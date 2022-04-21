Akshay Kumar says sorry for endorsing pan masala

In the apology, the actor has said he will be mindful of his future choices

Updated: Apr 21, 2022 9:12 AM  | 1 min read
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has issued an apology on Twitter for offending his fans over his endorsement of a pan masala brand Vimal.

In the tweet the actor has said that he has decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee to a "worthy cause". He also promised to be mindful of his future choices.

Soon after the Vimal ad featuring Akshay made appearances on social media, netizens dug out an old video of the actor making a strong statement against actors promoting pan masala brands saying that because people watch and follow actors, they should not advocate these items.

The endorsement led to a host of memes mocking Akshay who has been the face of the government’s anti-smoking and Swachch Bharat campaigns. 

