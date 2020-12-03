Ather Energy names Lodestar UM as media AOR

Following a rigorous multi-agency, multi-phased pitch process, Lodestar UM has been appointed as the media AOR of Ather Energy. Lodestar UM, part of IPG Mediabrands, has been an expert in launching new brands in India and scaling them up to become category leaders. Despite its challenges, 2020 is no different.

Established in 2013 Ather Energy is India’s first intelligent electric vehicle OEM founded by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. Ather’s product line includes the iconic Ather 450 & Ather 450X. It has also established an electric vehicle fast-charging network, Ather Grid with charging points available across all metros in India. Ather Energy has redefined the electric vehicle industry in India and the two-wheeler ownership experience, using smart and connected features along with high-performance vehicles.

Nilay Chandra, Director Marketing, Ather Energy, said, “Ather is in the middle of an aggressive growth phase and part of that is building brand salience across the country while also establishing EVs as better alternatives to traditional vehicles. Lodestar UM, as a partner, brings on board their years of experience in establishing and growing brands. Their data-driven approach to communication and marketing will be an asset to us and fit seamlessly with our attitude towards building Ather and the industry.”

Lodestar UM has diversified experience and expertise in steering brands, underpinned by its Better Science Better Art and Better Outcomes philosophy. Tools and frameworks like HVA (High-Value Audiences) and Growth Accelerator, bring alive, precision targeting and comms planning on the back of hard data.

The proprietary ACE (Addressable Content Engine) and a full-fledged Influencer Management and Content practice have been at the heart of crafting communications and media strategies for several of its clients in FMCG, Auto, data and tech space.

It adds Ather Energy to its roster of cult and new-age brands like Amul, Coke, ExxonMobil, BMW, Spotify, Zomato, Accenture, Samsung, to name a few.

Laya Menon, EVP, Lodestar UM, said, “We are delighted at the opportunity of partnering Ather Energy which promises to herald in an exciting era in the personal mobility space.

“Electric vehicle category is at a nascent stage in India, and we are looking forward to an exciting journey to establish Ather Energy as a prominent player in this segment. Ather is at the throes of a revolution, and we are proud to be partners”, she further added.