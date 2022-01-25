Embassy Group ropes in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as integrated creative partner

Real-estate conglomerate Embassy Group has roped in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its creative partner. The agency would begin its partnership with the real estate group by managing the integrated creative mandate for its premium residential portfolio Embassy Springs. Embassy Group has developed numerous spaces in the Commercial, Residential, Retail, Hospitality and Industrial Warehouse sectors for nearly three decades. Its operation spans across Indian and international markets that include Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Serbia and Malaysia.

Speaking on the partnership, Reeza Sebastian Karimpanal, President - Residential Business, Embassy Group said, “Embassy Group has continually strived to strengthen our brand association with our consumers by relentlessly pushing the boundaries of quality construction and holistic, well-deliberated amenities. Focusing on introducing services and facilities that are beneficial, valuable and truly connects with our customers, we are pleased to onboard L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to provide creative solutions and innovative digital strategies for Embassy’s premium residential portfolio. Targeted at a young, aspirational and ever-evolving audience, we are delighted to be working with a partner that strongly understands our future-first philosophy, and who will enable us to establish our new age approach for this segment of homebuyers.”

Commenting on the win, Sharon Picardo, Sr. Vice President, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Embassy on board. We have a deep understanding of the real estate category and have built numerous brands in this space. It is rare to see a group who adds so much value to the customers’ lives, and we look forward to making a difference to Embassy’s ambitions and partnering them in their success.”

Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one of India’s largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million sq. ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays a strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world-class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India’s first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific. As an extension of its vision to create world-class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed to the field of education. The group’s community outreach program empowers over 25,000 children across 189 schools to create a positive social impact in India.

