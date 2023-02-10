Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor exit Alt Balaji, Vivek Koka named new CBO

homegrown pet care brand, Wiggles stays committed in building a pet and animal-inclusive ecosystem. The company today announces key leadership changes; elevates Prashant Kohli to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Pushkaraj Vartak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Prashant Kohli joined Wiggles as Vice President, Brand Strategy in 2022. In his new role as CMO, he will lead the company’s overall marketing initiatives and drive consumer engagement. It is under his guidance that Wiggles underwent a rebranding and took on its ‘Lovemark’ identity. Prashant brings over 13 years of experience to Wiggles and has a sharp skill set spanning across brand and customer experience, community building, integrated media communications and design thinking. Prior to Wiggles, Prashant served at Glitch where he was a part of the leadership team. He has also helped brands like Apple Inc., LinkedIn, HUL, Facebook, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Uber amongst others in solving a variety of business challenges.

Pushkaraj Vartak joined Wiggles as Vice President, Accounts & Finance in 2022 and has been instrumental in driving financial performance. Pushkaraj will lead the financial strategy and oversee the financial operations of the company. He has over 2 decades of experience in finance across sectors including Mumbai based Infra, FMCG and Media Industry, with expertise and specializations including FP&A, Treasury Management and Taxation etc. Prior to Wiggles, Pushkaraj was with Glitch media.

Speaking on the development, Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles said, "We founded Wiggles with love, empathy and deep understanding. The last few years have been a testament to our commitment towards pets and animals. At this stage, we are looking at progressive, compassionate & result oriented leaders to drive growth for the organization. Prashant & Pushkaraj have been key pillars over the last year for us, and I am confident that they will help chart the best course for the next growth phase for Wiggles. Their experience, passion and dedication towards both animals & people make them excellent leaders for our brand.”

Speaking on the promotion, Prashant Kohli, Chief Marketing Officer, Wiggles said, “As a challenger brand in the pet care industry, Wiggles has achieved significant milestones and has successfully created a space for itself in a market that was dominated by legacy players. Over the last one year, we have expanded our product portfolio, entered strategic categories, and have set the foundations for solving some of the most wicked problems in pet-care. I look forward to driving meaningful innovations, and industry defining strategies to cement the brand position, and more importantly to create an ecosystem that genuinely impacts the lives of pets & community animals, positively.”

“Our top priority is to ensure the company's long term financial growth by maintaining high levels of transparency and integrity. Our journey so far has been full of learnings and we’ve defined ways of operations geared towards sustainable growth & value creation for our shareholders. I look forward to driving the company's financial operations with fine experience and take pride in the core values.” said, Pushkaraj Vartak, Chief Financial Officer, Wiggles.

Prashant and Pushkaraj will continue to report to the founder's office. Their promotions are with immediate effect.