Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
IPL 2022: It’s game on for start-ups
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-2022-its-game-on-for-start-ups-119409.html
Laqshya Pitch CMO Awards 2022 celebrate the best minds in marketing
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/laqshya-pitch-cmo-awards-2022-celebrate-the-best-minds-in-marketing-119399.html
Will AI drive programmatic advertising in cookie-less world?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/will-ai-drive-programmatic-advertising-in-cookie-less-world-119435.html
‘OTT platforms in India spent Rs 3700 crore on original content in 2021’
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ott-platforms-in-india-spent-rs-3700-crore-on-original-content-in-2021-119384.html
Sunil Lulla joins dentsu as Consultant Advisor for India
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/sunil-lulla-joins-dentsu-as-consultant-advisor-for-india-119425.html
BCCI sets IPL media rights base price at Rs 33,000 crore for five years
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/bcci-sets-ipl-media-rights-base-price-at-rs-33000-crore-for-five-years-119432.html
We see a significant ROI to our sponsorships during IPL 2022: Vijay Kumar Mikkilinen, TCL
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/we-are-using-the-ipl-as-an-opportunity-to-launch-new-products-vijay-kumar-mikkilineni-119410.html
'Urban Company wants to push the envelope of service experiences'
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/we-want-to-push-the-envelope-of-service-experiences-abhinav-tyagi-urban-company-119346.html
Jar IPL ad leaves netizens in awe, experts wonder why
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/jar-ipl-ad-leaves-netizens-in-awe-experts-wonder-why-119386.html
Why Airtel Ads is investing in blockchain
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/we-are-strengthening-airtel-ads-by-investing-in-blockchain-capabilities-gopal-vittal-119347.html
