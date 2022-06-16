Zee Media appoints Devdas Krishnan as Chief Business Officer for India Dotcom

In his new role, Krishnan will be jointly working with President Group Strategy and Innovations, Zee Media

Zee Media has appointed Devdas Krishnan as Chief Business Officer for India Dotcom Pvt Ltd business, to further strengthen its presence as one of the leading digital news networks in India. With his proficiency in Marketing, Sales and Operations, Krishnan will aggressively support and build a strong business development for IDPL in Noida.

In his new role, he will be jointly working with President Group Strategy and Innovations, Zee Media and will be responsible to chalk out a growth strategy, business plan, robust sales and business development strategy for the company to meet its vision and goals.

Bibek Agarwala , President Group Strategy and Innovations, Zee Media said, “IDPL has grown from strength to strength and is set to deliver the best. I am pleased to welcome leaders like Devdas into the team who brings diverse expertise, experience and in-depth market insights that will enable us to lead the IDPL as the best digital news network across borders.”

Speaking of joining the team at IDPL, Devdas Krishnan said, “I am enthused and honoured to work with one of the leading digital news networks leading the Noida business team. I look forward to strengthening our market presence and nurturing our business ecosystem.”

Krishnan has over 25 years of core marketing, sales and operations experience, having worked with three digital economy start-ups such as My School Page (Ed tech), Handy Train (HR SaaS), and Peppertap (Hyperlocal Grocery) in various roles and positions. Prior to working with the start-ups he was associated with Symphony where he managed the new D2C e-commerce channel.

