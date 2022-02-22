L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Neeraj Sharma as Senior Vice President

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has strengthened its strategic planning team and announced the appointment of Neeraj Sharma as Senior Vice President. Based out of Mumbai, Sharma will work with Snehasis Bose, Chief Strategy Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.



Sharma started his professional journey with Draft FCB Ulka and has since worked across numerous agencies including DDB Mudra, Rediffusion and Ogilvy’s 82.5. In a career spanning over 15 years, he has worked on global brands like Johnson & Johnson, Piaggio, Neutrogena, Franklin Templeton, Kraft Heinz, Cipla and Indian iconic brands like Bisleri, BoroPlus, ACC Cements and Parle.



Welcoming Neeraj to the agency, Bose said: “Neeraj’s balanced belief in the ‘science’ of the business solve and the ‘art’ of the inspiring strategic solution resonated strongly with the two truths that have defined L&K Saatchi & Saatchi: a) our ability to offer solves that move the needle on the business and b) craft inspiring integrated communication strategies to bring the above-said solves to life. This coupled with his rooted, yet open collaborative spirit made him a must-have-propellant for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s growth journey.”



On his decision to join the agency and also his role ahead, Sharma said: “Every new place you join, you join in the hope of doing some amazing and effective work. I am excited about the ‘Power of One’ vision and its ability to create end-to-end solutions for our clients. Given the great brands L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has and is rapidly adding to its roster, this is a great opportunity for me to partner in remarkable integrated campaigns which deliver measurable business results.”

