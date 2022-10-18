IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women List, 2022 to be unveiled today

The tenth edition of the prestigious list has been put together by an esteemed jury, chaired by Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World

The exchange4media Group is all set to unveil the tenth edition of its ‘50 Most Influential Women in Indian Media, Marketing & Advertising List’ brought out under the aegis of its weekly magazine, IMPACT. The list recognizes and acknowledges the immense contribution, inspiring leadership and remarkable body of work of 50 trail-blazing women achievers from the Advertising, Media and Marketing world.

The esteemed jury

The list was put together by a jury of the most esteemed industry leaders, led by Sam Balsara, Chairman and Founder, Madison World. Other eminent names on the jury this year were Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Vaishali Banerjee, MD, Platinum Guild International – India; Pradeep Dwivedi, ED & CEO, Eros International Media Ltd; Priya Nair, Global CMO, Beauty & Wellbeing, HUL; Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri; Kavita Nair, Independent Director & Board Member, Bluedart Express; Shefali Chhachhi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Hearth Ventures; Sunil Lulla, Founder & Chief Evangelist, The Linus Adventures LLP; Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd.; Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances; Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads Media; Gulshan Verma, CEO, Jio Ads and Gurmit Singh, General Manager, APAC, Quora.

Power performers

Past toppers of IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women List include Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group (2020); Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries (2019), Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Agro (2018), Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director, MissMalini Entertainment (2017), Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms (2016), Kirthiga Reddy, then Managing Director of Facebook India (2015), Rama Bijapurkar, market strategy consultant and acclaimed business author (2014), Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Group (2013) and Vinita Bali, then Managing Director of Britannia (2012).

The event will take place in Mumbai today from 5.00 pm onwards. India Today Group is the Gold partner and Bobble AI is the Awards Partner for the event which will be co-powered by SCIBIDS.

