees since June 2022.
Some sources said that the company still has some staff working from home and that has shifted its Mumbai office from Bandra to a 10,000 square feet office in Andheri.
According to the financial statement of the company for FY 2020-21, Their advertisement and promotion expenses came down from Rs 4.80 crore in 2020 to Rs 2.46 crore in 2021. Their total income from services including information technology and advertising publicity reduced from Rs 72.73 crore in 2020 to Rs 66.55 crore in 2021.
A source close to the company said that in FY 2020-21, Qyuki’s funding was wiped out and factors like COVID-19 lockdown, ban on Tik-Tok, backing off by Chinese investors and passing away of its co-founder Samir Bangara were some of the reasons for it.
However, a source said that the company crossed Rs 100 crore revenue in 2022 and crossed USD 20 Million mark in 2023.
Sources said that the company was valued at 50 million USD in 2020 and the current valuation remained unknown.
Sagar Gokhale is a co-founder and presently the Chief Innovation Officer at Qyuki Digital Media. After Bangara, passed away in 2020 in a road accident, Abhimanyu Radhakrishnan, a former journalist, assumed the charge of the Managing Director.
Reportedly, Qyuki Digital Media held talks with strategic investors such as news aggregation platform Dailyhunt, one of their biggest customers, which did not work out.
As per reports, Qyuki, which lost its Chinese investors after the pandemic, also held talks with beauty and personal care conglomerate Good Glamm Group, ecommerce firms Meesho and Flipkart.
Sources close to the company said that it is in talks with several investors at the moment but it is not a desperate situation yet.
'Humbled and honoured': Rohit Jawa, CEO & MD of HUL
Jawa succeeds Sanjiv Mehta
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 6:15 PM | 2 min read
Rohit Jawa took charge as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today after Sanjiv Mehta retired. Jawa took to LinkedIn and said, “Today marks my first day as the CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever Limited, and I'm humbled and honoured to be entrusted with this position of great responsibility”.
“Over the last three months as the CEO-Designate, it has been an exhilarating experience getting to know our nimble and future-fit HUL business, solid business strategies and distinctive capabilities that sets us apart. I also met so many people across our business and value chain, got first-hand consumer and product insights from the marketplace and saw the significant on-ground impact we create through our work in communities. Spending time with our young and dynamic Management Trainees; brought back memories of a time when I first walked into the then Hindustan Lever Limited as a Management Trainee in my early 20s. Looking back, while a lot may have changed over the years, what has withstood the test of time is our DNA of 'Leaders build Leaders', our core values and our purpose-driven culture”, his LinkedIn post read.
Jawa further added, "Today's India is full of opportunities, and the consumer story is getting more exciting as it evolves. It is our time to make a real difference through our business and brands and continue to touch the lives of many. With a heart full of gratitude, passion, and focus, I step into shaping our future, together, with my HUL family. I also take this opportunity to thank Sanjiv Mehta from the bottom of my heart for his extraordinary, and transformational leadership in the last decade".
'I take comfort in the fact that I'm leaving HUL making it stronger than before'
In an emotional note shared on LinkedIn a day after his tenure as the CEO & MD ended, Sanjiv Mehta said HUL is an emotion that has been a big part of him for the last 10 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 6:03 PM | 2 min read
A day after completing his tenure as the CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever Limited, Sanjiv Mehta on Tuesday took to his LInkedIn profile to share an emotional note on his incredible decade-long journey with the company.
“HUL is an emotion that has been a big part of me for the last ten years, a sentiment that my wife Mona Mehta and I will forever cherish. The memories we have made and the friendships we have forged will always have a special place in our hearts,” Mehta wrote.
“Many of you have been asking me how I feel about leaving HUL, and the fact is, parting is such sweet sorrow - the enjoyable part is I look forward to my next innings, and of course, the sad part is the Goodbyes. As I sign off, I take comfort in the fact that I'm leaving HUL, making it stronger than before and our impact on society and India much larger,” he added.
He further wrote, “I also express my profound appreciation for the unwavering dedication and the unputdownable spirit of the people of HUL and everyone who has been part of my journey. All our people gave their best to me, and today, I celebrate each of them. With a heart of gratitude, I bid farewell to my workplace and karma bhumi.”
Wishing all the best to the new MD & CEO Rohit Jawa, he wrote, “I will always be cheering for HUL and Rohit Jawa and his team from the sidelines as I watch the business grow to achieve more remarkable victories in the years to come.”
Peepul Tree partners with 21N78E Creative Labs
The brand is being managed by the brand’s Bengaluru office
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 4:20 PM | 3 min read
Peepul Tree has partnered with 21N78E Creative Labs to launch the brand.
“Throughout history, India has been known for its sustainable practices and export of rare, unique and luxurious products. Connecting Indian artisans handcrafting the finest products to the global ecosystem, Peepul Tree aims to tell the stories behind these products – about the processes and communities that make up the artisanal bedrock of Indian handcrafted luxury. Going beyond just the handcrafted products, Peepul Tree enables customers to own a piece of culture whilst doing good for the planet and the communities that create these unique works of art,” the company said.
21N78E Creative Labs has been roped into craft the brand journey, working on the branding, go-to-market strategy and overall brand experience and as acting brand consultants.
Speaking on the partnership, Anish Williams – Co-Founder, PeepulTree said, “Creating a Brand is a journey and building a strong foundation is the most important thing to do as this juncture. Team 21N78E has helped us navigate this whole process whilst challenging our own ideas and thoughts. And seeing this come to life as we continue to scale our vision and scope of impact has been encouraging.”
Mini Menon – Co-Founder Peepul Tree added, “It is an exciting moment as we take off on our journey to take Peepul Tree to the world. We chose to partner with 21N78E because of their understanding of what we are trying to accomplish. Their insights and expertise have been invaluable in helping us bring our brand to life and connect with customers who share our passion for sustainability and authenticity. As story tellers themselves, they understand the importance of narratives and experiences and can build out those parts of the brand, making it tangible and meaningful for our audiences.”
21N78E Creative labs has worked on defining the brand identity as well as architecture – working towards manifesting the brand purpose and overall brand experience.
Sudhir Nair, CEO and Founder of 21N78E Creative Labs said, “PeepulTree is the perfect mix of purpose and promise in a business. With a vision to enable people to experience and own the best art and culture from across India through the most interesting stories and the best products, the canvas to paint the brand story on could not be more open. As a strategy first agency, working towards building the brand with a keen eye on the business, this is a very exciting partnership for us.”
Peepul Tree is being managed out of 21N78E Creative Lab’s Bengaluru office.
Vice Media to be acquired by Fortress Investment Group: Reports
The deal is reportedly worth $225 million
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 9:02 AM | 1 min read
Media company Vice Media is all set to be acquired by a group of buyers including Fortress Investment Group, according to media reports. The bankrupt company will receive a pay out of $225 million, say some media reports citing a legal filing. The money will be given for almost all of the company's assets and some of its liabilities.
The hearing to approve the sale of Vice Media is scheduled to be held on Friday, according to a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan on Thursday.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month following years of financial difficulties and exit of top leadership.
Vice Media’s downfall started after 2017 when the company's valuation rose to $5.7 billion at its peak. The company had then received funding from James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, TPG, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Antenna Group.
Sanjay Dutt acquires Zim Afro T10 team Harare Hurricane
Dutt will co-own the franchise with Sir Sohan Roy of Aries Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 4:33 PM | 2 min read
T10’s next destination is Zimbabwe, at the Zim Afro T10, which will get underway on 20 July, with a grand final scheduled for 29 July, with all the games being played in Harare.
Joining this journey is Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt, in the capacity of Co-owner of the Harare Hurricanes. Dutt will co-own the franchise with Sir Sohan Roy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. This will be the partnership’s first activity in the sport of cricket.
The Zim Afro T10 represents franchise cricket’s first foray in Zimbabwe and the tournament will have five privately owned teams battling it out for the top prize. The other four teams will be Durban Qalandars, CapeTown Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions.
The players' draft is slated to take place on the 2nd of July at a grand ceremony in Harare.
Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Mr. Givemore Makoni said, “To see some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry throw their weight behind the Zim Afro T10 gives me immense pleasure, and tells me that the tournament is being well received. Now, all that is left is that the Harare Hurricanes put in a brilliant showing in the tournament next month.”
“Cricket is like a religion in India, and as one of the biggest nations in the sport, I feel it is our duty to take the game to every corner of the world. Zimbabwe has a rich history in the sport and to associate with that and help fans have a great time is something that truly gives me joy. I am looking forward to the Harare Hurricanes doing really well at the Zim Afro T10,” Sanjay Dutt, Co-Owner, Harare Hurricanes, said.
“I am delighted to work with Sanjay Dutt as we make our team the Harare Hurricanes at the Zim Afro T10. It is the most entertaining and enterprising format in the sport and this association is a chance to realise a childhood dream. May the best team win at the Zim Afro T10,” Sir Sohan Roy said.
T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Mr. Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk said, “Sohan Roy and Sanjay Dutt coming together is a dream partnership for me, and I am extremely happy that they have chosen the Zim Afro T10 to begin their cricketing journey. Both, Sohan and Sanjay, are very dynamic and great leaders, and I am sure that their team, Harare Hurricanes, will display those characteristics at the Zim Afro T10.”
Havas Media acquires PivotRoots, reiterates M&A focus
Merger & acquisition, diversification and optimising the core product are critical to Havas Media Network’s growth, says Global CEO Peter Mears
By Noor Fathima Warsia | Jun 21, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
As Havas looks to reassert some of the early steps it had taken towards integration and making a meaningful difference, Havas Media Network articulates three areas that remain central to its growth strategy. These include mergers and acquisitions to increase footprint and skills, diversification of services and optimising its core brand.
Peter Mears, Global CEO, Havas Media Network, recapped some of the work done in the year gone in a conversation at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and pointed out towards some of the acquisitions done in China and Australia among others. India too joins the league this year with the acquisition of Mumbai-headquartered digital marketing and advertising agency, PivotRoots. “We would be announcing one more soon,” Mears says.
While diversifying its services, performance marketing, ecommerce and Havas Play are some of the big focal areas for the agency. Havas Media has built on its commerce capabilities, where it is now present in 23 different markets in the world with etail experts.
“Havas Play is the third area of focus. It helps our clients at the intersection of culture and technology, where our relationship with Vivendi comes into play and gives us a distinct advantage,” Mears explains.
Replying to how Havas Media Network is optimising its core business, Mears says, “We do this through tech, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We have invested significantly in our core product and modifying it. But more than that, we have invested heavily in talent. Because it is good to have the tools but they are wasted without the human effort. Our product continues to go from strength to strength.”
