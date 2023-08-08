OfficeBanao appoints Aman Agarwal as its Senior Vice President, and Head of Digital Growth

OfficeBanao, a technology-led workspace interiors platform, today announced the appointment of Aman Agarwal as Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth. In his new role, Aman will lead strategic initiatives to boost digital awareness and acquire clients for the company. This strategic appointment is aligned with the company’s plans to establish a deeper on-ground presence in top 25 markets, catering to customers from small-mid-sized businesses to large enterprises.

Aman joins the company with an illustrious career span of over 12 years, including pivotal roles at industry giants such as Flipkart, OYO, and Airtel. A graduate of IIT Kanpur, Aman has consistently delivered remarkable results throughout his career, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to driving user acquisition, enhancing user retention, and delivering innovative product solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Tushar Mittal, Founder & CEO OfficeBanao said, "In-line with our technology-driven approach to provide workspace owners a delightful experience, we are thrilled to welcome Aman at OfficeBanao. His expertise in growth and product management will make him an invaluable asset to the company and will accelerate our growth plans to become a leading force in the workspace interiors space.”

Expressing his views on the appointment, Aman Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth said, “I am honoured to be a part of such a dynamic and fast growing organization that is committed to provide customer-centric solutions in a transparent, and cost-effective manner. I look forward to leverage my experience to boost digital awareness and expand our client base.”

