Urban Company launches new campaign #HairCutMatlabUCHaiNaYaar

Urban Company Men’s Grooming is back with a campaign called, ‘Haircut Matlab UC Hai Na Yaar!’ The campaign featuring actor Karan Wahi, kicks off with a very catchy jingle that highlights how waiting in lines to get a haircut is now a thing of the past.

Speaking on the campaign, Harihar Goswami, CD, QED Communications said, “The idea was to transform the entire positioning of getting a haircut at home by making it the coolest thing in town. And that’s why we chose to go with a catchy jingle and a music video like approach that will resonate with the consumer and dial home the proposition of getting a hairstylist at your doorstep in just 30 minutes.”

Commenting on the campaign, Smit Shukla, VP, Marketing & Growth at Urban Company said: “Our endeavour at Urban Company has always been to make our consumer’s life easier. In a time-crunched world, why should one have to wait to get something as simple as a haircut? Urban Company solves that for consumers by bringing haircuts to their doorsteps in just 30 mins. The jingle and the video highlight this proposition that we are bringing to life for our consumers.”

