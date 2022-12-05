Drop in startup advertising creating a dent in broadcasters' ad revenue?
Experts say GEC and sports genres have taken a bigger hit than others since new-age advertisers were heavy buyers of reality shows and sports
The decline in startup funding across segments has had a cascading effect on TV broadcasters. After all, the new-age startups from segments like edtech, fintech, cryptocurrency, D2C brands, and e-commerce had emerged as one of the biggest advertisers on TV in the last two years.
Aided by record fund infusion from venture capitalists and private equity players in 2021, the tech startups had splurged advertising monies on TV channels to build their brands. Thanks to the reach provided by TV, new-age advertisers have become household names in the country. The TV broadcasters also gained big time as the new-age advertisers became top buyers of big-ticket properties like reality shows and cricket.
With start-up funding hitting an all-time low in the second half of CY2022 due to global inflation and geopolitical tensions, TV broadcasters are also facing the heat as startups are focussing on conserving cash by cutting down on discretionary expenses like advertising.
Sujata Dwibedy, chief investment officer, Amplifi, dentsu India, said TV's loss was digital and print media's gain as new-age categories started re-strategising their ad spends due to a funding crunch. She added that the edtech, pharma-tech, and even crypto brands had pulled back their ad spends.
"With the overall shrinking of liquidity, VC funding slowing down, and investment funding shrinking, there is increasing pressure on the startups to focus on the bottom line. Hence, they have started re-strategizing their ad spends. This has led to a drop in ad spends, especially on television. Especially, the key impact properties/ sports events that used to be oversold or blocked by these new brands and at any price have started getting rationalized. The big sports events in the H2 were also struggling to get advertisers this year," she stated.
Dwibedy noted that the traditional categories came to TV's rescue even as ad spending by new-age categories had seen a dip. "Thankfully, in addition to the e-commerce category, the traditional auto, two-wheelers, retail and even telecom for that matter bounced back. Realty and travel categories have also seen some amount of revival. TV did not see a huge drop, thanks to the existing categories which are always on, but the growth slowed down, and the categories which revived not only swung in the favour of digital but gave a boost to print media. In fact, during festivals, we saw two books getting published across lead publications," she added.
According to data sourced from TAM Media, the indexed average volume growth for new-age advertisers/start-ups on TV dropped by 11% in 2022 till October compared to 2021.
Senior ad sales executives from TV broadcasting companies say that the bigger impact of the cutback in ad spending by new-age advertisers was on the value of advertising and not the volume since these companies were big buyers of premium inventory.
"These brands didn't contribute much to ad volumes as traditional advertisers like FMCG still dominate TV advertising. The impact of the drop in ad spends by these companies was on the yield. These advertisers were on a spending spree since they were in a hurry to build their brands at scale. TV was the perfect medium for them since it helps build credibility," said an ad sales professional.
He further stated that the GEC and sports genres took a bigger hit than others since new-age advertisers were heavy buyers of reality shows and sports. "New-age category has virtually stopped spending on big-ticket properties since they are rationalising their advertising spends."
Another senior executive from a leading TV network said that the advertising spends from the new-age brands has dropped by over 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year. He also stated that the broadcasters need to start focusing on new advertising categories like emerging Indian companies which are based outside metro cities to fill in the void created by a drop in ad spends by tech start-ups.
"Broadcasters need to focus on widening their advertiser base to avoid over-dependence on certain categories like FMCG or for that matter new-age brands. Small and medium companies represent a huge opportunity for the TV industry. Right now, these companies are spending a lot on digital advertising which is also reflected in the ad revenue growth of Google and Meta," he noted.
Cheil India Chief Growth Officer Kumar Awanish said that the drop in start-up advertising will create a dent in the ad revenue of broadcasters. With new-age clients re-calibrating their advertising spends, he noted that the digital offerings by large broadcasters have also benefited. "Broadcasters have also created digital offerings and solutions to offer to those new-age advertisers. So, even if ad revenue is going down from one place it is coming to another bucket even if it is not from the same advertiser."
Awanish also stated that the new-age categories are focussing on efficient media buying through different channels. "If you look at the new-age category, they do TV advertising on two occasions. One, when they are close to raising funds in order to attract the attention of the VCs, and second when they want to expand their reach. Certainly, both these are not the case right now," he said.
As of October 2022, the Top 5 new age advertisers/start-ups on TV are Amazon Online India, Think & Learn (Byju's), Fx Mart (Phonepe), Fashnear Technologies (Meesho App), and Policybazaar.Com. In 2021, Amazon Online India, Think & Learn (Byju's), Policybazaar.Com, Flipkart.Com, and Fx Mart (Phonepe) were the top advertisers.
The top advertising categories from this segment were Ecom-Online Shopping, Ecom-Wallets, Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media, Ecom-Financial Services, and Ecom-Education. In 2021, Ecom-Online Shopping, Ecom-Education, Ecom-Financial Services, Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media, and Ecom-Food/Grocery were the top categories.
‘Upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain’
Yash Chawla, Digital Account Strategist at Google and a former employee of NDTV, shares his feeling on Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy exiting NDTV holding company RRPR
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 3:18 PM | 2 min read
“I’m upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain. It’s not because of a certain organization’s takeover of NDTV but due to the exit of Prannoy Roy, said Yash Chawla, Google Digital Account Strategist at Google and a former employee of NDTV.
Putting up a post on his LinkedIn profile about the founder Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy exiting NDTV holding company RRPR after a takeover by the Adani Group, Chawla remembered his time at the company and his interactions with the Roys.
“It’s a weird feeling. I’m upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain. It’s not because of a certain organization’s takeover of NDTV but due to the exit of Prannoy Roy.
I still remember my first interaction with this maverick story teller. ‘Don’t chase what the Govt is trying to tell you, that’s propaganda, always go for what the govt is trying to hide from you, THAT IS NEWS’,” he wrote.
“There was a learning in every single interaction with Doc whether it was over coffee, chai or Nimbu Pani. Thank you for the opportunity. My life changed when I joined this beautiful organization some 15 years ago and it was a privilege to learn and grow here for close to a decade. Made some amazing friends, some relations for life and found my partner in crime Namita Mittal for this lifetime and beyond!,” he added.
Licences of three MSOs cancelled in a month
Total number of registered MSOs stand at 1748 as of November 30, 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 3:03 PM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) cancelled the licences of three multi-system operators (MSOs) in a month, October 31 and November 30, 2022. Amaravara Indigital Media Services, Star Digital Cable Network and Digital Homecast Network had their MSO licence cancelled.
Further, the ministry granted only one new MSO licence between October 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022. ST Broadband Cable Service is the only MSO to receive the new licence on November 11, 2022.
MIB also granted three provisional registration to Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, Godfather Communication Pvt. Ltd and M/s Intermedia Cable Communication Pvt. Ltd.
Also, MIB closed the application of SITI Digital Home Cast Narwana Pvt. Ltd. as the applicant failed to submit requisite documents.
The total number of registered MSOs has declined to 1748 as of November 30, 2022 from 1753 on October 31, 2022.
NDTV will forever be associated with the Roys: Rajdeep Sardesai
Senior Indian Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai wistfully remembers the contributions of Prannoy and Radhika Roy to the Indian TV news ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 2:41 PM | 4 min read
The Indian media landscape has undergone a big shift in recent days following Adani Group's acquisition of NDTV. After the media group's promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited transferred 99.5% of its stocks to Adani Group, founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy stepped down as its directors, marking a watershed moment in the world of Indian news media.
The Roys have played an instrumental role in shaping the Indian news media ecosystem. In 1984, they co-founded NDTV, which pioneered independent news broadcasting in India. It is also launched the first 24X7 news channel and lifestyle channel in the country.
Their stepping down has caused a mixed reaction amidst the media fratnernity, among them is senior India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who remembers Roys' contributions wistfully.
He shared a Facebook post in which he recollected fond memories of working with the Roys.
"There are times in life you ask: yeh kahan aa gaye hum! Last night was one such. On the road in Gujarat through the day, I returned totally fatigued to the hotel room to read the news of Prannoy and Radhika Roy having resigned from the board of the NDTV holding company. A flash of emotions, sentimentality and a wave of nostalgia gripped me but most of all, a sense of acute sadness."
When the history of Indian tv news is written the Roys will get pride of place along with likes of Aroon Purie as early pioneers. The Roys commitment to building a news institution that nurtured talent and gave so many of us the wings to fly and soar will remain their abiding legacy. In particular, I will always respect the genuinely humane manner in which every staff member was treated through good times and bad, one reason why NDTV was always ‘family’ for so many, an egalitarian work ethic in which the cameraperson or OB driver often became your buddy for life.
At a personal level, doing live elections with Dr Roy remains an unforgettable memory as does the opportunity to be part of the team that built a network that became a household name . I am just grateful for having been part of those heady days. Maybe it was a quieter, gentler time with less manic competition, maybe we didn’t always get it right but it was surely a period when we didn’t have to look over our shoulder to worry about who in power might be offended by a story or a sharp remark in a live debate.
I don’t know what lies ahead for NDTV and the Roys but I will always be their well wisher and admirer. Eight years ago, I saw a channel/network that one had worked to build from scratch being taken over overnight leading to a forced exit : it took me some time to get over it, made me realise who my friends really are but I now believe that it’s all part of life’s uncertain journey: main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya is a life anthem!.
NDTV will now have new owners with their own ideas but the name will forever be associated with the Roys who put their sweat and toil to take a small operation from a GK 1 basement where I first joined in 1994 into a vibrant national network. Let me not say too much more at this moment but leave this post with a photo that says it all: 1998-99 in a general election at the time.
Guess the figure on the extreme left! As I said: kahan Gaye woh din when a tv studio was space for intelligent conversation with alternate viewpoints and no one being dubbed ‘anti national’! As for those on social media who are rejoicing today. , go get a life. Better still, build a channel of your own!"
'NDTV's legacy carries in each one of us'
Tehseen Zaidi, Head, Communications, Syngenta India, writes on Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigning from the RRPR board
By Tehseen Zaidi | Dec 1, 2022 2:52 PM | 3 min read
Tehseen Zaidi, who was formerly with NDTV, has put up a social media post on the resigning of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from the RRPR board.
End of an era!!!!!! End of an honest television journalism nurtured and promoted by prannoy Roy If the news of Dr Roy resigning is true then its an end of an institution & a big family which Dr Roy and Mrs Roy together created & nurtured. On my last day at NDTV I went teary eyed & got a warm hug from Dr Roy, Mrs Roy and my mentor Sonia Singh who motivated me & encouraged me to take up the new assignment. I refused to work at a competitor organisation who offered me 40 percent hike as I felt I will not have the courage to be an NDTV competitor & chose to join an NGO. My only sentence while saying good bye was apart from anything else I was in love with the staircase from where I will go to my workstation.
Seeing NDTV been taken over for me is like standing in the rubble of my childhood home after an earthquake. I know things are happening for better but the nostalgia is there. NDTV's legacy carries in each one of us, wherever we go we take our learnings and values of NDTV with us. NDTV is and will be a family with loads of love, affection, discipline & care inculcated in each one of us by @Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy (Mrs Roy as we lovingly call her). I will like to start with 1) as a youngster who joined media out of passion and the love for NDTV, it was a dream come true. After few months of working with NDTV I learnt ethical reporting - reporting which is factually correct, we never bothered about TRPs, content - ethical news was foremost. Dr Roy refused to put the 26/11 visuals saying he doesn’t want TRPs and told me not to make this mistake as it will put many lives at stake.
2) I found my life partner at NDTV. It was the only media house who encouraged couples and had a creche facility with Dr Nazli personally taking care of each and every aspect from deworming of kids to their study & playtime. 7 dedicated employees to take care of kids round the clock, we had the liberty to walk into the NDTV creche & feed our kids, play with them anytime. Because of NDTV I had a work life balance. 6 months maternity was only provided by NDTV along with maternity benefits.
3) All our meals were taken care by NDTV and it was one big family who was always there to help and support anyway. Dr Roy told us to address the office assitants and driver as 'Sir', that is the kind of values we learnt at NDTV. Our birthdays were specially celebrated at NDTV, we used to cut cakes together. Dr Roy knew all of us personally & used to address us by our first names. Whenever we meet he will open the door for me to step in and then will in his polite tone ask- when are you making kebabs for us.
Special pick and drop was available for female employees working late hours. Guards were instructed to escort us till our house in the drop-back. While waiting for an interview outside a minister's house we will receive all our meals, juices and fruits nicely packed. I hope NDTV will be able to maintain the same standards with or without Prannoy Roy.
MIB caps no. of PS channels for MSOs at 5% of total channel carrying capacity
MSOs providing platform services channels are also required to apply for registration of their PS channels with the MIB
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 1:42 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has decided to prescribe guidelines for the regulation of platform services offered by Multi-System Operators (MSOs).
Now, all MSOs providing platform services channels are required to apply for registration of their PS channels with MIB on www.ncw.broadcastscva.gov.in portal and are to comply with the guidelines prescribed by the government.
The Cable television Networks Rules, 1994, permit Multi-System Operators to transmit their own programming service, either directly to their own subscribers or through one or more Local Cable Operators. These own programming services referred to as 'Platform Services (PS)', which also include most 'local channels', are exclusive programming services being generated at the local level offered by MSOs.
The guidelines for Regulation of Platform Services offered by Multi-System Operators says that all MSOs shall register their PS channels online with the MIB on the Broadcast Seva portal with a one-time registration fee Rs 1000 per PS channel.
Also, the validity of the registration of PS channels shall be coterminous with the registration of the MSO. Extension of the registration / period of the MSO would simultaneously extend the validity of the registered PS channels offered; consequently, there is no renewal requirement for the registration of PS channels.
All MSOs are required to be security cleared for offering PS channels. If at any time MIB obtains security clearance, it is determined that the programming service offered on PS and which has been registered on the online system is inimical to India's national security or to the public interest. MIB may require the MSO to withdraw from the distribution of the PS Channel or the programming service or cancel the registration. Security clearance will also be required whenever there is a change in ownership control of an MSO entity.
MSOs providing platform services shall make full disclosure about the ownership status and comply with the Programme and Advertising codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994.
MSOs shall ensure that no registered TV channel is waitlisted for want of carrying capacity at their level. Subject to this condition, the total number of permitted PS for MSO shall be capped to 5% of the total channel carrying capacity of the MSO including PS of LCOs.
The first violation of the PS Guidelines shall lead to a prohibition on transmission of the PS channel for a period of up to 30 days; for the second violation, the prohibition shall be for 90 days.
For the third violation, the registration of the PS shall be revoked and the channel concerned shall not be transmitted. Consequently, the number of PS channels that the MSO can transmit thereafter will be appropriately reduced.
MSOs offering PS are to comply with the above regulatory framework within 12 months from the date of issue of these guidelines.
All about the new directors on the Board of RRPR
Sanjay Pugalia, Senthil Chengalvarayan and Sudipta Bhattacharya are the three new directors
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 4:57 PM | 2 min read
After the resignation of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited on Tuesday, Sanjay Pugalia & Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan were appointed as the new directors on Board with immediate effect.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy held a total of 61.45% stake in NDTV including 29.18% through RRPRH. Now, Roys together own a 32.26% stake in their individual capacity. Radhika Roy has a 16.32% stake while Prannoy Roy’s stake in the company is 15.94%.
Sanjay Pugalia is a veteran journalist and is also the editorial director at Quintillion Business Media Ltd., a business and financial news company. Pugalia is the chief executive officer and editor-in-chief of AMG Media. Adani Enterprises inducted the veteran journalist as the CEO and editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media initiatives in 2021.
Last September, Pugalia, a veteran journalist, stepped down as president of Quint Digital Media Ltd and was appointed by Adani Enterprises as CEO and editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media-related initiatives.
Pugalia has launched and headed CNBC-Awaaz for 12 years. As news director, Pugalia set up Star News in Hindi and was part of the founding team of AajTak.
Senthil Chengalvarayan is also a trusted name in India's business journalism. He comes with over 35 years of experience in business news journalism and was the founding editor of CNBC TV18. Chengalvarayan has also been the editor-in-chief of Network 18’s business newsroom.
Sudipta Bhattacharya is the chief executive officer (CEO) of North America for the Adani group. He is also the chief technology officer of the group.
Prior to his current assignments at the group, Bhattacharya was the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ and chief strategy officer for the group.
Before joining the Adani Group, he was the CEO of engineering and IT company Invensys' software business. Invensys is now part of Schneider Electric. Before this, Bhattacharya was the senior vice-president of SAP's supply chain management, manufacturing and engineering product portfolio.
He has also worked with the Tata group for 10 years, leading chemical plant operations, engineering projects and supply chain operations.
Prannoy Roy & Radhika Roy step down as RRPRH Directors
Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan have been appointed as Directors on RRPRH Board with immediate effect
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 11:03 PM | 1 min read
NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resiged as RRPRH Directors. The NDTV Board has accepted the resignations and appointed Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan as Directors on RRPRH Board with immediate effect.
It must be mentioned that NDTV’s promoter firm RRPR Holding had on Monday stated that it had transferred shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL).Thus completing the official takeover of NDTV by Adani.
The transfer of shares will give the Adani Group control over a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV. The port-to-power conglomerate is also conducting an open offer for another 26 per cent stake in the media firm. The open offer, which began on November 22, has seen shareholders tender 5.3 million shares, or 31.78 per cent of the issue size of 16.7 million shares, so far, the exchange data showed. The open offer will close on December 5.
