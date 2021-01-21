CRIC

Ad volume grew by 28% in first week of 2021 vs 2020: BARC

As per the BARC data, all genres in 2021 have had higher ad volumes in the first week of 2021, with the news genre leading the chart

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 21, 2021 5:51 PM
BARC

The New Year 2021 has begun on a positive note for the broadcast industry as the industry witnessed an increase in advertising volume in the first week as compared to the previous year’s same period. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India of week 1, the ad volume grew by 28% on television. 

The total ad volume grew in week 1, 2021 to 31 million seconds as compared to 25 million seconds in week 1, 2020. 

Furthermore, all genres in 2021 have higher ad volumes in the first week of 2021 as compared to the previous year’s first week. 

As per the data, the news genre highest ad volume as compared to other genres. The genre registered a total of 8.7 million seconds against 7.5 million seconds in week 1, 2020. Similarly, GECs recorded a total ad volume of 8.5 million seconds versus 6.8 million seconds in the previous year. 

The movie’s genre on the other hand registered a total of 7.6 million seconds of ad volumes against 5.5 million seconds in week1, 2020. The music genre too witnessed a hike and recorded 3.8 million seconds of ad volume against 2.8 million seconds. 

Meanwhile, the ad volume for kids and infotainment grew a little to 1.1 million seconds and 0.5 million seconds in week 1, 2021 respectively against 0.7 and 0.3 million seconds in week 1, 2020. Whereas for sports genre it remained the same in both the periods. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc Data Genre Report News genre 2020 ad volume Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
ccpa

CCPA warns ads that claim to 'boost immunity', 'kill virus'
7 hours ago

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant: The soon-to-be blue-eyed boy of the brand world
1 day ago

sebamed

Sebamed can continue claiming their soap is superior to HUL’s, rules Bombay HC
1 day ago