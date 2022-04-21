e4m Pride of India Brands - The Best of Bharat Conference & Awards today

The program, celebrating and recognising successful brands built in India, will start from 11:30 am

e4m group is hosting the Pride of India Brands - The Best of Bharat today at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The conference will be followed by a felicitation ceremony recognizing close to 150+ brands of Bharat. The program will start from 11:30 am.

The conference and awards are presented by Sharechat, with Aaj Tak as co-gold partner, and the associate partner for the event is HT Media Group. The co-partner and knowledge partner for the event is Xoxoday and TAM respectively.

As the theme of the conference is ‘Building Brands For Bharat', Pride of India will witness the gathering of about 150+ brands and leaders with an aim to honour the brands - established and budding; for their excellence in leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity, and constant innovation in their products, processes, and marketing practices. The conference will aim to bring out the insights on building brands of Bharat.

The power-packed agenda of the conference will have brand leaders share their seasoned insights on various topics. The first session will be on 'Outlook on SMB Advertising Intelligence Trends 2022-23', by L V Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research. Followed by 2 Business Leaders Round-table discussions.

The first Business Leaders Round-table will revolve around Building Brands that Bharat Trusts. Today, businesses do not need to spend too much money acquiring new customers, all they need is a plan. The panel will focus on how can one optimize their marketing budget to increase profit margins and make their brand the one that Bharat trusts.

The panel will be moderated by Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Co-founder and Global CEO, Gozoop Group and the members of the panel will be the following:

Ashwinder R Singh, CEO-Residential, Bhartiya Urban

KR Nagarajan, Chairman- Ramraj Cotton

Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise

Rishi Sharma, VP, Baidyanath

Jay Bhuva, Partner- Digital, Deloitte

We will have another insightful session by Seema Walia, SMB-Head, ShareChat on 'Accelerating Digital Reach In Bharat for Businesses'.

Post this, there will be a discussion on 'Secrets of Building Successful Brands For Bharat'. While the secrets of the trade are usually well reserved by the brands, leaders from various sectors will come together at this panel to discuss the secrets of what brands built for Bharat should encompass in order to be the consumer favourites. The panel will witness various success stories from the brands built-in and for Bharat.

The moderator of the panel discussion will be Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith Media who will steer the discussion with

Kailash Katkar, MD, QuickHeal Technologies

Namrata Chotrani, CEO, Khadim

Dr Sriram Iyer, CRO, Metropolis Healthcare

Dheeraj Gupta, Founder & MD, Jumboking

Rahul Tewari, CFO, Games24x7

The second Business Leaders Roundtable discussion will feature the stalwarts of some of the industry's leading brands. The roundtable will be a tete-a-tete with leaders who built brands in Bharat for Bharat and became top sellers over the years.

The leaders who will be a part of the roundtable will be

Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathies

C.K. Kumaravel, Co-Founder & CEO, Naturals Salons & Spa

Nirupam Sahay, ED & CEO, Lighting-Consumer Durables, Surya Roshini

V Noushad, MD, Walkaroo International

The session will be moderated by Naziya Alvi, Editor, exchange4media.com.

Stay tuned as we reveal the full agenda tomorrow!

Awards:

The awards are a recognition and celebration of the best brands built by Indian business houses over the years and honour the indomitable spirit of these businesses during challenging times. The awards are given to the brands that have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices.

To Attend the conference/awards or both, Register Here:

https://e4mevents.com/pride-of-india-brands-2022/register

More information can be found on the event microsite below:

