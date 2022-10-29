Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

Published: Oct 29, 2022 8:16 AM  | 1 min read
Recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

 

Print: Ad volumes on the rise, more for English dailies

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-ad-volumes-on-the-rise-more-for-english-dailies-123305.html

 

Divestment will address all potential competition concerns: CCI on Sony-Zee merger

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/divestment-will-address-all-potential-competition-concerns-cci-on-sony-zee-merger-123274.html

 

Google bets big on audio advertising: Are brands listening?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-bets-big-on-audio-advertising-are-brands-listening-123252.html

 

 

Sabhyata Diwali ad: An ode to female leadership?

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/sabhyata-ad-an-ode-to-female-leaderships-123247.html

 

 

 

