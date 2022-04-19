L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Avinash Jakhalekar as Group Creative Director

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Avinash Jakhalekar as Group Creative Director. Jakhalekar joins the agency from Lowe Lintas and will be based out of Mumbai. He will report to Kartik Smetacek, Jt. NCD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Over his 14-year professional career stint, Jakhalekar has worked with some of the leading advertising hostshops in India like Lowe Lintas, Publicis Ambience among others, helping them carve a niche with his creative ideas and solutions.

He has managed creative output and rendition for a host of brands across agencies including UltraTech, Mumbai Indians, ICIC Pru, Zee TV, Citibank, Skoda, MX Player, Brand Factory, Burger King, Nerolac Paints among others.

Welcoming him to the agency, Kartik Smetacek, Jt. NCD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “Avinash embodies the perfect qualities that I look for in creative person – equal parts talent, energy and resilience. We’re thrilled to have him aboard and look forward to him putting his amazing craft and can-do attitude to work on some of our key businesses.”

Speaking on his role and responsibility at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Jakhalekar added, “It’s an exciting opportunity to be working for an agency that has been making heads turn with its noteworthy work over the past two years. The entrepreneurial spirit within the agency is one of the reasons that made me want to join. I can’t wait to get started and work alongside a fantastic team in producing some great work.”

Over the last 14 years, Jakhalekar has worked across Lowe Lintas, Publicis Ambience, DDB Mudra and Network Advertising in various creative roles. After spending three years at Network Advertising, he moved on to DDB Mudra where he managed creatives on brands like Top Gear & Lavasa. His next career move was with Publicis Ambience as Sr. Creative Director - Art where he worked on brands like Zee TV, Nerolac, Skoda, Citibank, SonyLIV, Brand Factory etc. He then moved on to Lowe Lintas where he was associated with brands like Mumbai Indians, Ultra Tech, Jameson Whiskey, ICICI Pru, Freecharge etc. Some of his work for brands like Lions Club, Yolo Homes, Natural Ice-cream, Zee TV etc. have gone on to win accolades at prominent award festivals like Goafest Abby, Effie India etc.

