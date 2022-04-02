Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.

IPL 2022: It’s game on for start-ups

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-2022-its-game-on-for-start-ups-119409.html

Laqshya Pitch CMO Awards 2022 celebrate the best minds in marketing

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/laqshya-pitch-cmo-awards-2022-celebrate-the-best-minds-in-marketing-119399.html

Will AI drive programmatic advertising in cookie-less world?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/will-ai-drive-programmatic-advertising-in-cookie-less-world-119435.html

‘OTT platforms in India spent Rs 3700 crore on original content in 2021’

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ott-platforms-in-india-spent-rs-3700-crore-on-original-content-in-2021-119384.html

Sunil Lulla joins dentsu as Consultant Advisor for India

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/sunil-lulla-joins-dentsu-as-consultant-advisor-for-india-119425.html

BCCI sets IPL media rights base price at Rs 33,000 crore for five years

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/bcci-sets-ipl-media-rights-base-price-at-rs-33000-crore-for-five-years-119432.html

We see a significant ROI to our sponsorships during IPL 2022: Vijay Kumar Mikkilinen, TCL

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/we-are-using-the-ipl-as-an-opportunity-to-launch-new-products-vijay-kumar-mikkilineni-119410.html

'Urban Company wants to push the envelope of service experiences'

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/we-want-to-push-the-envelope-of-service-experiences-abhinav-tyagi-urban-company-119346.html

Jar IPL ad leaves netizens in awe, experts wonder why

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/jar-ipl-ad-leaves-netizens-in-awe-experts-wonder-why-119386.html

Why Airtel Ads is investing in blockchain

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/we-are-strengthening-airtel-ads-by-investing-in-blockchain-capabilities-gopal-vittal-119347.html

