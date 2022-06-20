Aisle appoints Nabila Tazyeen as Head of Content and Communications

Aisle, a dating app has announced the appointment of Nabila Tazyeen as Head of Content and Communications. In her new position, Nabila will focus on impacting Aisle’s popularity and growth through strategic and creative storytelling. She will be instrumental in improving the brand's perception and quality of content internally as well as externally. With Nabila on board, Aisle will look at advancing brand awareness and increasing engagement across channels and audiences.

Nabila Tazyeen, who began her career in Ogilvy as a trainee writer, has over 18+ years of experience as a brand strategist and is an award-winning writer and storyteller. Nabila’s vast experience in employee and brand building will bring personality, speed and consistency to Aisle’s content across platforms, build a 360-degree brand image and keep media abreast with their progress. Before joining Aisle, Nabila was working with the leading retail chain, Target at its India offices. She was pivotal in crafting the brand positioning of Target in India and growing its social and digital presence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nabila to the Aisle team. As we have grown, it has become increasingly clear to have people from all walks of life in the company. It has helped with more perspectives on different topics, which in turn has helped solve problems more efficiently and creatively. We look forward to having Nabila as a guide to the content and communications team in following company culture as well as helping our users fall in love with our brand,” commented Able Joseph, Founder & CEO, Aisle.

“I'm super excited to be a part of Aisle's growth story and build its brand presence across digital media with the amazingly talented team. Aisle's approach to dating is unique - we want more individuals looking for love to experience it, by building a brand that brings that uniqueness to life. Together with the team, we shall focus on increasing the frequency of Aisle ad campaigns and developing different content to build Aisle’s brand presence through digital media”, added Nabila Tazyeen.

With a combined global community of 9.5 million users, Aisle has been in the Top 3 on revenue charts consistently and has seen an outstanding performance with all of its vernacular apps. Recently, Aisle launched its fourth vernacular dating app, Neene, for global Kannada singles. Keeping in line with its recent acquisition by InfoEdge and its distinguished brand identity, Aisle has also changed its tagline from, ‘Designed for Romance’, to ‘Nothing Casual About This Dating App’.

