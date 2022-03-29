'Urban Company wants to push the envelope of service experiences'

In today’s edition of the e4m Pride of India series, Abhinav Tyagi, SVP-Marketing, Urban Company, shares with us the firm’s vision, expansion & advertising strategy

It took just six years for Urban Company to expand its operations not only across the country but also to Australia, Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

We at, exchange4media, caught up with Abhinav Tyagi, SVP Marketing, Urban Company, to trace the firm’s journey as part of the e4m Pride of India series.

Abhinav Tyagi

The Beginning

Launched in Delhi in November 2014 as UrbanClap, the company was started with a handful of service professionals.

Over the past 7 years, it expanded to 5 countries, built a fleet of 32,000+ trained professionals and served over 5 million households.

Two years ago, it was rechristened Urban Company. The new umbrella brand captures the company’s ambition to be a horizontal gig marketplace, with a global footprint and leadership position across service categories, beauty & wellness, and home repairs & maintenance.

As part of the new branding, Urban Company took a step closer towards its vision - empowering millions of professionals worldwide to deliver services at home.

Working on Visibility

“We use a mix of channels to reach out and engage with our consumers - each channel playing a different role. Advertising on digital or TV, and increasingly on OTT, has always played a big role in driving salience and consideration of our services. It is particularly useful in visually demonstrating the way our services are delivered as well the impact they can make in the consumers lives,” Tyagi said.

Performance marketing plays a key role in informing and attracting consumers to the company’s latest offerings and sale campaigns, he noted. “We do not use performance marketing to drive app installs but actual conversions.”

The company’s strategy for Instagram, YouTube and Twitter has been unique to each platform. “On Instagram, we curate multiple interest-based handles. For those interested in beauty content, we have the Urban Company Beauty handle that showcases our services, beauty hacks and curated content. For those interested in interior decor, we have Urban Company Homes, a community-led handle that champions people and the way they style their homes.”



“On YouTube, we have the brand handle for showcasing our service professionals, TV ads, and services. We have also collaborated with established and upcoming influencers to create slice-of-life content channel The Urban Guide.



We use Twitter to disseminate information with respect to company developments. We do, however, often engage in conversations on Twitter.”

Urban Company recently roped in IPG Media to manage its branding responsibilities. “We reach out to our target audience through a mix of traditional and digital mediums. Our TVCs are supported by digital campaigns on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.”

Being the best

Tyagi also spoke about focusing on delivering superior experience and outcomes for consumers and “not denting or hurting someone else’s revenue”. “We want to outdo, rethink, reimagine all our services and push the envelope when it comes to service experience and customer delight,” he asserted.

Investments in tech

According to Tyagi, Urban Company is a tech-first company and is constantly innovating and investing in tech. “It is essential to better customer experiences, app experience or making the business scalable.”

Tech enables us to be data-driven and get insights about accurate consumer data, behaviour, and customer expectations, he further said. “Organizations can leverage tech to enhance and improve their businesses, optimize resources and grow their business.”

Long-term Goals

Enumerating Urban Company’s vision, Tyagi said: “Our main aim is to empower millions of professionals worldwide to deliver services at home like never experienced before. We are constantly striving towards this.”

