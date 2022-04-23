Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with happenings from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. It was special for us as we hosted the first edition of e4m ‘Pride of India - Best of Bharat’ conclave.
Here, we bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week;
e4m Pride of India Brands - The Best of Bharat Conference & Awards today
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/e4m-pride-of-india-brands-the-best-of-bharat-conference-awards-today-119811.html
Disney Star retains Premier League media rights at lower fee
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/disney-star-retains-premier-league-media-rights-at-lower-fee-119723.html
What’s driving Gulf Oil’s long-standing partnership with IPL
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/whats-driving-gulf-oils-long-standing-partnership-with-ipl-119720.html
Indian subscription OTT video services have high churn rates: Omdia report
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/indias-the-only-market-where-average-resubscription-rates-are-above-churn-rates-report-119719.html
Perfect Match: Advertisers look to make the most from IPL’s regional feeds
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/perfect-match-advertisers-look-to-make-the-most-from-ipls-regional-feed-119752.html
We want to be among top 3 players in the near future: Avinash Pandey
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/we-want-to-be-among-the-top-3-players-in-the-near-future-avinash-pandey-119788.html
I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to be chief guest at enba 2021
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/ib-minister-anurag-thakur-to-be-chief-guest-at-enba-2021-119747.html
Newsprint sector faces new hurdle on recovery path
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/covid-aftermath-newsprint-prices-shoot-up-to-1000-per-tonne-119753.html
‘H for Handwashing’: Inside MullenLowe’s entry for Cannes Lions
https://www.exchange4media.com/cannes-lions-news/h-for-handwashing-inside-mullenlowes-entry-for-cannes-lions-119812.html
Netflix bites the advertising bullet: To launch ad-supported subscription plans
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/netflix-bites-the-advertising-bullet-to-launch-ad-supported-subscription-plans-119784.html
Akshay Kumar says sorry for endorsing pan masala
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/akshay-kumar-says-sorry-for-pan-masala-endorsement-119815.html
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube