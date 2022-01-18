L&K Saatchi & Saatchi launches new digital campaign for Zepto

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has created yet another interesting DVC to drive Zepto’s biggest offering yet, fruits and vegetables. Zepto, the ten-minute grocery delivery app, operates via a series of dark stores across the cities as opposed to using existing grocery stores. With its optimized network of ‘cloud stores’ or micro-warehouses, Zepto is able to consistently deliver in 10 minutes through a combination of technological and operational excellence. Over the past two months, Zepto has expanded beyond Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi by launching in Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune with Kolkata soon to follow.

As part of their vertical expansion plans, Zepto has launched delivery of fruits & vegetables, a category that has tough survival dynamics due to its perishable nature. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has developed the campaign consisting of 3 digital films that builds on Zepto’s promise of delivering the freshest and widest range of fruits & vegetables within the promised 10 minutes. The films demonstrate convenience and ease of app usage while ordering everyday essentials from the comfort of your home, with assured quality checks, just like doing it yourself.

Amritansu Nanda, Chief Marketing Officer, Zepto said, "The films do a fantastic job of establishing Zepto as a preferred platform for Fruits & Vegetables. When it comes to fresh fruits & veggies, we wanted customers to internalize that convenience can be hand-in-hand with quality and range at great prices. Our customers lead busy, fast-paced lives. We have exceptional tech-enabled sourcing and storage capabilities operating in the background to ensure customers don't compromise on anything."

Kartik Smetacek, Jt NCD, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, added, “Most people still prefer buying their fruit and veggies in person to ensure they pick only the freshest produce. So the task was to communicate that when you’re buying fruit and veggies on Zepto, it’s like you’re picking them yourself. The film does this in a simple, charming way.”

