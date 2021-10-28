L&K Saatchi & Saatchi gets integrated creative mandate of Jindal Steel and Power Limited

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has entrusted L&K Saatchi & Saatchi with their integrated brand and communication responsibilities with the digital creative duties also aligned with its digital wing Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.L&K Saatchi & Saatchi won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will be managing JSPL’s flagship TMT Rebar and cement brand Jindal Panther.

JSPL has a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sector. Under the leadership of Naveen Jindal, and with his vision driven by the core principle of nation-building and creating world-class capabilities to make India self-reliant, JSPL was declared as the highest wealth creator in the world between the Years 2005-2009 by the Boston Consulting Group.

The on-boarding of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is one of the key moves from JSPL to build brand leadership and consolidate its superiority in the heavily cluttered and highly competitive TMT Rebars retail market. The ‘sariya’ market is fraught with a large number of secondary players offering inferior quality products but gaining in market share and mindshare with the aid of celebrity endorsements. Almost every major movie and cricket star are already signed up by one or another TMT rebar brand which is typically strong regional brands. Jindal Panther needs to distinguish itself from this clutter as a nationwide player with a far superior product made from virgin iron ore and at the most modern integrated steel plants which have established new benchmarks in global steelmaking.

On the appointment of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Harssha Shetty, CMO, JSPLsaid,“JSPL’s resolve to maintain market leadership in value and volume, and set new standards, continues to be the core drivers of our business and it is extremely important we work with an agency partner which shares these values and provides the strategic thinking combined with pragmatic creative solutions. With L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we aim to differentiate and create a distinctive brand in this highly crowded marketplace.”

Paritosh Srivastava, Managing Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said on the win, “We are privileged to partner an illustrious conglomerate like Jindal Steel & Power in the next phase of their growth. It’s an exciting category with a fair bit of action, we are fortunate to be backed by a superior product portfolio and a very ambitious vison at JSPL. Our mandate is to help the brand realise it’s true potential and business to achieve leadership in volume and value.”

JSPLhas been ranked as the second largest value creator in the world. Customization is at the core of all their product development and their global technology excellence ensures the best in class offerings for their valued customers.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will manage Jindal Panther’s integrated creative duties which will see a resurgence of their brand and communication endeavors from this year.

