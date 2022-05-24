FoxyMoron wins creative mandate for Roposo & Ektaa Kapoor’s brand EK

FoxyMoron, the full-funnel creative and performance agency under the Zoo Media network, has won the creative mandate for EK, co-created by Roposo and Ektaa Kapoor, following a multi-agency pitch. The business will be handled out of its Mumbai headquarters. This is the agency’s first mandate in the social commerce segment.

EK is the first brand launch by creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo through ‘Glance Collective’. Roposo joined hands with Ektaa Kapoor to launch EK, which is a home décor, furnishing, and wellness accessories brand in November last year.

Commenting on the win, Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), said, “The Zoo Media network commands expertise in the Social Commerce segment as we have the unique perspective of being Social Commerce platform owners ourselves. This helps us support EK thoroughly in this new industry segment. Moreover, retail has always been a stronghold at FoxyMoron for Tier 1 to 3 markets. This is why I am confident of our ability to truly partner with EK as they look to build a digital community and awareness in these new markets.”

Mansi Jain, Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Roposo said, “We are building Roposo to be a creator-led live entertainment commerce destination. The D2C brands we co-create with leading celebrities and creators play a vital role in this vision. For any consumer business, targeting the right audience in creative ways is of utmost importance. Being a D2C brand, for our first original label launch EK with Ektaa Kapoor, we were looking for a partner who is digital-first in their thinking and could straddle brand strategy as well as social execution with a quick turnaround time considering the nature of the D2C market. We are glad to have found that skillset and expertise within the FoxyMoron team and look forward to building a strong partnership,” she added.

