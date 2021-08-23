Parle Agro launches campaign for its milk products SMOODH with Varun Dhawan

Targeting an aggressive expansion and growth in the dairy category, Parle Agro, announces a high-decibel campaign for its disruptive new dairy offering, SMOODH - high quality and premium range of flavored milk products. The brand has roped in mega-star and youth icon, Varun Dhawan as the national brand ambassador for SMOODH. The actor is deep-rooted in the hearts and minds of consumers in India that will help maximize reach and awareness of the new launch. The media campaign has been rolled out nationally across multiple channels including TV, OOH and Digital.

Known for campaigns that break convention, Parle Agro’s new TVC for SMOODH brings alive an imaginative and quirky streak as it introduces the two delicious flavours of SMOODH, Chocolate Milk and Toffee Caramel. Brand ambassador Varun Dhawan is seen in a double role – ‘Chocolate Varun’ and ‘Toffee Caramel Varun’, showcasing both his personas in a fun smooth dance-off challenge in two different SMOODH worlds. The film aims to reinforce SMOODH as a brand that clearly provides the benefits of drinking the delicious and wholesome milk based beverage as an alternate to less healthy options. Even the catchy ‘Ohhh sooo Smoodh’ jingle drives this message.

Made combining the finest quality ingredients and the goodness of milk, Parle Agro aims to reinforce the silky texture, delicious taste, healthy and energizing benefits of SMOODH through the TVC. Most importantly, as the first branded flavoured milk offering available at only Rs.10/-, an affordable price point unmatched by mainstream competitors, Parle Agro is driving SMOODH as the go-to solution for a sweet craving appealing to consumers in flavors that can be consumed daily, anytime and anywhere by all age groups.

Speaking on the campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “We are thrilled by the phenomenal performance of SMOODH from markets across India. The high quality and rich taste of the product, coupled with its disruptive price and pack-size has helped us garner extremely positive responses from consumers and retailers alike. Our goal is to further accelerate the growth and success of the brand with our new campaign for SMOODH and make it the product of choice for consumers looking for a quick energy boost or a quick sweet fix.”

The TVC campaign will be supported by impactful print, mobile and digital activations. The campaign will also be aggressively promoted during IPL on television. Parle Agro has even deployed OOH for higher and deeper impact.

Commenting on his partnership, brand ambassador Varun Dhawan, said, “I’ve had a long association with Parle Agro which makes me all the more excited to be a part of the launch for their new beverage, SMOODH. Being health-conscious is one of the key elements in my everyday busy schedule. SMOODH fits in perfectly as it works as the best alternative to calm my hunger-pangs.”

Elaborating further on Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador, Chauhan added, “We are delighted to have Varun Dhawan as the face for SMOODH. Varun is an admired youth icon who is extremely fit, energetic and health conscious which resonates with our brand personality. Moreover, his popularity cuts across all generations and geographies which will accelerate the reach and awareness for SMOODH in the dairy beverage category and take us toward our goal of becoming the #1 beverage company in India.”

As the only brand in the flavoured milk category priced at an incredible value of Rs. 10/-, SMOODH has been able to successfully break the pricing barrier and make this product category accessible to more consumers across India, particularly rural consumers for whom flavoured milk products have been out of reach. With this breakthrough combination in price and pack size, Parle Agro has brilliantly activated almost 80-90% of the rural market for flavoured milk.

&Walsh, the creative agency for SMOODH has led the campaign narrative for the television commercials, print and digital. The film has been produced by Bindery, New York, USA along with Ransom Films and directed by Ezra Hurwitz.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)