Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
Print: Ad volumes on the rise, more for English dailies
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-ad-volumes-on-the-rise-more-for-english-dailies-123305.html
Divestment will address all potential competition concerns: CCI on Sony-Zee merger
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/divestment-will-address-all-potential-competition-concerns-cci-on-sony-zee-merger-123274.html
Google bets big on audio advertising: Are brands listening?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-bets-big-on-audio-advertising-are-brands-listening-123252.html
Sabhyata Diwali ad: An ode to female leadership?
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/sabhyata-ad-an-ode-to-female-leaderships-123247.html
