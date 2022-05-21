Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting.
We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
Inflation woes: Agencies wary as advertisers get cautious with AdEx
Adani Group to buy 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media
How technology’s move from retro to revolutionary is fueling contextual advertising
Wunderman Thompson Mumbai appoints Anurag Tandon as Managing Partner
MIB seeks views from stakeholders on regulatory framework for platform services
Why Deepika as Louis Vuitton’s ambassador is a win-win for both?
SEBI suggestion against endorsing crypto: Will celebs listen?
Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with 2022 Cannes LionHeart
Netflix lays off 150 employees due to ‘business needs’
Broadcasting sector needs to upgrade infra to match 5G availability: Apurva Chandra
Cannes Lions: Wunderman Thompson’s entries driven by cross-border women empowerment
