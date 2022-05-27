Snehil Dixit Mehra named Head of Content & Digital Media at ALTBalaji

Mehra has over 16 years of experience in the broadcast industry

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: May 27, 2022 11:50 AM  | 1 min read
Alt Balaji

Snehil Dixit Mehra has joined ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., as Head of Content and Digital Media.

Earlier Mehra worked with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as Associate Director.
 
Mehra has worked as Writer, Director and Digital Influencer. 

She brings with her an enviable experience in the media and entertainment space over 16 years of experience in the broadcast industry she has held various leadership positions at Bhansali Productions, Star India, Sony Entertainment Television & Endemol India. 

In her new role, Mehra will be leading the content and programming division for ALTBalaji and will be responsible for managing the upcoming original content line-up and the platform's creative strategy.
 
Talking about joining the team, she says, “This is my second innings at ALTBalaji, a homecoming for me, however with a larger mandate now. I am looking forward to planning a roadmap for further accelerated growth of ALTBalaji as a leading digital content hub.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Altbalaji Ekta kapoor Snehil Dixit Mehra advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Toshiba

Ramdas Baliga named MD, Toshiba Software India
1 hour ago

Anand Batra

Pepperfry appoints Anand Batra as Chief Financial Officer
1 hour ago

Varun

Bombay Shaving Company appoints Varun Gupta as Senior VP – Growth
3 hours ago