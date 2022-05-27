Snehil Dixit Mehra named Head of Content & Digital Media at ALTBalaji

Snehil Dixit Mehra has joined ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., as Head of Content and Digital Media.

Earlier Mehra worked with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as Associate Director.



Mehra has worked as Writer, Director and Digital Influencer.

She brings with her an enviable experience in the media and entertainment space over 16 years of experience in the broadcast industry she has held various leadership positions at Bhansali Productions, Star India, Sony Entertainment Television & Endemol India.



In her new role, Mehra will be leading the content and programming division for ALTBalaji and will be responsible for managing the upcoming original content line-up and the platform's creative strategy.



Talking about joining the team, she says, “This is my second innings at ALTBalaji, a homecoming for me, however with a larger mandate now. I am looking forward to planning a roadmap for further accelerated growth of ALTBalaji as a leading digital content hub.”

