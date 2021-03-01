Otrivin launches #BreatheClean Movement with celebrity wellness influencers

The campaign aims to cover the urban audiences of major 15 cities of India, where poor air causes the greatest number of respiratory health issues

Otrivin, the respiratory health brand from GSK Consumer Healthcare, has further strengthened the launch of its Breathe Clean Daily Saline Wash with a new influencer campaign. People who believe in a lifestyle of holistic Wellness and outdoor sports such as running, cycling, yoga, mountaineering etc. feel strongly about the perils of Air Pollution and appreciate the meaning and power of Clean breathing. The #BreatheClean movement hopes to strike a chord with many more such consumers.

The #BreatheClean movement has been brought alive on Instagram with a star lineup of fitness advocates, helping to strengthen the message and product promise of Otrivin Breathe Clean, while talking about the vulnerability that comes with being outdoors with severely deteriorating air quality. Celebrity influencers- Mandira Bedi and Rannvijay Singha, former Olympian and Arjuna Award winner-Rehan Poncha, mountaineer and youngest climber of the Mt Everest from India- Arjun Vajpai and prominent athletes, yoga influencers and wellness speakers Radhika Bose (Yogasini), Ayesha Billimoria (Fitgirl) and Apoorva Jayarajan will be sharing their personal stories, and how daily saline nasal washing is an important part of the daily hygiene regime.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Sharma, Area Marketing Lead, OTC & Expert Marketing ISC, GSK Consumer Healthcare elaborated, “Otrivin Breathe Clean continues to receive great response from our consumers since the time it has been launched. Hygiene forms an essential part of everyone’s lives now, yet Indians do tend to miss out on nasal hygiene. The campaign is a conscious effort of the brand to reiterate the usage of including nasal washing in daily routine and create awareness on the same. We are confident that this new campaign is going to strengthen our brand messaging even more and strengthen our commitment to a healthier India.”

The campaign aims to cover the urban audiences of the major 15 cities of India, where poor air causes the greatest number of respiratory health issues.

Otrivin Breathe Clean was launched in November last year, strengthening GSK’s respiratory health portfolio in India making it one of the formidable players in the non-prescription space. It is available in a 100 ml pack priced at INR 335 across leading e-commerce and chemist stores pan-India.

