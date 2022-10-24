Sabhyata Diwali ad: An ode to female leadership?

exchange4media speaks to Sabhyata's Marketing Head, Chayan Verma, and conceptualizer of the campaign Manish Sharma, Founder & Director at P Se Picture

The recently launched Diwali campaign #RedefiningCelebration by Sabhyata, an Indian ethnic wear brand, evoked various opinions on the internet as the storyline revolves around a young woman seeking a job while being pregnant for the first time.

The ad shows a young woman played by Ayesha Kaduskar waiting to get interviewed for a job. She is approached by an older woman played by Sheeba Chaddha who strikes up a friendly conversation with her and gives her a pep talk about the seemingly impending interview. Chaddha's character is able to gauge that the young woman is pregnant and offers some advice as to how to handle the interview.

As a friendly gesture, she also offers the young woman her Diwali gift given by the company, a hamper from Sabhyata. At the end of the close to four min ad, it is revealed that the lady was the CEO of the company and the woman had been hired.

The ad has been quite conspicuous on social media, with many hailing the brand for broaching such a relevant topic.

To understand the thoughts and efforts that went into the ad, exchange4media spoke to the brand’s Marketing Head, Chayan Verma, and conceptualizer of the campaign Manish Sharma, Founder & Director at P Se Picture.

Talking about the concept of the ad, Verma said, “This is our fourth ad. Whenever we have discussed the concepts and the ideas, it's all around women empowerment with a certain tweak. The stories have an element of quirk in them.”

While Sharma said, “The main target audience of Sabhyata is women in their mid-twenties to sixties. We had to think like them while conceptualizing the ad and see what their lives are like. The key to our approach is to look at relatable situations.”

Verma drew from his wife's experience balancing pregnancy with work, a common situation for working women these days.

After more than five months of preparations, the campaign was finally out and the concept seems to have hit its mark. The ad has gone viral, receiving 136,768 views on YouTube at the time of filing this story.

People have also noticed that the brand Sabhyata comes into focus only at the end of the ad, giving priority to the message of the ad over the brand placement.

According to Verma, this was a deliberate decision: “The idea is not to over-impose the brand. The reason why this ad is going viral is that the brand has been placed very intelligently and realistically. We have always thought that we want to keep the brand minimalistic. If the ad reaches people, eventually people will be aware of the brand.”

Sharma added: “This is a purpose-driven ad campaign and it is very important to connect with the audience or the target audience of the brand. People would connect the emotion with the value Sabhyata stands for.”

Verma and Sharma told us that the biggest challenge is the placement of the music which is composed by Aniruddha. The video was edited down from a five-minute version to a 3min 46secs.

The internet disects

Despite the plaudits, the ad has also served as an interesting topic for discussion. While some have enjoyed the ad and appreciated the message behind it, others have found it quite unrealistic. Reactions have ranged from questioning the brand placement to objecting to the message of the brand.

Totally loved Sabhyata's 2022 Diwali ad film! The unhurried pace that makes us care for the story's characters, the choice of actors (Sheeba Chaddha, who is always exceptional; and

(video part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/xOumnvrG2P — Karthik ?? (@beastoftraal) October 20, 2022

I think they consciously didn't show the product in question because when you invest in a socially-conscious ad that is extremely well made and very relevant, viewers will automatically search for the brand and learn the product, like I did. That's a well-earned success in itself — Bambi (@God_Conundrum) October 20, 2022

What a bful ad.. एक औरत ही दूसरी औरत को समझ सकती है type of ad. An ad that shows the challenges of pregnancy and an ad that shows how CEOs can actually be!!! I got tears. Sheeba Chaddha rocks, literally!! — Pahadi PD (@HighJoshPD) October 20, 2022

Beautiful! Needed to see such clips so badly today even if too dreamy makes you feel so nice. Superb storyline and execution. — Sonia Minocha/সোনিয়া/ಸೋನಿಯಾ/சோனியா/सोनिया (@SoniaMinochka) October 20, 2022

Why is she not crying in the end?

Here I'm crying in her behalf — Umesh Gapbas (@UmeshGawas) October 20, 2022

I think I only watch ads on your profile and nowhere else. Thanks for bringing to us some of these amazing ads. This one is beautiful. ? — Adi (@iamadipatil) October 20, 2022

The ad does touch the emotion part 100% but did it serve the purpose? I still have no clue who Sabhyata is and what their business is. Immersed in the concept but didn't focus on the brand building ( I guess). — Peru Lo Kulam Voddu (@peruvoddu) October 20, 2022

It is equally instructive to note the manifestation of Sadhna's ingrained (unconscious?) bias, as she makes a gender-based assumption - not even bothering to introduce herself to the CEO Charu. Of course, the lack of homework is appalling as well.#bias #unconsciousbias — Avik Kumar Si (@avikkumarsi) October 21, 2022

as great as the concept is in theory, if someone is overtly friendly and mother-like to me at the workplace on the first day itself, Ill have my guards up. She's giving Linda Tripp vibes — Shurpanaka (@Shurpanaka1) October 21, 2022

Unfortunately this does more to reinforce stereotypes than to negate them. Who on earth would hire anyone with this line of questioning? This is exactly what women don’t want to be judged on ( in favour or against ). 1/2 — Geetika Mehta (@mehta_geetika19) October 20, 2022

so... for chaddha's character to point to kaduskar's character's tummy and ask "first one?" - isn't that presumptuous and offensive and shouldn't that be an HR violation? and for a big point that is made in the film, the candidate's CV never gets actually looked at :( — Kannan (he/him) (@BlueJay102) October 20, 2022

This is deceit, interviewing and asking personal questions without informing the interviewee. It has escalation to HR written all over it. — Jyotsna Sharma (@Jyotsna3550) October 21, 2022

With the bouquets, some brickbats are also expected. However, apart from creating a memorable ad, the brand has opened doors for some important discussions and debates on the internet, which is what most spots aspire to do.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)