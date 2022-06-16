Unacademy appoints Sunil Baby as Chief Business Officer - Offline

Unacademy has announced the appointment of Sunil Baby as its Chief Business Officer - Offline to lead growth and expansion of its offline network. In his new role, Sunil will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and build a comprehensive offline network strategy for Unacademy.

Sunil comes with over two decades of experience in managing sales and distribution in consumer durables and telecom industry. Sunil Baby will report into Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy and will be based out of the company headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

On the appointment, Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy said, “Sunil has joined Unacademy at an exciting time when we are looking to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence as we foray into newer markets. We believe his core expertise in building a strong foundation for offline channels and managing offline strategies will help us accelerate our growth as we continue to meet the needs of our expanding Learners and Educator base”.

With over 20 years of managing sales and distribution in fast paced industries, Sunil comes with a rich experience in leading the offline market strategy for some well-known brands in the country like Xiaomi, LG, Motorola Bharti, and Sharp, where he started his corporate journey in 2004. In his previous role as a Senior Director of Offline Sales operations at Xiaomi, Sunil was instrumental in helping the company strengthen its position in the industry by efficiently driving the growth plans.

Born in Kerala and raised in Madhya Pradesh, Sunil has completed his Bachelors in Science from Holkar Science College, Indore, and went on to pursue MBA from SCMS, Kerala.

