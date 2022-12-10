The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
Businesses now need to respond to customers’ willingness to come online: Mayank Bathwal
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/businesses-now-need-to-respond-to-customers-willingness-to-come-online-mayank-bathwal-124176.html
Marketing 2023: What's hot, what's not
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/future-of-marketing-trends-that-will-shape-2023-124152.html
Has digital become the new flag bearer of advertising?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/has-digital-become-the-new-flag-bearer-of-advertising-124128.html
Can digital compete with TV for sports revenues?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/sports-can-digital-compete-with-tv-for-revenues-124111.html
Drop in startup advertising creating a dent in broadcasters' ad revenue?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/drop-in-start-up-advertising-creating-a-dent-in-broadcasters-ad-revenue-124079.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 29, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
Print: Ad volumes on the rise, more for English dailies
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-ad-volumes-on-the-rise-more-for-english-dailies-123305.html
Divestment will address all potential competition concerns: CCI on Sony-Zee merger
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/divestment-will-address-all-potential-competition-concerns-cci-on-sony-zee-merger-123274.html
Google bets big on audio advertising: Are brands listening?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-bets-big-on-audio-advertising-are-brands-listening-123252.html
Sabhyata Diwali ad: An ode to female leadership?
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/sabhyata-ad-an-ode-to-female-leaderships-123247.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 15, 2022 7:42 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 Sports eyes Rs 300 crore ad revenue from FIFA World Cup 2022
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/viacom18-sports-eyes-rs-300-crore-ad-revenue-from-fifa-world-cup-2022-123066.html
ICC T20 WC: Disney Star sells over 80% ad inventory for TV & digital
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-t20-wc-disney-star-sells-over-80-of-ad-inventory-for-tv-digital-123016.html
This Diwali will be good if not great, says industry
https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/this-diwali-will-be-good-if-not-great-says-industry-122984.html
‘Ghosting’ haunts creative agencies as more & more brands disappear after calling pitches
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ghosting-haunts-creative-agencies-as-more-more-brands-disappear-after-calling-pitches-122945.html
The bet is still on India because we are a very large consuming market: Prasanth Kumar
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-bet-is-still-on-india-because-we-are-a-very-large-consuming-market-prasanth-kumar-122903.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 8, 2022 7:13 AM | 1 min read
'Like Indian Administrative Services, ad industry needs Media Administrative Services'
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/like-indian-administrative-services-am-sector-needs-media-administrative-services-122852.html
Small is the new big: Short-video platforms expected to make Rs 600-800 cr ad rev in 2 yrs
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/small-is-the-new-big-short-video-platforms-to-garner-rs-600-800-cr-ad-revenue-in-2-yrs-122827.html
30 years of Zee: How the Indian M&E industry has evolved since 1992
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/30-years-of-zee-how-the-indian-me-industry-has-evolved-since-1992-122795.html
Zee Media's BARC pull-out evokes mixed response
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/barc-cant-do-anything-about-landing-pages-beyond-a-point-shashi-sinha-122763.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 1, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
‘Hindi GECs captured 24% share of total GEC ad volumes in H1'22’
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/hindi-gecs-captured-24-share-of-total-gec-ad-volumes-in-h122-122671.html
ABC raises RR price to Rs 30 per kg, evokes mixed response from publishers
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-raises-rr-price-to-rs-30-per-kg-most-publishers-on-same-page-122643.html
ABC move to include free copies riles publishers
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-move-to-include-free-copies-riles-publishers-122619.html
NS Rajan named new ASCI Chairperson
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ns-rajan-named-new-asci-chairperson-122713.html
ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey elected as President of IAA India Chapter
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/abp-network-ceo-avinash-pandey-elected-as-president-of-iaa-india-chapter-122726.html
Zee Media to pull out channels from BARC over landing page issue
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/zee-news-channels-pull-out-of-barc-122752.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 24, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read
Crucial test for Byju’s: Can the edtech major sustain its big-ticket sports sponsorships?
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/testing-times-for-byjus-can-the-edtech-startup-sustain-its-flashy-sports-sponsorships-122591.html
Big 3 telcos dial up marketing, pump in Rs 1144 crore AdEx in FY22
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/big-3-telcos-dial-up-marketing-pump-in-rs-1144-crore-adex-in-fy22-122567.html
Newsprint dearer than ever: Will prices stabilise or touch new highs?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/newsprint-dear-than-ever-will-prices-stabilise-or-touch-new-highs-122537.html
TRAI may issue amended broadcast tariff norms in Oct second half
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/trai-may-issue-amended-broadcast-tariff-norms-in-oct-second-half-122502.html
Music to ears: Radio players hopeful of reaching pre-Covid revenue this festive season
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/music-to-ears-radio-players-hopeful-of-reaching-pre-covid-rev-levels-this-festive-season-122472.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 17, 2022 7:53 AM | 1 min read
We are bullish about India: Disney Chief Bob Chapek
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/we-are-bullish-about-india-disney-chief-bob-chapek-122435.html
Aryan Khan starts ‘brandhood’ journey in adidas shoes: Can he go far?
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/aryan-khan-starts-brandhood-journey-in-adidas-shoes-can-he-go-far-122436.html
E-commerce festive campaigns: Big bet on small towns this year
https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/e-commerce-festive-campaigns-big-bet-on-small-towns-this-year-122412.html
House of the Dragon: Inside a campaign that breathed fire into the show's popularity
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/house-of-the-dragon-inside-a-campaign-that-breathed-fire-into-the-shows-popularity-122408.html
We are cautiously optimistic about the near-term future: Shobhana Bhartia
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/we-continue-to-be-cautiously-optimistic-about-the-near-term-future-shobhana-bhartia-122392.html
Big launches, mega campaigns on cards as consumer durable firms switch to festive mode
https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/big-launches-mega-campaigns-on-cards-as-consumer-durables-firms-switch-on-festive-mode-122361.html
Influencer marketing: Will govt guidelines undermine ASCI’s authority?
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/influencer-marketing-will-govt-guidelines-undermine-ascis-authority-122329.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 3, 2022 7:19 AM | 1 min read
Can stars from South match Bollywood’s charm in the endorsement universe?
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/can-stars-from-south-match-bollywoods-charm-in-the-endorsement-universe-122172.html
Digital billboards: The new star of the OOH town
https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/digital-billboards-the-new-star-of-the-ooh-town-122142.html
ICC TV rights deal: A foothold for ZEEL in cricket, a lever for Disney to focus on digital
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-tv-right-deal-a-foothold-for-zeel-in-cricket-a-lever-for-disney-to-focus-on-digital-122136.html
Rs 76K crore & counting: Will cricket media rights value reach Rs 100,000 crore this year?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/rs-76k-crore-counting-will-cricket-media-rights-value-reach-rs-100000-crore-this-year-122118.html
'ICC rights retention will bolster Disney Star's status as go-to destination for sports'
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-rights-retention-will-bolster-disney-stars-status-as-go-to-destination-for-sports-122087.html
