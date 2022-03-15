From Alpenlible's Eclairs Plus to vivo's #JoyOfEquality: Best ads of the fortnight

Take a look at exchange4media’s fortnightly collection of the best ads released between February 26 and March 11

From slice-of-life humour to hard-hitting social messaging, the past fortnight was a grand showcase of the ad land’s creativity. While the past two weeks were largely about women’s day messages from brands, there were a host of other interesting ads that were released between February 26 and March 11, 2022. Here’s the e4m fortnightly collection of the best ads that are making the viewers take notice.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Alpenlible ‘Eclairs Plus’

Conceptualised by McCann, Alpenlible’s latest campaign for Eclairs Plus is a simple, slice-of-life story that talks clearly about the brand proposition of being an irresistible delight that binds the family together. In a time wherein complicated storytelling is a desire most creatives like to follow, the ad stands out for its simplicity and relatability.

Future Genrali ‘Oh My Dog!’

“Good dogs can make bad decisions'' but seldom a bad story! Future Generali’s ad film for its dog health insurance policy is a cute story that shows how dogs, much like humans, are prone to accidents. The film, conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, makes a compelling point to buy dog insurance.

ICICI Lombard ‘#UnbelievableButTrue”

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, ICICI Lombard’s three-film campaign for its BeFit cover is masterful storytelling. Set in real-life situations, the ad films make unbelievable stories appear true as the characters stand surprised at the brand claims. The narratives are binding and choice of characters is spot on.

Project Nanhi Kali ‘The Tale of 2 Lajjos’

Project Nanhi Kali, jointly managed by the KC Mahindra Education Trust and Naandi Foundation, rolled out a hard-hitting campaign drawing parallels between two Lajjos - a young village girl and a buffalo, whose daily timetable is the same. The film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy and aims to empower underprivileged girls with access to quality education

Vivo ‘#JoyOfEquality’

Vivo’s Women’s Day campaign spread the message of gender equality by highlighting the gender stereotypes that are prevalent within society. Conceptualised by Dentsu Impact The film pans various phases in the lives of women, to showcase how they are treated differently to suit the standards of society. Right from the way they’ve been asked to sit, dress, behave, honour their accomplishments, to giving up gracefully whatever they achieve, so as to please society. It sends out the message that everyone is equal and the only pose that matters in real life is the pose of equality.

