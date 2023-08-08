OfficeBanao appoints Aman Agarwal as its Senior Vice President, and Head of Digital Growth
Agarwal has earlier worked with companies such as Flipkart, OYO and Airtel
OfficeBanao, a technology-led workspace interiors platform, today announced the appointment of Aman Agarwal as Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth. In his new role, Aman will lead strategic initiatives to boost digital awareness and acquire clients for the company. This strategic appointment is aligned with the company’s plans to establish a deeper on-ground presence in top 25 markets, catering to customers from small-mid-sized businesses to large enterprises.
Aman joins the company with an illustrious career span of over 12 years, including pivotal roles at industry giants such as Flipkart, OYO, and Airtel. A graduate of IIT Kanpur, Aman has consistently delivered remarkable results throughout his career, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to driving user acquisition, enhancing user retention, and delivering innovative product solutions.
Commenting on the appointment, Tushar Mittal, Founder & CEO OfficeBanao said, "In-line with our technology-driven approach to provide workspace owners a delightful experience, we are thrilled to welcome Aman at OfficeBanao. His expertise in growth and product management will make him an invaluable asset to the company and will accelerate our growth plans to become a leading force in the workspace interiors space.”
Expressing his views on the appointment, Aman Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth said, “I am honoured to be a part of such a dynamic and fast growing organization that is committed to provide customer-centric solutions in a transparent, and cost-effective manner. I look forward to leverage my experience to boost digital awareness and expand our client base.”
Disney Star Sports elevates Sangeeta Pujari as Associate Director-Lead Customer Marketing
Pujari has been working with Disney Star for almost 5 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Sangeeta Pujari has been elevated as Associate Director-Lead Customer Marketing at Disney Star Sports.
As per her post on LinkedIn, she will be leading the "Customer Marketing team contributing to the B2B Marketing and Communications strategy at the Home of Sports".
Pujari has been working with Disney Star for almost 5 years.
Prior to joining the network, she has worked with Lintas, Pressman and Reliance in various brand-building roles.
Perfetti Van Melle’s Shankar Iyer elevated as Director-Marketing, Nigeria
Iyer has been with the company for 16 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 10:20 AM | 1 min read
Shankar Iyer has been elevated as Director-Marketing, Nigeria at Perfetti Van Melle.
Iyer has been with the company for 16 years.
His last position was as Associate Director-Marketing.
Iyer will be driving the Nigeria unit's marketing strategy, brand P&L, portfolio management and brand communication.
In a social media post, Iyer wrote: "Look forward to this new role and a big thank you to all my mentors over the years and my team for their unwavering support as I move to a new continent & join a new team. The last few years with the Perfetti Van Melle India team has been filled with immense learning, positive and collaborative team culture, innovation in all what we did and some good results that followed it up."
Zeenah Vilcassim moves on from Bacardi
She will be staying in India to take on a new role within an Indian company
By Anjana Naskar | Aug 8, 2023 8:06 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media has learned from reliable sources that Zeenah Vilcassim, Marketing Director at Bacardi India, has moved on from the organisation. Vilcassim confirmed the news of her exit to exchange4media. She will be staying in India to take on a new role within an Indian company which will be disclosed soon.
She joined Bacardi six years ago as the Global Brand Director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky, and moved to India in April 2021 to be the Marketing Director of Bacardi India. At Bacardi, she led flagship properties like BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, and Casa BACARDÍ Halloween. Vilcassim’s career began as an economist in 2009. Later, she moved on to Management Consultant role at Ernst and Young.
Ipsos India appoints Neha Munshi as Country Lead, Ipsos Digital
She will be guided by Anthony Dsouza, Country Service Line Leader, Innovation, Ipsos India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:22 PM | 2 min read
Ipsos India has appointed Neha Munshi as Country Lead, Ipsos Digital with immediate effect.
Her remit is to take Ipsos Digital offerings to current and prospective accounts for their repertoire of consumer surveys and provide a glitch free experience to clients in exécution of projects. She will be guided by Anthony Dsouza, Country Service Line Leader, Innovation, Ipsos India, and has been provided with a 6-member team of a young bunch of enthusiastic market researchers, in her crusade to achieve the company’s ambitious vision.
Commenting on the appointment, Anthony Dsouza, Country Service Line Leader, Innovation, Ipsos India said, "Ipsos Digital boasts an exceptional array of flagship products, including FastFacts, Creative Spark, Duel, InnoTest, and more. These offerings stand out for their innovation and speed, coupled with the convenience of user-friendly options like DIY and DIY+Researcher Assistance. This empowers clients to seamlessly launch projects in India around the clock, 24X7, ensuring swift and efficient results. Munshi’s remarkable leadership has been evident in her adept management of key accounts, driving increased adoption of our digital platform. Her unique position makes her the ideal candidate to capitalize on opportunities across diverse sectors."
"Each product range is meticulously designed to address specific business inquiries through cutting-edge online data collection methods," stated Dsouza (underlining the precision and efficacy that underpins the product lineup).
"These offerings, combined with Munshi’s expertise, embody Ipsos Digital's commitment to providing actionable insights that empower decision-makers in an increasingly dynamic and fast-paced landscape," he added.
Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "Over 80% of our client work continues to be via offline data collection methodologies and face-to-face interviews. We launched Ipsos Digital during the pandemic, when we were thrown into lockdowns and restrictions, and we wanted client work to continue without any disruption. Post re-opening, clients continue to leverage the digital opportunity over and above all the specialized custom work we do for them, across our service lines. This is akin to omnichannel – brick and mortar and online – enabling clients to flit across and not being stopped by office hours and take the online route via DIY, pay online and get the results in real time."
"In an ever-growing DIY market, we bring a unique alternative that combines technology with state-of-the-art knowledge and applies our principles of Security, Simplicity, Speed and Substance. The growing digital opportunity is something we are cognizant of and believe it will only grow by leaps and bounds," added Adarkar.
Divyesh Gurlani appointed Vice President - Pricing & Investment-APEX
Gurlani was earlier the Head of training with APEX (Digital)
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 4:19 PM | 1 min read
Divyesh Gurlani has been appointed Vice President - Pricing & Investment-APEX at Publicis Groupe India. He took up the role in April 2023. Gurlani was earlier the Head of training with APEX (Digital).
Gurlani joined the Publicis group in February 2021. Before that, he was with Mindshare as Partner - Digital Trading for Unilever.
In the past, Gurlani has worked with Dentsu, Madhouse and Vserv.mobi.
Hormuz Bana elevated to Director of Marketing at JioCinema
Bana was promoted in April after serving as Senior Manager - Marketing, Digital Ventures for over two years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 12:01 PM | 1 min read
Creative marketer Hormuz Bana has been elevated to Director of Marketing at JioCinema. Bana's LinkedIn profile suggests that he was promoted in April after serving as Senior Manager - Marketing, Digital Ventures for over two years.
He joined Viacom18 Media Private Limited in January 2018 as its Manager for Marketing (English Entertainment - Comedy Central & Colors Infinity).
Bana was previously with ZEEL as its Brand Manager for Digital Marketing (ZEE Live).
He has also been associated with companies like FoxyMoron and Digit 9.0 in the past.
OnePlus' Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as CRO
Nakra was the India CEO of OnePlus from October 2021 to August 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:54 AM | 1 min read
Navnit Nakra the former CEO of OnePlus has joined merchant platform Pine Labs as its Chief Revenue Officer.
Nakra was the India CEO for the smartphone brand from October 2021 to August 2023. He joined the company in March 2020 as its VP and Chief Strategy Officer for India.
He previously worked with Apple and Citibank.
