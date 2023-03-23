‘Women leaders in PR can add value to company’s boards by bringing diverse perspectives’
Bhavya Sharma, Director - communications and ESG, Urban Company, talks about how the PR and communications industry has changed extensively with more women joining workforce
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Today we have Bhavya Sharma, director – communications and ESG, Urban Company.
Excerpts:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
With increasing dependency on technology and rapid developments in the future of work, bringing everyone under the digital umbrella is the need of the hour. According to the UN Women’s Gender Snapshot 2022 report, women’s lack of access to the digital world has negatively impacted the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries by almost $1 trillion. I am glad that IWD is using the day as an opportunity to not only celebrate the progress made towards gender equality but also to highlight the gap between access to technology among men and women.
Overall, the theme DigitALL: Innovation and technology are a crucial step towards promoting gender equality in the digital world and ensuring that women and girls can fully participate and benefit from technological advancements.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The PR and communications industry, overall, has changed extensively with more and more women joining the workforce. Some of the critical changes that women have brought in the industry are advocacy for diversity and inclusion, and humanising the brands by highlighting people’s stories and making the messaging more authentic and relatable. Overall, they have helped cultivate a more empathetic and inclusive space that encourages openness and relationship building.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?
For PR practitioners, reputation building and crisis management are key areas of focus. These are also areas where new-age companies have limited knowledge or experience. I believe companies and early-stage startups can greatly benefit from these real-world insights. Apart from this, I believe women leaders in PR can add value to company’s boards by bringing in a diverse perspective.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I am a Communications Strategist with close to 15 years of experience, spread across B2B and B2C. I started my career in 2008 as a research analyst but changed gears after about 2 years as I felt my true calling was in communications and branding. I joined Urban Company in 2017 where I got the chance to fully explore all dimensions of branding and communications and become a well-rounded communications professional.
I rely more on books (fiction and non-fiction) to find inspiration and therefore, it’s difficult for me to name just one hero or role model. However, I find Indra Nooyi and Sheryl Sandberg particularly inspiring.
Your message to future leaders.
Develop an inclusive world view, understand the challenges faced by different communities and leverage technology to enable empowerment as well as economic opportunities.
We have to play an important role in pushing narratives that matter: Nandini Chatterjee
Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India, talks about the company's focus on Women in Tech
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 21, 2023 3:25 PM | 5 min read
Today we have Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India.
Excerpts from the interview:
What are your thoughts about the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality? This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I have always believed in the African proverb which says, if you educate a girl, you educate a nation. While there is a lot more to be done in terms of access to tech for women and its role in bridging inequalities, I would like to focus on what we are doing at PwC - focusing on Women in Tech. We truly believe that Tech is changing the world. It is important to cultivate an inclusive tech world where all women have a role to play. We’re investing deeply in upskilling our talent. We are hiring stand-out technologists from every background to build products and technology-enabled services that will help redefine our firm and the industry. We are committed to achieving tech equity in our firm and empowering our women to help drive real change.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
While in the past the comms function was perhaps perceived as a ‘softer’ profession, increasingly it is more aligned with business objectives and the leadership agenda. Having women steering communications in an organisation, bringing their unique insights to building the brand and a definite appreciation of their collaborative leadership style, is a positive indicator of the evolving ecosystem.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
With greater scrutiny and with ESG, etc. becoming mainstream, the emphasis on more women's participation/ presence in the boardroom is likely to see an uptick. My only concern is that this transition should not be owing to tokenism, or because it is a ‘good to do’. Irrespective of gender, both men and women need to reach the boardroom by sheer merit.
Having said that, since women had not had it easy for decades, bridging the gap to bring fair play and equal opportunities to women may mean facilitating the foray for women a little more than what would be required for men. Also, we should bear in mind that how far a woman reaches in her career is not based on her competence alone. Most women have to navigate various social and physiological milestones which require them to rethink their priorities at various intervals and this may also mean their taking career breaks. There are many more troughs and crests in a woman's career than in a man’s.
Many organisations are going the extra mile to create sponsorship/ mentorship opportunities for women, bringing them up to speed with what they may have missed on the career front owing to priority shifts, etc. These efforts will be the benchmark for fit-for-future organisations and responsible businesses that walk the talk on diversity and inclusion and truly want their women to perform to their true potential, as much as they want their men to succeed.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
The last two decades at PwC enabled me to work like an entrepreneur. This opportunity to have a large PwC canvas for me to work on was indeed very gratifying. I was given the space to dream and the empowerment to go for it. The overall ecosystem at PwC India has been very inspiring. I have been blessed to have had many competent, empathetic leaders to report to in my over three decades of career span, who mentored and helped me grow. I owe a lot to all of them and continue to be well-connected with all.
Your message to future leaders?
Three important things:
1. Think big and think digital
2. Take risks and try new things. It is important to stay curious and adaptable, and always be willing to learn and grow
3. Think for your team
Apart from this, it is also equally important to understand the business objectives of your organisation/ client - we have to play an important role in pushing narratives that matter. Going forward, human connection is going to be of utmost importance - ensure that you meet more people and forge bonds.
Adapt to the changing tides without losing your voice: Smita Khanna
Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting India, talks about breaking stereotypes and how her multi-cultural upbringing has shaped her
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 20, 2023 10:48 AM | 6 min read
Today we have Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting India.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
The country offering the most gender-equal conditions in the year 2022 was Iceland, as per the Global Gender Gap Index. India ranked 135 out of 146 countries in the same study. This fact itself highlights why we need to focus on technology and innovation in India to bridge the gender gaps and address the endemic structural inequalities. Some key areas, which have the potential to have an immense impact with the implementation of technology are:
-
Education: Technology can provide access to education for girls and women living in far-flung areas.
-
Healthcare: Access to healthcare for women has often been discriminatory. Thus, strengthening local healthcare infrastructure via innovation and technological inputs will go a long way in addressing this discrimination.
-
Empowerment: Digital transformation can provide new avenues for women's empowerment and foster a more inclusive world.
-
Technological Literacy: Access to digital tools, smartphones or digital financial services can offer a wider set of opportunities benefitting the lives of women and their families.
-
Gaps in Entrepreneurship: As per a recent OECD study, women-owned start-ups receive 23 per cent less funding and are 30 per cent less likely to have a positive exit – i.e. be acquired or issue an IPO compared to men-owned businesses. Access to technology can address this issue largely enabling women entrepreneurs to have a favourable entrepreneurial ecosystem.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
I think the influence of women and the role of leadership in PR has significantly changed over the years. For one, I think most women are quite vocal about how they want to be treated by their counterparts in a work environment and that, I feel, is a significant evolution.
There also has been a rise in women's leadership with many women holding prominent positions in the PR sector and winning accolades for themselves and their respective organisations. As more branches of PR have evolved, this has opened wider opportunities for new job roles that women have explored. For instance, at Newton we make it a regular phenomenon to offer guest lectures to communication or management students to apprise them of this industry and its benefits.
However, sometimes I do see certain biases on and off as gender inequality has been a pervasive issue present for decades and will not disappear overnight.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
It is true that women have been significantly underrepresented in boardrooms globally and this scenario is changing at snail’s pace. But I think the bigger question is not just in having a seat in the boardroom but how much of your voice is being heard that will influence the high-stakes decisions being taken there. BoardEx Q1 2022 report stated France has 44 per cent of board seats being held by women and India stuttered at 18 percent.
I think some of the top women leaders I have known have been able to successfully advise the top management on key decisions and policies for strategic growth and influence the outcome. One big value that women leaders in PR have made in boardrooms is to have a differentiated voice thus avoiding the boardroom to become an echo chamber where everyone has the same opinion.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I was born and brought up in Sikkim. I came to Delhi like any other Northeasterner to pursue my higher studies. With a Christian Nepali mother and a Hindu Punjabi father and growing up with Buddhist friends, I truly have imbibed the flavour of India.
I had my fair share of cultural discrimination, and episodes of male chauvinism but along the way, I also met some brilliant people who shaped my career one way or the other.
My mother has always been my inspiration and all the lessons of hard work, kindness, being true to one’s identity and perseverance, I have learnt from seeing her daily activities and the manner in which she leads her life. The other woman who had a huge impact on my life is Indra Jasuja, joint secretary, the Indian Cancer Society (ICS). Her relentless efforts towards creating awareness related to cancer and her untiring work in this field motivated me to join ICS as a volunteer around 12 years back and I continue to do so as part of my pro bono work.
Your message to future leaders.
My message to future leaders revolves around my BMW philosophy:
Believe: Everything starts with believing in yourself. And, of course, not listening to societal norms or stereotypes that will hold you back from pursuing your aspirations.
Mentorship: It is also important to seek out mentorship and support from other women and allies. Way back in a different organisation, I was reporting to the female CEO of that company. She was a tough taskmaster and gave me targets, which I thought were impossible. Some targets I achieved, and some I failed. Yet the failure taught me bigger lessons that I carry, always.
Willingness: The willingness to adapt to the changing tides without losing your voice and be fluid is an important trait. Advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and work to create spaces where everyone can thrive.
Remember that your unique perspective and experiences are valuable assets to your leadership and that your impact can extend far beyond yourself. Keep pushing forward and paving the way for the next generation of women leaders.
ON PURPOSE and Vero forge agency alliance
Both are planning to build a pipeline of business between India and Southeast Asia, with a focus upon brands featuring sustainability initiatives
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 3:08 PM | 3 min read
Two of the first agencies to sign the Clean Creative pledge in Asia are banding together in a new alliance to boost business opportunities between India and Southeast Asia – and to raise awareness of the value that environmentally conscious agencies can deliver to brands seeking communications partners invested in sustainability.
Today, Southeast Asian agency Vero and Indian agency ON PURPOSE announce a new alliance agreement.
Vero is an integrated communications agency with offices in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila and Yangon, a presence throughout the ASEAN region, and over 200 full-time team members.
ON PURPOSE is a consultancy that focuses on purpose-driven campaigns for social good. It is based in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and has over 60 employees.
The alliance agreement between On Purpose and Vero is forged upon shared cultural values, communications capabilities, and business practices.
One of these practices is a shared commitment: in 2022, both Vero and On Purpose signed the Clean Creatives pledge to refuse work with fossil fuel companies, making them among the first in their respective regions to do so.
Vero and ON PURPOSE are currently in the early stages of collaboration with Clean Creative agencies in New York, London, and South Africa to address client needs – along with the ON PURPOSE and Vero markets in Asia Pacific.
Both Vero and ON PURPOSE are also planning to build a pipeline of business between India and Southeast Asia, with a focus upon brands featuring sustainability initiatives.
"As a fast-growing region, Southeast Asia presents a tremendous opportunity for Indian brands to expand their reach and gain a foothold in new markets,” said ON PURPOSE Founder and Managing Director Girish Balachandran. “With our alliance with Vero, we are excited to provide our clients with access to the region's diverse consumer landscape and help them create campaigns that resonate with local audiences. At the same time, we see tremendous potential for Southeast Asian brands to enter the Indian market, which is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. By leveraging our expertise and network in the region, we are confident that we can help brands on both sides of the partnership seize these opportunities and unlock their full potential."
A major pillar of the alliance agreement is an effort by Vero and ON PURPOSE to highlight the need for brands to provide partnership and procurement consideration to agencies on the Clean Creative roster. Both agencies also seek to highlight the contradiction in brands with sustainability goals by hiring agencies from the Clean Creative F List. Clean Creatives developed an F list containing agencies that work for fossil fuel brands.
The issue at the centre of the Clean Creative efforts to transform the way agencies engage with fossil fuel brands is a reverse correlation between the volume of fossil fuel brand communications about renewable energy versus the actual investments made in renewable energy by fossil fuel brands. Studies show that 70 per cent of fossil fuel firm communications are about renewable energy initiatives, while only 30 per cent of actual investments are in renewables.
"By choosing a Clean Creative agency, clients are choosing purpose-driven communications partners,” said Vero CEO Brian Griffin. “We believe it is time for procurement teams at major brands to take steps to move agency procurement away from F-list agencies. The result will be more agencies forsaking assignments from major fossil fuel companies that are little more than misdirection – and hopefully a growing roster of Clean Creative Agencies.”
Both agencies have recently won accolades from Provoke Media: Vero was named ASEAN Agency of the Year in 2021 and was runner-up in 2022, while ON PURPOSE ranked among the top five for South Asia in both 2021 and 2022.
'If you want to improve your business, you must have diversity at the top'
Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO of BCW India Group, looks back at her 28-year journey in the industry, and shares her key learnings and views on women in leadership roles
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 17, 2023 2:41 PM | 4 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
There are two aspects to this. On one hand, we need to get more women to access technology and its benefits. Whether it is about the higher representation of women in tech or using it as an enabler for healthcare, education and overall progress, technology has a big role to play in bridging the gender gap. On the other hand, women are also much more vulnerable to abuse and threat in the online spaces they enter. They need to be made aware of and given support to address or counter that. For both these aspects, communications and advocacy can help immensely. This is also where companies, especially those in the technology sector, can look at their corporate social purpose and see how they can align these needs to their strategic vision.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades.
In my view, there have been two major changes — one is how women are coming together and supporting each other and the second is how they are making their voice heard.
In the 1990s and 2000s, public relations was still evolving and so were the women leaders in the industry. They didn’t have mentors or communities back then and had to pretty much do everything on their own and learn along the way. Today, as these women lead the industry, they have taken those learnings and are sharing them generously with those just starting out. There are several mentoring programmes for women in the industry. In WPP, for instance, the Stella initiative has women leaders from across WPP mentoring young women professionals. There are more groups and communities, like Global Women in PR (GWPR). And there is also more recognition and more celebration of women’s contribution in the industry.
In terms of making women’s voices heard, as communicators, we are highlighting women’s issues and achievements more in our work and in our campaigns.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on boards globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
As an industry, public relations has a healthy representation of women in leadership positions. And in any industry, having women on the board translates into very real benefits — a broader perspective, balanced representation of gender, consumers and employee base, better collaboration, empathy and more. These lead to better a better culture and performance for the business. So if you want to improve your business, you must have diversity at the top.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero
In my 28-year career, all of which have been in this industry, beginning with Genesis and then BCW India Group, I have been fortunate to have worked with and learnt from several women leaders. For inspiration, I didn’t have to look farther than Prema Sagar, founding chairperson, BCW India Group. The path she created is one that we walk on today. Not only did she build this firm, she also played a big role in building this industry. Many mentored by her are now at leading positions in the industry —whether at the helm of a firm or in high corporate communications roles across the world. And just as she inspires me, I actively share my learnings with emerging leaders and women professionals.
Your message to future leaders.
There is a quote by Marissa Mayer, co-ounder, Lumi Labs: “I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that’s how you grow. When there’s that moment of ‘Wow, I’m not really sure I can do this,’ and you push through those moments, that’s when you have a breakthrough.” When it comes to women who are leaders or aspire to be leaders, this quote fits perfectly.
Weber Shandwick India strengthens leadership team with key hires
Deepak Kanulkar will be heading policy advocacy and public affairs of Powell Tate India and Subir Moitra will helm media relations of Weber Shandwick
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 1:05 PM | 2 min read
Weber Shandwick India, today, announced the appointment of industry veteran Deepak Kanulkar to head of policy advocacy and public affairs of Powell Tate, India and Subir Moitra, as head of media relations of Weber Shandwick, India.
Commenting on the appointments, Valerie Pinto, CEO, of Weber Shandwick India stated, “Solving for business challenges closely aligned to C-Suite advisory is the next inflection for the future of the industry. With the appointment of Deepak and Subir, we have further solidified our India leadership team to consult and execute effective solutions for our clients. Being thoroughbred professionals, their expertise will definitely enhance our growth story in India and I am excited and looking forward to working with them.”
Kanulkar’s extensive experience spans across organisations such as Cipla, Bombay Chamber of Commerce, Hinduja Group, Coca-Cola, Tata AIG, Arab Insurance Group, Good Relations, and Skeiron. An established leader in the domain, he has also played key roles in industry bodies and associations to enhance business prospects for the organizations he has represented.
Moitra is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in driving internal, and external marketing and corporate communications creating, and executing compelling communications strategies, and content management. He has a strong track record of managing communications leading brands in India, such as KPMG, United Technologies, and Pratt & Whitney. He has also been listed Exchange4Media's (e4m) Top 100 Influential Gamechangers in India's PR & Communications Industry.
Gaurav Malhotra joins Edelman Smithfield as India Lead
Prior to this, he was with MobiKwik
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Edelman Smithfield, Edelman’s specialised financial communications boutique offering, has appointed Gaurav Malhotra as its India Lead.
In his new role, Smithfield will advise clients on complex business development, including acquisitions and divestments, restructurings, IPOs, C-suite transitions, ESG, regulatory matters and investor relations functions across a range of sectors.
Prior to this, he worked with MobiKwik as VP – Strategy, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.
Malhotra brings nearly two decades of experience across investment banking, portfolio management and corporate development, investor relations, and strategy. He has also contributed to Pinpoint Asset Management Limited, Citi, Fitch Ratings and J.P. Morgan.
'Five years from now, AI-powered content creation will be widespread and commonplace'
Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta, speaks about his role at the company, the company's value proposition and his expectations for 2023 for the content creator ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 6:35 PM | 5 min read
Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta, speaks about his role at the company, the company's value proposition and his expectations for 2023 for the content creator ecosystem
You have 15 years of experience across different areas within the media content business, spanning production, marketing and financing original content. What will you bring to the table at Animeta?
Animeta is a forward-thinking organisation in a truly democratised creator economy, and I am really excited to be its chief architect. With my experience in the content and media space, I intend to bring the studio model into the creator economy space where we will be investing in the right creators and creating brands out of them. We will bring about multi-platform monetisation, increase their community in regional and international markets, maximise their brand campaigns and empower them for social commerce – all through our AI-powered creator tech platform. It is always great to challenge oneself and I am looking forward to building this along with our spectacular team.
Before Animeta, you were the Chief Growth Officer at Cosmos-Maya. What made you make the switch? Where do you see AI-applied services five years down the line?
I have spent 15 years of my professional career in the media and entertainment industry where scaling businesses has been my forte. The fascination for the digital medium started with Cosmos-Maya and I witnessed its power. With the creator ecosystem exploding globally as well as in India, I felt it was the right time to join Anish in building Animeta. Even evolved markets like the US have a long way to go as far as the creator economy is concerned. India is at that right stage of growth where the space is growing and newer opportunities are opening up. Yet there are a few critical need gaps which Animeta will bridge. I am very optimistic on what the future holds for us.
I feel five years from now, AI-powered content creation will be widespread and commonplace. AI and machine learning will be used to automate many of the mundane, time-consuming tasks associated with content creation. AI-driven content generation, natural language processing and sentiment analysis will help create personalised content for various audiences, and AI-based text editing and optimisation tools will help optimise content for search engine rankings. Additionally, AI-powered tools will help automate content production, from finding relevant topics and research to creating structured content.
What is Animeta’s value proposition? How is Animeta’s tech platform a game-changer?
Animeta is a Creator Tech company focussed on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities and maximise their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customised brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. The company offers Financial Investment, Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, Content Strategy and Creative Supervision, Brand, PR and Social Media Expertise in addition to data-driven, result-oriented and authentic brand campaigns to content creators. In spite of the strong growth, the industry needs a few changes. Animeta aims to address all of these need gaps through its AI-powered creator tech platform.
What ails the content creators today and how does Animeta intend to plug this gap?
Digital creators today face multiple challenges, one of the biggest ones being that a vast majority of creators are unable to monetise their content. Some of the other challenges include lack of structured banking and financial assistance, no proper creative and production support, no business intelligence to grow scientifically; which means the market stays unorganised and does not produce many professional creators.
Moreover, for a multilingual country like India, language is a barrier to growth. This is where Animeta comes in. It offers localisation. Lack of infrastructure is another challenge that Animeta addresses through the development of the entire value chain and overall 360-degree support, monetisation and brand building. And then there are the usual monetisation, copyright and compliance, which are typical business challenges that become even more pronounced for the creator economy as many of the creators come from a place of passion. Animeta is that business partner for creators who will handle all of these aspects of their business so that they can concentrate on creating content while Animeta takes care of everything else.
Also, there are several tools at the creators’ disposal but lack of knowledge and other complications associated with the entrepreneurial aspect of being a creator; render most of these technology tools redundant as they add to the creators’ operational woes. None of these, however, address the main issue of creative bankruptcy/burn out because there is no one providing a content strategy, which is key.
Expectations for 2023 for the content creator ecosystem?
The market for creating digital content is continuously changing and in 2023, we can anticipate a number of changes that will influence the sector. The rise of Gen Z as a major force in content consumption is one of the most important developments. This "born-on-mobile" generation loves to use social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to access material. For many years to come, this trend is expected to have a significant impact on how people consume and view content.
The growing emphasis on user-generated content and the democratisation of content generation are two further trends that we may anticipate. We may anticipate a rise in the number of user-generated content since social media platforms enable everyone to develop and share their work.
In addition to user-generated content, we can also expect to see a rise in demand for niche content. Genres like travel, food and cooking, eating challenges, relaxing art, DIY, animals and pet care, gaming, people and vlogs are becoming increasingly popular, and content creators are focussing on producing more targeted and specific content. As audiences become more discerning and selective about the content they consume, creators will need to cater to their specific interests to remain relevant.
