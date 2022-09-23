Best ads of the fortnight: Aisle pooh-poohs casual dating apps & DaMENSCH gets meta

The Indian adland is a hotbed of creativity, fresh ideas, and a unique approach to storytelling. It churns out hoards of exciting and appealing ad campaigns on a regular basis, which not only serve the brand purpose but also start exciting conversations among people. This fortnightly exchange4media series of best ads features the most appealing and creative ad campaigns that have impressed the audience and critics between September 1 and 15.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Aisle “Nothing Casual About This Dating App”

The campaign sheds light on the bad dating experiences that singles often come across. Conceptualised by the brand's in-house team, the campaign comprises five films and encourages singles to stop settling for anything that’s not for the long haul.

Apollo Tyres “Go Beyond Sameness”

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the ad speaks to adventure loving bikers, who want the best tyres for their motorcycles. A seamless product integration over a tightly written voiceover and mind blowing visuals, the ad is simple yet effective.

Cleartrip “India’s Biggest Travel Sale”

Conceptualised by Talented, the campaign comprising three films, nudges consumers to prioritise travel this festive season, by making the most of its offers. The hilarious scripts and perfect casting will always make you not skip the ads. The campaign has been conceptualized by Talented.

DaMENSCH “Innerwear Therapy Collection”

Using the classic “an ad in an ad” trope, DaMENSCH’s three-film campaign aims to highlight the company’s mission of addressing the most neglected and challenging part of the male wardrobe – ‘The Innerwear’. The fims sell the product propositions without showing the product.

Mountain Dew “#ConquerWithCourage”

Conceptualised by Flibbr Consulting, the campaign celebrates the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. A nicely written ad, the film takes you back to the simpler times of ad making and storytelling.

