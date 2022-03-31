Sunil Lulla joins dentsu as Consultant Advisor for India

Dentsu has announced the appointment of industry veteran Sunil Lulla as Consultant Advisor for India. Lulla will work closely with, and report into, Peter Huijboom, Interim CEO, dentsu India to focus on driving business growth and activation in the market while we continue our search for the right candidate to lead the dentsu India business.

Lulla will partner with key members of the India Leadership team to capitalise on the opportunities delivered through dentsu India’s rapid transformation to realise dentsu’s global vision of being the world’s most integrated network by 2024. He will also work on ensuring the competitiveness of dentsu India’s distinctive, integrated capabilities in a fast-paced, evolving marketplace.

Commenting on Sunil’s appointment, Peter said, “Sunil is joining us at a critical time as we realise the benefits of our transformation through our integrated offering. He has had an impressive career with significant achievements in the businesses he has worked with, and I am looking forward to our partnership. We see significant opportunity in the India market and I am pleased with the momentum we are seeing. Sunil will continue to accelerate our growth trajectory while working with our teams to define, activate and ignite dentsu’s winning culture in the market. It’s an exciting time to be at dentsu India.”

Lulla added, “I am thrilled to participate in denstu India’s growth and transformation journey. I could not refuse an opportunity to work with a business that is relentlessly focused on shaping their own business to help clients navigate the changing market context and pioneer a new way forward. I am excited to partner with Peter and build on the progress made with the leadership team, being a part of the team that works together to transform into the agency of tomorrow.”

Lulla starts on 4 April and will work with the business until dentsu India hires a permanent CEO. Most recently, Sunil was Group CEO of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)