Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk uses AR in new ad, invites couple for dinner date in metaverse

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk introduces AR experience, invites young couple for dinner date in metaverse

Mondelez’s brand Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has been winning the Indian romantic’s heart for over a decade every Valentine’s Day. But this year, the brand had technology right at the heart of its evocative marketing campaign. The successful Valentine’s Day campaign by Mondelez & Team WPP (Ogilvy + Wavemaker) saw over a million Indians use an innovative first-ever AR technology to send secret messages to their loved ones. And on Valentine’s Day, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk raised the bar higher by surprising a young couple with India’s first-ever Valentine’s dinner date in the Metaverse, powered by YUG.

For the Valentine’s Day campaign, Cadbury Silk had introduced a real-time personalization of Augmented Reality experience, enabled consumers to unlock a secret message sent by their loved one and view it in a grand way on any Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk ad. Taking it further, consumers could also experience an immersive 360-degree virtual environment that quite literally took them over the moon. Using WebAR, consumers were able to step into a portal and walk around on the Moon, where their secret message would be revealed in a romantic set-up.

And then in a campaign aptly titled “How Far Will You Go To Make Them Blush?”, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk decided to go higher and farther than ever before. The team made Valentine’s Day super special for a young couple by inviting them to enjoy a dinner date in the Metaverse, the first-ever in India.

For the uninitiated, the Metaverse is an immersive virtual environment built on the block-chain where consumers can create 3D avatars of themselves, move around just like in the real world and are able to talk to other users and interact within the environment. Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk team powered by YUG, created a unique sci-fi inspired experience that appeals to their youth consumer audience. Choosing their avatars, the couple were able to move around and experience elements that made their Valentine’s Day fun and truly memorable!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)