Maaza emerges as top advertising brand on TV in week 8: BARC

The brand list this week saw several new entrants like Mortien, Thums Up, Colgate Vedshakti, Coca Cola among others

Maaza has emerged as the top advertising brand on TV in week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever continued to lead the advertisers' list this week. As per the weekly data, the top ten list saw brands like Pepsi Food and Coca Cola in week 8.

Hindustan Unilever registered 4557.7 ad vol ('000 secs) followed by Reckitt Benckiser Group at the second position with 2917.61 ad vol ('000 secs) and Coca Cola India at the third position with 1184.0 ad vol ('000 secs). Godrej Group bagged the fourth position with 780.85 ad vol ('000 secs) while Cadbury's India stood on the fifth position with 715.62 ad vol ('000 secs).

The sixth spot was taken by Pepsi Foods with 674.92 ad vol ('000 secs), and the seventh position was grabbed by Procter & Gamble with 650.05 ad vol ('000 secs). Colgate Palmolive India took the eighth slot and registered 580.11 ad vol ('000 secs) while ITC grabbed the ninth position with 577.48 ad vol ('000 secs). Meanwhile, GlaxoSmithKline Group of companies stood at number ten with 504.17 ad vol ('000 secs).

Meanwhile, the brand list this week witnessed several new entrants like Maaza, Mortien, Thums Up, Colgate Vedshakti, Coca Cola, Sabse Pehle Life Insurance among others.

In the brand list, Maaza emerged as the top brand this week with 427.85 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean at the second position with 407.9 (000 secs) ad volume and Mortein Insta at the third position with 293.64 (000 secs) ad volume.

On the other hand, Amazon.in, Ultratech Cement, Thums Up, and Colgate Vedshakti bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively with 291.44 (000 secs) ad volume, 277.75 (000 secs) ad volume, 263.38(000 secs) ad volume, and 260.89 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Coca-Cola, Moov Strong, and Sabse Pehle Life Insurance, bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 257.3 (000 secs), 251.4 (000 secs), and 249.5 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)