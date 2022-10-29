Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.

Print: Ad volumes on the rise, more for English dailies

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-ad-volumes-on-the-rise-more-for-english-dailies-123305.html

Divestment will address all potential competition concerns: CCI on Sony-Zee merger

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/divestment-will-address-all-potential-competition-concerns-cci-on-sony-zee-merger-123274.html

Google bets big on audio advertising: Are brands listening?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-bets-big-on-audio-advertising-are-brands-listening-123252.html

Sabhyata Diwali ad: An ode to female leadership?

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/sabhyata-ad-an-ode-to-female-leaderships-123247.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)