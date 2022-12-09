Businesses now need to respond to customers’ willingness to come online: Mayank Bathwal
At e4m Content Jam, Bathwal, CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, spoke to Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media, on how the BFSI sector was using marketing effectively
The sixth edition of the exchange4media Content Jam, held in Mumbai on December 8, saw the coming together of industry heads from across categories, as well as marketing experts and ad bosses, for a day filled with engaging and interesting conversations and discussions.
Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance, started the day, speaking to Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media, in a freewheeling conversation on ‘how the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’.
Perhaps only naturally, the conversation began with Covid-19 and its impact, with Ahuja observing that while digital penetration and awareness around health had significantly gone up during the throes of the pandemic, the same had since waned.
On being asked how the insurance sector had been impacted by the same, Bathwal started by noting he was a business head, and not a marketing expert. “Like every other sector, we were affected by how people looked at digital, because there was no other option. The physical world was non-existent. There were two-three things that impacted us specifically. There was always a portion of the population that was already comfortable with digital, but there was also a portion that wasn’t and they also switched to digital,” he shared.
As an example, Bathwal spoke about one of his company’s products, called ‘Doctor on Call’, which nobody used to use. “We introduced it very early, and no one ever used it. We were well ahead of our time in 2016 when we brought in that facility. Suddenly, during Covid, it became a huge hit because digital was the way of interactions.”
Furthermore, Bathwal spoke about how the push towards digital allowed the brand to reach out to customers at scale, and, more importantly at a hyper personal level.
The CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance then went on to go into the nitty-gritty of the business, explaining, “We run our health insurance business very differently from what you’d traditionally experience from the same. Health insurance is usually what I’d call sickness insurance or sickness funding, and I don’t think that's the way the category can run because you’re building a lifelong relationship with a consumer that needs to be more meaningful and more positive, rather than fear engagement.”
“We are a health-first insurance service, which engages with our customer first on health, and then insurance if something happens. Now something like that needs high-scale engagement, and needs to be very personal, which we excel at,” he said, adding that the pandemic saw that digital adoption go up, and open up to new categories like senior citizens, who were earlier wary of coming online for such important things.
“Now it’s up to businesses to respond to customers’ willingness to come online in a way that makes it more relevant to them. This is the response we’ve got from them, and now it’s our time to respond back to them in a meaningful way,” said Bathwal.
ICMA 2022: Mindshare bags Agency of the Year honour; Brand of the Year goes to HUL
RJ Shashi of Radio Mirchi adjudged Best Digital Content Creator in the Excellence Awards category
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 9:50 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group on Thursday hosted the Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022 to provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing path-breaking work in the domain.
The two key awards went to Mindshare, which was honoured with the platinum award for ‘Agency of the Year’, and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), which won the ‘Brand of the Year’ title.
A closer look at the metal tally shows Mindshare won 13 gold, Perfetti Van Melle India bagged 4 gold, and Network Company took home 3 gold. SoCheers, Kinnect and Future Generali India Insurance Company walked away with 2 gold metals each for their impactful marketing campaigns. Among the other gold winners were Cleartrip, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, Team Pumpkin, Hansa Cequity, Adfactors PR, Duroflex, Yuvaa, The Man Company, Zero Gravity Communications, Wholsum Foods, Mahindra Rise, Astral Foundation, Moglix, and Pippip Media.
The awards night concluded with the most coveted honours. In the Excellence Awards category, Shashi Yadav (RJ Shashi) of Radio Mirchi was honoured with the ‘Best Digital Content Creator’ award, while the ‘Young Professional of the Year’ award was given to Niharika Tapuriah of Wow Skin Science. Eashani Chandekar of Mindshare was the 1st runner-up under the ‘Young Professional of the Year’ category, while there was a tie for the 2nd runner-up and the title was bagged by two young professionals- Kevin Lee of Yuvaa and Mimiksha Roy of SoCheers.
The other recipients of the Excellence Awards were Pollen (Zoo Media), Supari Studios and Mindshare.
The much-awaited awards night celebrated talent, creative minds and exceptional content that stood out for their beautifully crafted brand stories. A total of 42 gold metals, 51 silver and 36 bronze metals were given away to brands and agencies shining in the content marketing domain.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Sleepy Owl's new social media manager is a real hoot
The brand's mascot The Owl will be undertaking social media duties to create engaging content for the Sleepy Owl community
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 3:15 PM | 2 min read
Coffee brand Sleepy Owl has made a transitional change to its social media handles with the appointment of their brand mascot, “The Owl'' as the new Social Media Manager. The mascot was first seen in August’ 22, through the recent brand campaign and will now be seen changing the avatar of the brand's social media.
The Owl will be responsible for creating engaging content for Sleepy Owl's social community, providing different forms of entertainment and being the new face of the brand across digital platforms.
The scene was set for The Owl to take over after Sleepy Owl’s social media team unanimously made the decision for the new hire. With character traits of being bold, sassy, honest and fun, The Owl is set to spearhead the brand’s social media, bringing in a fresh take on the brand’s media channels. We can be assured to see some of The Owl’s signature dance moves, playful banter, witty hacks and interactions with fellow employees.
Commenting on this transition Ashwajeet Singh, co-founder of Sleepy Owl said, ”Social media is important to us as it is a great platform to not only keep our followers updated but to also develop a connection with them. By having The Owl on our digital space, we hope to engage with our audiences in a more authentic and bold way. We would like for The Owl to have a more prominent presence across our channels and campaigns with the intention of bringing some humor and entertainment in a unique way for others to experience.”
Known for creating a buzz, as seen in Sleepy Owl’s recent brand campaign, The Owl brings a unique approach to content creation and engagement. As the new Social Media Manager, The
Owl promises to uphold the content standard built by its predecessors, but in a new and unconventional way.
Besides social media, Sleepy Owl also intends to have their mascot be present at offline events and other key activations. The brand hopes for The Owl to become relevant to its audiences, through its antics, banter and hacks, with plans to make the mascot’s appearance more frequent, going forward.
OPPO and HOTD find great resonance with the youth: Damyant Singh Khanoria
OPPO’s CMO Damyant Singh speaks to e4m on the recent collaboration with the popular show House of the Dragon and how reading consumer behaviour helps with better performance
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 8, 2022 2:43 PM | 3 min read
As Game of Thrones’ prequel House of the Dragon gained traction among audiences and critics, various brands took interest in collaboration with this big franchise. House of the Dragon takes the story back 175 years from the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and tells the epic tale of the fall of the Targaryen dynasty. This show became extremely popular and brands like OPPO found it a great way to collaborate and use fandom marketing to increase their customer engagement.
OPPO’s Chief Marketing Officer, Damyant Singh Khanoria speaks to exchange4media about the launch of their new OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set and how fandom marketing is a great way for customer engagement.
What kind of demand does OPPO expect from this collaboration?
As a successor series to the Game of Thrones, HOTD enjoys global fandom. OPPO has always found great resonance with the youth, and we share this common DNA with the House of the Dragon fans. Our OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set allows us to reach out to our young users in yet another way that is both fun and memorable. With this collaboration, OPPO is tapping into our customer base that is connected to their favourite show through such merchandise.
What marketing medium and advertising was used to endorse the limited edition set?
As a consumer-centric brand, we at OPPO India create different touchpoints through which we stay connected to our consumers. During the ICC World Cup, we promoted our HOTD unboxing video and later amplified it on TV and YouTube. It was well-received by viewers and resulted in 150 million+ impressions and over 40 million views.
Similarly, for the limited edition set, we have kick-started our campaign by sharing snippets of the collaboration across our social platforms.
When and how is the launch of this expected?
We kick-started our campaign with a mystery “UNLEASH THE DRAGON” Twitter bio on our @OPPOIndia handle. We then revealed the much-awaited OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set, and we will now take this conversation to members of the influencer community who love the HOTD as much as we do.
OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set will be available on Flipkart for INR 45,999 starting 13th December 2022. The fans will be able to pre-book the Limited-Edition Set starting 8th December 2022.
Does OPPO see leveraging fandom for a Consumer Product Successful? What feature differences will this limited edition have?
As a consumer-centric brand, we must ensure that our connection with consumers goes beyond just our products. Therefore, studying consumer trends and identifying a common topic of interest is paramount. This, in turn, increases brand preference and helps build a stronger brand community.
This India-only limited-edition set will include the Glazed Black variant of the OPPO flagship, Reno8 Pro 5G. The device comes with OPPO’s proprietary MariSilicon X chip for improved low-light 4K videography, a 4500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging, and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max 5G SoC.
The limited-edition set also includes House of the Dragon-themed accessories such as a unique phone case, SIM ejector pin, keychain, phone holder, and a collectable dragon egg. Fans will also get a special-themed scroll with a message that anoints them with the epic saga of House Targaryen.
The brand thought behind the partnership?
As a youth-centric brand, we at OPPO always ensure our collaborations/ partnerships have a larger meaning that creates a stronger bond between us and the consumer. When we were studying the recent consumer trends, we realised that our love and excitement for HOTD were at-par with that of the consumer. Keeping this in mind, we worked towards bringing the best of technology and entertainment together with this partnership.
CII-KPMG: CTV in India in only 10 mn homes; scaling to be impacted by infra challenges
Fiber internet connectivity, which empowers connected TV, is currently severely limited in India, standing at 12-14 million homes
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 10:10 AM | 2 min read
The subject of connected TV has generated immense hype across various stakeholders of the media ecosystem with many making bold projections about its expansion in India. The truth of its real presence among Indian homes has been unravelled in the widely acknowledged industry reports by FICCI-E&Y and CII-KPMG. Both reports have estimated its reach at 10 million homes, which is less than 5% of India’s TV universe.
The low penetration of wired broadband connections among Indian homes had raised concerns and apprehensions on the scale of connected TV, further accentuated by tall claims made by walled gardens. While smart TVs account for about 90% of new TV shipments, their conversion to connected TV is contingent on the availability of high-speed internet, which is limited to only 7% of Indian homes currently. As per TRAI, the total internet fiber homes, which can deliver speeds above 10 Mbps in India stand at a mere 12-13 million. For CTV to scale in India, high-speed internet connectivity is a massive challenge in addition to low CTV penetration. Simply put, the increase in Smart TV purchases in India does not indicate a proportionate conversion into connected TVs.
To add issues of low penetration and lack of infrastructural capabilities, the absence of cost arbitrage for OTT platforms vis-à-vis pay TV subscription is likely to keep the connected TV growth modest as opposed to its exponential expectations. With minimal cord-cutting expected in the next five years, as per the recent report by CII-KPMG, bold industry projections of CTV reaching 40 million by 2025 is a distant possibility.
For advertisers looking to target premium audiences, the scale at which CTV is operating in India is minuscule if compared to HD TV, which currently stands at over 50 million as per BARC. Viewer experience of genres like live sports is severely hampered on connected TV with a significant lag compared to live feed available on linear TV. Global trends around connected TV are not indicative of the near future in India and as it stands, it seems like the platform will be playing catch-up to its direct competition.
Marketing 2023: What's hot, what's not
Purpose-driven communication, customer-centric approach, and more use of social commerce are some of the trends that will rule 2023, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 8, 2022 9:09 AM | 9 min read
The marketing world moves at light speed. Brands have to constantly evolve and adapt to keep up with the ever-changing preferences of their customers and are forced to come up with new strategies every year. Adding to the complexities of the sector has been the Covid pandemic that has changed the marketing rulebook completely in the past two years. So, as 2022 comes to an end, we look back at all that made noise in the marketing sphere this year, as well as the trends that will define the coming year.
2022 Wrapped
Year 2022 was the year of normalcy coming back after two years of Covid-induced constraints. Brands which had completely shifted their ad and marketing spends to digital gradually returned to the traditional mediums of reaching people while still making noise on online platforms.
For Shanshank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the explosion of digital marketing was one of the biggest trends of the year.
“Our efforts in the digital marketing front were at par. We were earlier using digital marketing for the lower funnel, but now we have started using it for the upper funnel as well. It is working well when it comes to brand awareness and that has encouraged us to invest more in it. It has created a great impact on the conversion rate with respect to the hyper-local programme that we’ve started,” said Srivastava.
He shared that they are majorly depending on first-party data which will help them to personalize their services and this will continue in the coming year as well.
A senior marketer from a prominent edtech platform another important trend in 2022 was data tracking. He shared that analytical tools have helped them greatly to touch their target group in the last year.
Talking about the role played by technology in the year, Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, shared that 2022 saw AI impacting advertising in a big way. “We saw a number of MarTech & AdTech solutions using AI to help brands connect better with their audiences. We even saw the impact of AI on content, making it simpler for brands to develop and distribute digital video content,” he said.
“Speaking of content, this was another successful trend that took off. We saw a lot of brands shifting to video content and focusing on their video marketing strategies. And finally I feel e-commerce took off. With a lot of brands focusing on building a D2C strategy and also trying to leverage social commerce, this place has started to heat up,” he added.
Marketers further share that celebration of diversity and inclusivity is one of the big things in today’s time. Having a sense of community is what people look out for.
Said Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer at Beauty At Trent Ltd (fashion brand of Westside), said “In 2022, we launched initiatives such as Nuon X, One size fits all, and Limitless – all of which celebrate women and their curves. We are really proud of building a community through this and we look forward to developing similar campaigns that motivate consumers to be outspoken and feel good about themselves in the future. Westside is not just a space to sell but to engage and build a community.”
The way forward
Talking of 2023, marketing experts say technology will be the clear leader, helping brands to channel creativity to its full potential. Industry watchers also say that in-person experience will be appreciated more in the coming year.
Social commerce
According to Ajay Maurya, Head of Marketing at Fastrack, one of the leading trends that will catch up in 2023 is social commerce.
“Through social commerce, it is easier for businesses to enable quick conversions. Technology has made direct marketing and direct selling easier.”
Customer-centric approach
Omni-channel approach is one that has emerged in 2022 and will pick up in 2023, shared Sambit Dash, Partner, RPSG.
“The approach is customer-centric. It makes the brand available wherever the customer shops - online or offline. Whether it is a social media platform, a multi-brand outlet, Amazon or the brand’s own website or even WhatsApp, everything is going to serve as a retail outlet,” said Dash.
“The biggest drivers for ecommerce growth will be Tier 2 and 3 cities. These places are home to aspirational millennials aware of brands, trends and needs, but under-served by physical retail. They will feature prominently on the horizon of online brands.”
He further said, “The third trend, and a potentially impactful differentiator for the brands that can build it up, will be the growth of communities. We are already witnessing how enterprises, D2C startups, influencers and SMEs are building communities based on hobbies, preferences or other sentiments. These communities are thriving with two-way communication between brands and buyers. That’s going to become bigger in 2023.”
“Lastly, brands are already experimenting with ultra-short format videos, and I expect that there will be a much wider use of short 6, 10, and 15-second videos for telling brand story instead of just display an offer. These videos will tease customers and push them into connecting with the brands,” he added.
Increasing tactics to create credibility
On a different note, Ajeeta Bharadwaj, Chief Strategy Officer, Wondrlab, said, “The past few years have seen many categories explode with choices. New brands have launched and quickly scaled up, old brands have launched new lines. Now the battle is for the consumer’s mind, not just his wallet. That’s why I think that 2023 will see a returning focus on brand building.”
“Brand trust will also become an important currency. A lot of new studies are showing the direct role that brand trust plays in positive consumer behaviours ranging from purchase to advocacy to defending the brand. Building brand trust means that the brand’s core purpose and working, needs to be communicated through everything that it says and does. So while brands continue to use different consumer engagement platforms, the focus will no more be on saliency at any cost, it will be on generating brand trust and brand love.”
“The second trend that will gather force in 2023 is that the so-called ‘back-stage of the brand’ will come more and more into the limelight. It won’t be just the product, but the company behind the product, the founders, the product philosophy, the way the employees are treated; all these will influence consumer behaviour. The fact that we are already seeing more and more founders feature in their brand’s communication or come before their consumers in some other capacity is evidence to the fact that personal credibility will rub off on the brand’s credibility.”
At the recently held, e4m-INCA Influencer Marketing Conference, finance influencer Sharan Hegde also spoke about company’s stakeholder’s being the face of the company helping them to create more credibility amongst the consumers.
Leveraging Technology
Vivek Nair, Head - Brand Strategy & Marketing, Log9 Materials, feels voice-driven marketing coupled with data-driven personalization will prove to be a game changer in 2023 and beyond.
“With increased data getting accumulated, personalization will prove to be a make or break factor across various product categories. Thanks to Alexa, Siri and Google, from household widgets to luxury cars, everything awaits your voice command. The second trend is seamless integration between physical and digital touchpoints to continue to evolve in order to ensure the customer stays on from the point of discovery to the point of purchase.”
The third trend, feels Nair, will be further exploration of Metaverse.
“The new-found universe wasn’t just about a glam experience. From product concept testing to larger-than-life experiences, brands will continue to explore the Metaverse in 2023, as it stands at the crossroads of multiple online and offline customer experience touchpoints.”
Purpose-Driven Marketing
Nair also said that purpose driven-marketing is the way forward. He said,
“Purpose will continue to trump everything. With the GenZ proving to be the loudest influencers, brands will continue to look to their north-star and make their reason of existence the fulcrum of every story narrated. The brand purpose will manifest across each touch point encompassing communication, experience and transaction. Climate change will find its due space amidst pitch decks and brand briefs. Though an overused word, sustainability will increasingly prove to be a differentiator between the ‘brand I like’ and ‘brand I will buy from’. From business strategy to the way products are manufactured, consumers today do not just flip the package to look for price but to also see how the product was manufactured and brought to them.”
Meme marketing
Meme marketing has becoming an integral part of brand communication as it relates majorly with the younger generation, and it will only evolve in 2023.
According to Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, “Meme marketing, led by food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato along with Netflix, creator-led marketing initiatives, causevertising (ie, brands backing an important social cause, such as Dove’s #StopTheBeautyTest, the Cadbury Diwali ad or the recent Bournvita #forcedpacks campaign), testimonial-led performance ads by D2C brands”
She further said that Gen-Z is an extremely smart lot and is very environmentally cautious.
“So brands should be authentic and have the right intent. To win over Gen z customers, companies need to believe in doing good for the earth instead of just chasing profits. Also, don’t be preachy. That never sits well with the under-25 audience.”
Shobha Vasudevan, Head - Enterprise Communications and PR, Dell said, “Devising a strong strategy is the most efficient way to not only communicate the brand’s overall messaging, but also ensure that these messages reach the people in the most interesting, relatable, and easy-to-understand formats. Currently, communication technologies are enabling out-of-the-box ideas for brands to reach their target audiences. Be it AI, VR, or a metaverse event - with audiences responding well to impactful campaigns, technology-driven communication is set to become competitive. For brands who want to see success for their campaigns, leveraging new trends would be critical. While conventional tactics are helping, they do have their limitations in the current age of communications.”
e4m-Content Jam 2022 today: Industry leaders to talk about ‘The Next in Content’
The conference will be followed by Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:38 AM | 3 min read
Digital transformation has emerged as a critical criterion for brands to reach the right consumers at the right moment. To shed light on the latest developments in the world of content marketing, exchange4media is hosting e4m-Content Jam 2022 today, December 8, in Mumbai. The theme of the event is - ‘The Content Economy – Defining ‘The New Creative’. This is the sixth edition of the conference.
Hoopr is the Co-Gold Partner for the event, while Associate Partner is Word.
The conference takes us on the journey of ‘The Next in Content’, with leaders who are paving the future of content through their expertise and collaborations. Industry heads will come together to discuss the crux of Content Marketing and share insights on how digital transformation has propelled the growth of content.
Content Jam is e4m’s conference on content marketing, bringing together brands, content curators, agencies, filmmakers, and influencers to discuss, decode and celebrate great content. These great minds will decipher what makes a great content marketing strategy in a competitive environment.
Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance, will kickstart the event with his keynote address on ‘How the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’. Next is a panel discussion on the topic ‘The roadmap to create value for brands: The power of creation, co-creation & collaboration’. The panellists will be – Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance; Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group; Esha Nagar, Managing Director – Nepa; Naveen Murali, VP - Head of Marketing – Pepperfry, and Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President and Head of Marketing - Kaya. The session will be chaired by Makarand N, Vice President: Content+, Mindshare.
The next session will see Zubin Dubash, COO, ShemarooMe and Digital Business, speak on the topic- Why Regional is a Must-Ride Wave for Every Brand?
Another panel discussion will be on ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’ and to talk about the same will be Chandan Kumar, Senior Vice President-Marketing - Brand Design, Strategy & Communication- UltraTech Cement; Gagan Agarwal – Brand Head, Ageas Federal Life Insurance; Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO - Hoopr.ai; Geetanjali Kothari, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communication - Bharti AXA Life Insurance; Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer- Raymond Consumer Care and Priyanka Salot, Co-Founder, The Sleep Company. The panel will be moderated by Niraj Ruparel, Head-Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India and Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India.
The conference will also have a keynote address by Geetika Mehta, Managing Director- Hershey India, on ‘Celebrating Togetherness with brand Hersheys’.
The last session for the day will be a Quora session on the topic - Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity - with Anati Zubia, Head of Marketing, Quora.
The event will be followed by the Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022. The awards provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing magnificent work in the domain. This is the seventh edition of the awards.
Click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/webinar/ContentJam-ICMA/register
‘Linear TV continues to be dominant in the middle & bottom of the pyramid’
Harsh Deep Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Mindshare Fulcrum shared key trends about performance marketing on TV at a summit hosted by GroupM's Finecast
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:26 AM | 3 min read
Be it advertisers, broadcasters or agency people, they all rely on the four pillars of Consumers, Business, Ecosystem and Shareholders, remarked Harsh Deep Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Mindshare Fulcrum, at the ‘Addressable TV and Beyond’ summit hosted by GroupM's Finecast on Wednesday. He was speaking on ‘Performance Marketing on TV - an FMCG advertiser perspective’.
Chhabra explained that the most important pillar was the consumer. "We need to understand consumer habits as per the medium – demography, geography and the psychographic level. Irrespective of whether we are an advertiser or a media owner, this is what we are eventually chasing."
“We need to make sure that our brands look at the demography or the geography, while considering penetration, mind measures or market share,” he added.
According to Chhabra, the third most important pillar in the entire ecosystem is to get to that consumer from a business standpoint. He went on to say that the industry needs to increase adoption of whatever is available to media owners, whether it's data, content or regular inventory.
Eventually, it is the shareholders that everyone is answerable to, he said. “They care about future proofing deliveries and making sure that we are able to meet up on target. So, these are the four pillars of our business and this is what we should actually care about.”
Chhabra went on to say that consumers have now taken to mediums that are addressable, and that's changed the scenario a lot, as far as other pillars are concerned.
“The most important thing is that they're not going off media, they are actually spending more time on media, it is just a form of consumption, which is changing. So, video inventory is available for an advertiser today to reach out to these audiences.”
There are nearly 80 million cord cutters, Chhabra pointed out. “Cord cutters and shavers now stand at 75% in NCCS A. They are either not consuming linear TV at all, or are light consumers of the medium. But TV is still the most dominant medium.”
In NCCS BC, which is at 82% penetration as far as television is concerned, the next medium is at 47% and that is where linear TV continues to be important. “It's not that the whole world is shifting to connected TV. Linear TV still continues to be dominant in the middle and bottom of the pyramid. It's the top of the pyramid that is adopting connected TV and other forms of internet.”
He also shared that consumers of linear TV largely belong to the older age group. “Audiences are moving away from TV. It is a combination of impressions and time spent.”
Further talking about the business, Chhabra mentioned that advertisers are not interested in purchasing TV GRPs. They are rather interested in selling soaps and shampoos and are concerned with business growth from market to market, he noted.
