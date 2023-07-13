Prasanth Kumar to be recipient of 6th e4m Influencer of the Year award

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia of GroupM, will be awarded the exchange4media Influencer of the Year 2022 title. This is the sixth edition of the award that honours visionaries who have demonstrated transformational leadership qualities and achievements over years.

One of the tallest leaders in the industry today, Prasanth Kumar, or PK as he is fondly called by industry colleagues, has over 25 years of experience across the domain. Known for his vision, determination, willingness to take risks, and above all, his humility, he is a true inspiration for all in the industry.

A GroupM veteran, Kumar has served the company in several senior roles across India and the region. Under his leadership as the CEO of South Asia, a role he took in 2019, the company has only excelled growing leaps and bounds. With him at the helm, the agency has won some of the biggest business accounts, as well as awards & accolades, including the Network of the Year title at e4m Media Ace Award. Under his guidance, GroupM, for the second year running, led the industry in new business wins and retention (COMvergence’s Global New Business Barometer FY 2022 report). Leading from the front, Kumar has also rolled out new initiatives at GroupM, like Finecast and Geo Granularity, to name a few.

PK, who prior to GroupM was associated with Mindshare as its CEO for South Asia, has left an outstanding legacy there as well. He oversaw Mindshare’s rapid expansion, bringing it to a market-leading position and winning numerous global awards. PK made sure that Mindshare India set a record for the highest number of new business wins by a single market and created a tradition of external accolades, including a Glass Lion at Cannes and a Grand Prix at WARC.

One of the most respected names in the media domain, Kumar dons several hats, serving the industry in various capacities. He is currently the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India.

Kumar will be handed over the award at the much-awaited e4m Conclave 2023 to be held on July 20, 2023 in Gurugram.

Instituted in 2016, the Influencer of the Year award honours visionaries who have transformed the industry and inspired the next level of growth while progressively using innovative technology. Some of our past winners were:

In 2016, Raj Nayak, then COO, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, was conferred the title. In 2017, CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India, and CEO of GroupM South Asia at that time, took home the honour. In 2018, Virendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Dailyhunt, and Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Dailyhunt bagged the title in 2018. In 2019, the honour was awarded to Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager, Star & Disney India,. In 2020, Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO, InMobi & Glance, was conferred the title

