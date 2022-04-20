We want to be among top 3 players in the near future: Avinash Pandey

The Chief Executive Officer of ABP Network spoke to exchange4media on the occasion of its Tamil digital platform - ABP Nadu - completing a year

On the one-year completion of ABP Nadu – the Tamil Digital platform from ABP Network – Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Network, says ABP Nadu has become the sixth biggest Tamil digital media entity with engagement close to 10 million users, and ambitions of being among the top three players.

In a conversation with exchange4media, Pandey spoke about the advertiser response to the platform, understanding the Tamil audience and much more.

Excerpts below:

ABP Nadu completes a year. What has been the response from viewers?

We are overwhelmed to see the audience response in the Tamil digital media market. Honestly, we did not anticipate such a warm reception. We became the 6th biggest Tamil digital media entity on Comscore in less than a year, beating established traditional media companies. Our YouTube channel is followed by over 3 lakh subscribers and is getting 10 million+ views every month. We are being recognized as a leading social media-focused news platform and are receiving a lot of appreciation, feedback and, most importantly, ‘engagement’ on social media. The biggest learning for us is that audiences will value your voice, even if you are new in the market - if you are meaningfully value-adding to their lives.

In terms of metrics, what has been the growth?

The audience growth is very encouraging for us. As per our internal reports (Google Analytics), we engaged close to 10 million users on our website and app in March. Our average time spent on videos is upwards of 3 minutes – which is quite good considering that we post a lot of short chunky videos on our platforms.

In a state where most news platforms are affiliated with a political party, how are you positioning the platform?

ABP Network has a track record of fair, unbiased and objective journalism. Borrowing from the same DNA, ABP Nadu takes pride in its integrity and impartiality. Our journalistic efforts will always be in the best interest of the people of Tamil Nadu, and we will do our bit towards creating and supporting an inclusive society.

What content has worked? Any learning and insights you may share?

Tamil audiences are deeply interested in news and information in the political space, entertainment, health and science. We have seen great successes in these genres and are also witnessing rising interest in technology, personal finance and spiritual/cultural content.

How has the advertiser response been, particularly local retail advertisers viz-a-viz- national? How has the advertising revenue been?

As a new entrant in a reasonably crowded market, we have progressed quite a lot – brands and agencies see huge value in reaching out to their potential customers through us, mainly because we are considered to be a neutral platform. Our digital platforms have provided a clean, brand-safe environment for advertisers to connect with users. Our numbers speak for themselves, which is also a great pull for the local retail advertisers.

What next for ABP Nadu?

ABP Nadu will relentlessly pursue its efforts to tell stories that no one else is willing to tell. You will hopefully see us diversifying quite a bit in the original videos space. We want to be among the top 3 players in the near future and are thriving to take the leadership position in all digital leaderboards, including Comscore.

Any plans to launch a Tamil TV news channel?

We may start streaming live in Tamil purely based on the consumers’ response in the future.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)