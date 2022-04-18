I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to be chief guest at enba 2021

The 14th edition of awards will be held at the The Imperial, New Delhi, on April 30

To celebrate and honour all the inspiring work done by the television news industry during the year gone by, the exchange4media group will announce the most coveted enba on April 30, 2022, Saturday. Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur will be the chief guest at the event.

The 14th edition of the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) will be held at The Imperial Lawns, The Imperial, New Delhi, at 5:30 PM

Thakur, who took charge of the I&B Ministry in July 2021, is an MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur. He has previously served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. Within Parliament, he has served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Member of Public Accounts Committee. During the 16th Lok Sabha, he was appointed as the Chief Whip, Lok Sabha, becoming the youngest to assume the post. He also represented India at the Parliamentary Committee on WTO and the Steering Committee. In 2019, he was awarded the Sansad Ratan Award for his outstanding performance as a Parliamentarian. Thakur was also conferred with Champions of Change 2019 Award for significant contributions towards social welfare, particularly in the field of Healthcare, Education and Sports.

The past two years have been tough for the TV news industry owing to the various challenges thrown by the Covid pandemic. So, as the situation inches towards normalcy now, it’s time to honour all the achievers for keeping up the good work during the difficult times. exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news and to reward broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India and honour the people who make this industry what it is. enba is now in its 14th edition. At e4m, our goal is to engage the entire industry in a healthy competition, and in the process, encourage the effort that goes into accomplishing the extraordinary.

The awards will be presented to Best News Channel of the Year Hindi & English, Best CEO of the year, Best Editor in Chief & Best Anchors who work 24*7 to bring our daily news to us every day.

For the awards this year, 1000-plus applications have been received in 126 categories. Entries have been received from all the major news channels such as Aaj Tak, ABP, BBC World News, CNBC, CNN News18, NDTV, News 24, Times Now, Zee News and many regional channels.

The winners have been selected by eminent jury members. The jury meet took place on 15th & 16th April 2022 at Hotel the Lalit, New Delhi. This year, the jury is being led by Harivansh Narayan Singh - Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha.

Here is the list of jury members:

