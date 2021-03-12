BARC Week 9: Lizol leads list of top advertising brands

As per the weekly data, Policybazaar.com emerged as the second top brand this week

While Hindustan Unilever continued to dominate the top advertiser’s space, Lizol - brand of Reckitt Benckiser led the top brand space of week 9, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data.

Hindustan Unilever continued to be the biggest advertisers on India's television and this week registered 222923 insertions, followed by Reckitt Benckiser (India) on the second position with 189285 insertions. Cadbury India grabbed the third rank this time with 36970 insertions.

Brooke Bond Lipton India and Procter & Gamble bagged fourth and fifth spots this week and registered 35047 and 34943 insertions respectively. Meanwhile, ITC bagged the sixth spot with 30592 insertions. Colgate Palmolive India, Lakme Fever, and Ponds India grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth spots with 30107, 28869, and 21391 insertions respectively.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd this week stood at number tenth with 20865 insertions.

In the top ten brands' list this week, Lizol stood in the leadership position. The brand registered 20165 insertions followed by Policybazaar.com on the second spot with 18339 insertions.

Dettol Toilet Soaps bagged the third spot with 18299 insertions followed by Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel on the fourth position with 16810 insertions. Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Lalithaa Jewellery, and Harpic Power Plus bagged fifth, sixth and seventh spots with 13895, 13222 and 12004 insertions respectively. While Clinic Plus Shampoo and Dettol Liquid Soap stood at number eight and nine with 11636 and 11219 insertions. Furthermore, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner stood at number tenth with 10827 insertions.

