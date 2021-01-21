Ad volume grew by 28% in first week of 2021 vs 2020: BARC

As per the BARC data, all genres in 2021 have had higher ad volumes in the first week of 2021, with the news genre leading the chart

The New Year 2021 has begun on a positive note for the broadcast industry as the industry witnessed an increase in advertising volume in the first week as compared to the previous year’s same period. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India of week 1, the ad volume grew by 28% on television.

The total ad volume grew in week 1, 2021 to 31 million seconds as compared to 25 million seconds in week 1, 2020.

Furthermore, all genres in 2021 have higher ad volumes in the first week of 2021 as compared to the previous year’s first week.

As per the data, the news genre highest ad volume as compared to other genres. The genre registered a total of 8.7 million seconds against 7.5 million seconds in week 1, 2020. Similarly, GECs recorded a total ad volume of 8.5 million seconds versus 6.8 million seconds in the previous year.

The movie’s genre on the other hand registered a total of 7.6 million seconds of ad volumes against 5.5 million seconds in week1, 2020. The music genre too witnessed a hike and recorded 3.8 million seconds of ad volume against 2.8 million seconds.

Meanwhile, the ad volume for kids and infotainment grew a little to 1.1 million seconds and 0.5 million seconds in week 1, 2021 respectively against 0.7 and 0.3 million seconds in week 1, 2020. Whereas for sports genre it remained the same in both the periods.

