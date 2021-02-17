L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Dipti Rode as Senior Creative Director

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has strengthened its creative team and has announced the appointment of Dipti Rode as Senior Creative Director. She will be based out of Mumbai and report to Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director.

Dipti is a seasoned creative hand with over 14 years of professional experience across leading agencies in India. She joins the agency from What’s Your Problem (WYP) where she was instrumental in driving creative engagement and strategy for brands like Arrow, Tanishq, Future Generali, Johnnie Walker among others.

Welcoming Dipti to the agency, Rohit Malkani said:“We’ve waited patiently for Dipti to join us! She is an amazing talent with a wealth of experience and solid work behind her. She brings on board a load full of new thinking and we can’t wait to have her on board.”

Prior to WYP, Dipti has worked with Publicis Ambience, DDB Mudra and Think Why Not. She has played a key role in managing the creative responsibilities for brands across many sectors like FMCG, Finance, Fashion & Lifestyle, Retail among others. Some of the brands that have benefited from her creative expertise include Lakmé, Elle18, Enamor, Zee5, Havmor, Healthspring, Vicks, Oral-B, Henko, Park Avenue, Big Bazaar, LIC, Emami, Diageo, etc.

Commenting on her joining and the role ahead at the agency, Dipti said: “Truly excited to embark on this wonderful new journey. I look forward to collaborating with my team and helping our clients with effective, efficient and relevant creative solutions.”

