L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Amitabh Sreedharan as Vice President

The Gurgaon office of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the joining of Amitabh Sreedharan as Vice-President. The appointment comes on the back of a winning spree being experienced by the agency in the northern belt and Amitabh’s joining would provide an added boost to drive this momentum further.

Amitabh’s mandate at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will be to drive new business growth and enhance agency-client partnerships in the region. He would report in to Atin Wahal, EVP & Head – North & East, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Amitabh Sreedharan’s professional journey spans over 18 years and has worked with some notable agencies such as McCann, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, Lowe Lintas and Ogilvy. Over his two decade stint, he has played a key role in managing brand and communication initiatives for multiple businesses across agencies including Marico, Kraft Heinz, Jet Airways, Piramal Healthcare OTC brands, ALT Balaji, Zee Learn, Wagh Bakri Tea, Nestle, Godfrey Phillips India, Sheth Developers, Quikr, Hungama.com among others.

Welcoming him to the agency, Atin Wahal said: “I am thrilled to have Amitabh on board. It’s great to have someone on the team who will start firing from day one. He belongs to a rare breed of advertising professionals who are actually brand custodians in the true sense. His integrated approach to brand management is a much-needed ask from all clients and I am sure he will be able to leverage ‘Power of One’ for our clients very effectively.”

On joining the agency and his mandate ahead, Amitabh Sreedharan said: “I am excited to begin my journey with the team at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The leadership team and a coherent vision in the last two years has made it one of the fastest growing integrated agency in the industry. I am looking forward to bring in my experiences to amplify the results envisioned by the leadership team of Paritosh Srivastava & Atin Wahal and augment the agency's momentum.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)